Joe Mama’s Pizza & Subs @ Hopper's Tap House Joe Mama's Pizza & Subs
Subs
- Classic Italian
Black Forest Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Oil & Vinegar, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
- Clubhouse
Turkey Breast, Black Forest Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
- Black Forest Ham & Provolone
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
- Turkey Breast & Provolone
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
- Pizza Deluxe Cosmo
Black Forest Ham, Pepperoni, Sweet Peppers, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Sides
- 5 Pepperoni Poppers$4.29
With Marinara
- 5 Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
With Marinara
- 3 Pretzel Zeppelins$4.99
With Seagull Sauce
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
With Marinara
- Sampler$6.99
3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Pepperoni Poppers, 2 Pretzel Zeppelins
- Cannoli$3.99
- Bacon Cheese Fries Small
- Bacon Cheese Fries Large
- Chili Cheese Fries Small
- Chili Cheese Fries Large
- Fries Small
- Fries Large
- Tater Tots Small
- Tater Tots Large
- House-Made Chips$2.99
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Mac & Cheese Bites$4.69
- O Rings$4.99
- Irish Nachos
Chips, Chili, Cheese, Onions, & Jalapenos
Pizza
Kiddos
Breakfast
- Sausage Egg & Cheese
Served on Grilled Cheese Style Bun with American Cheese
- Steak Egg & Cheese
Served on Grilled Cheese Style Bun with American Cheese
- Bacon Egg & Cheese
Served on Grilled Cheese Style Bun with American Cheese
- Egg & Cheese
Served on Grilled Cheese Style Bun with American Cheese
- Scrapple Egg & Cheese
Served on Grilled Cheese Style Bun with American Cheese
- Chicken Egg & Cheese
Served on Grilled Cheese Style Bun with American Cheese