Hops & Barley's - Union Deposit
STARTERS
- Hops Tots$11.99
Tater tots smothered in our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce, mild sauce, mixed cheese & bacon. Drizzled with sweet chili sour cream
- Brussel Sprouts$9.99
Deep fried and tossed in hot honey, garnished with pickled onions and micro greens.
- Pierogies$7.99
Original potato and cheese served with our sweet chili sour cream. Add sautéed onions for $.99 Add bacon for $1.99 Add sauteed onions and bacon for $2.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$12.99
House made chili, signature gouda cheese sauce, pickled onions, and micro greens.
- Barleys Bang Bang Shrimp$10.99
Shrimp lightly dusted fried with our own bang bang sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$12.99
Crispy chicken pieces tossed in buffalo sauce. Over our creamy mac and cheese, garnished with micro greens.
- Nachos$15.99
Tortilla chips topped with our signature gouda cheese sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce, house made pico de gallo, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos. Choice of of chicken or chili.
ENTREES
CHICKEN WINGS
SIDES
HANDHELDS
- Bacon Gouda Burger$14.99
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Backyard Burger$14.99
Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, pickles, and garlic aioli. Choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun
- Salmon Tacos (2)$16.99
Grilled salmon tacos topped with house made pico de gallo and pickled cabbage.
- Whiskey BBQ Chicken$14.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, whiskey BBQ, and fried onions. Served on a brioche bun.
- Crab Crake Grilled Cheese$16.99
American cheese and gouda cheese sauce. Super lump crab cake toasted to perfection. Served with tomato soup
- Not Your Mom's Grilled Cheese$12.99
Our twist on a classic. American and cheddar cheese with tomatoes, pesto, and garlic aioli. Served with tomato soup.
SOUP/SALAD
- Creamy Basil Tomato Soup$7.00
- Shrimp Chowder$10.00
- Beef Chili$8.00
Perfectly cooked sirloin, served on top of mixed greens, tomato, fries and shredded cheese. Served with bleu cheese.
- House Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, parmesan, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, house made caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons.