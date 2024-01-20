Hops N Shine Del Ray, Alexandria
BEER
Draft Beer
- 1. HnS Lager$3.00+
- 1. HH Hns Lager$5.00
- 2. HnS Hefefefe$3.00+
A traditional, high fermented Bavarian yeast beer specialty with an accentuated wheat beer flavour and high vitamin B contents. Natural yeast cloudiness due to top fermentation.
- 2. HH HnS Hefe$5.00
- 3. HnS IPA$3.00+
- 3. HH HnS IPA$5.00
- 4. HnS Dunkel$3.00+
- 4. HH HnS Dunkel$5.00
- 5. New Realm Ascot Owl$3.00+
- 6. Cerveza Hermanos$3.00+
- 7. Maduro$3.00+
- 8. Solace - Partly Cloudy$3.00+
- 9. Triple Xing White Pony$3.50+
- 10. Ocelot Sunnyside Dweller$3.00+
- 11. One Family Sit on My Lap$3.00+
- 12. Two Roads Cruise Contro!$3.50+
- 13. Ballad Watermelon Gose$3.00+
- 14. Smartmouth Lotta Sap$3.00+
- 15. 3'Notched Duke of Clouds$3.00+
- 16. New Realm - Pour Some Hazy on Me$3.50+
- 17. 16oz Challenge Accepted$3.50+
- 18. Ocelot Superette 16oz$3.00+
- 19. Wings of Arma-Get-It-On$4.00+
- 20. Mt Crushmore$3.00+
- 21. Triple Crossing Hilltop Keller$3.00+
- 22. Vasen Double Berry$3.50+
- 23. Wiseacre - Tiny Bomb pils 16oz$3.00+
- 24. Oskar Blues Hazy Juicy$3.00+
- 25. Trolls Trolls Trolls$5.00+
- 26. Ardent IPA X$3.00+
- 27. DownEast Blackberry$3.00+
- 28. Port City Optimal Wit$3.00+
- 29. Port City Tidings$3.50+
- 30. Two Roads Octoberfest$3.00+
- 31. Fairwinds Dank N Stormy$3.50+
- 32. Old Ox Octoberfest$3.50+
- 33. Two Roads Holiday Ale$3.00+
- 34. DC Brau Octoberfest$3.00+
- 35. Guinness - Stout$3.00+
- 36. Old Ox Black Ox$3.50+
- 37. Troegs Mad Elf$3.50+
- 38. BB Gingerbread Stout$3.50+Out of stock
- 39. Hardywood GB Stout$3.50+
- 40. Far From Home$3.50+
- 41. Fluffy GBS$3.50+
- 42. Schoffe Grapefruit$3.00+
- 43. Straffe XMAS$5.00+
- 44. Eggenberg - Pilsner$3.00+
- 45. 3Notch Biggie Smores$4.00+
- 46. Tucher- Festbier$3.00+
- 47. Peche Mel$4.00+
- 48. Delirium Black 25cL$7.00+
- 49. 3Notch Bourbon Barrel Smores$5.00+
- 50. Samiclaus$6.00+
- 51. Paulaner- Pilsner$3.00+
Crisp, clean dry, hoppy nose and aromatic flavours.
- 52. Delirium Tremens .25cL$6.00+
Draft Flights
Standard Cans & Bottles
- $5 Can$5.00
- Bartender's Choice 4-Pack$16.99
- Bingo Black Cherry ZInger$8.00
- Brothers Commodore$8.50
- Burley Oak- Mango Tangerine Cherry$9.50
- Burley Oak- Margarita JREAM$9.50
- Bye Dan$7.00
- City State Octoberfest$5.00
- Dales- Pale Ale$5.00
- Dewey- Festbier$5.00
A blend of fresh blueberries & blueberry juice. A splash of sweetened balsamic & red wine vinegar that’s then macerated with sogfish head vodka.
- Dogfish Vodka Soda$8.00
- Dukes IPA$5.00
- Evil Genius - No Crying In Baseball$5.00
- Evo Pine Hop$5.00
- Firestone- Mind Haze$6.50
- Griswald's Winterbock$5.00
- Heavy Seas 28th Anniversary$12.00
- History In The Making$6.00
- Kentucky Christmas$12.00
- New Realm- Tropic Dream$5.00
- Old Ox Keg Nog$5.00
- Port City Colossal X$10.00
- Samiclaus Classic$12.00
- Samiclaus Helles$12.00
- Steam Theory Threawt Level Midnight$7.00
- Stone- Buenaveza$5.00
- Straffe Hendrick Christmas$11.00
- Suns Out Hops Out$5.00
- Three Knotchd Cocktail$5.00
- TröEGS - Mad Elf$8.00
- Two Roads - Cloud Sourced$6.50
- Heavy Seas Winter Storm$5.00
Non-Alcoholic Beers
Specialty Packs
FOOD
Appetizers
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
Breaded and fried jumbo jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, with a shot of tomato basil soup
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Breaded and fried pickle slices served with a side of chipotle aioli
- Appetizer Sampler$17.00
Jalapeño Poppers, Fried Pickles, Chicken Tenders and Jumbo Wings served with our house sauces
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
6 chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Deep fried and served with beer cheese and spicy mustard
- Pup Cup$6.00
Tots N Fries
- Bacon N Cheese Fries$13.00
Large order of fries loaded with bacon, beer cheese, and a side of ranch dressing
- Bacon N Cheese Tots$13.00
Large order of tots loaded with bacon, beer cheese, and a side of ranch dressing
- Chili N Cheese Fries$13.00
Large order of fries loaded with chili of the day, beer cheese, and onions
- Chili N Cheese Tots$13.00
Large order of tots loaded with chili of the day, beer cheese, and onions
- French Fries$5.00+
- Tater Tots$5.00+
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00+
- Totchos$13.00
A large platter of tater tots topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- Sm Cheese Tots$8.00
Soup N Chili
Salads
- Caesar Salad$7.00+
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, served with a side of Caesar dressing
- Avocado Salad$8.00+
Avocado, cucumber, tomato tossed in our lemon dill vinaigrette.
- Cucumber Salad$4.00
Cucumber, raw onions, dill and vinaigrette.
- House Salad$6.00+
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, raw onions, shredded cheese, served with a side of ranch
Loaded Grilled Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$14.00
- Burger Melt$15.00
A 1/2 lb. burger patty, topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
- Beyond Burger Melt$15.00
A 1/2 lb. Beyond burger patty, topped with vegan mozzarella and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
- BYO Grilled Cheese$11.00
- Chicken Sammich$14.00
Fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, fresh coleslaw, pickles, and chipotle aioli.
- Chimichurri Steak Grilled Cheese$15.00
- Cubano$15.00
- Eeezy Caprese$13.00
Freshly sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil drizzled in a balsamic glaze
- Herbalicious$13.00
Cheddar, arugula, sliced apple, tomato, grilled red onion, and garlic pesto sauce
- Holy Cheesus$12.00
Cheddar, pepper jack, American, and muenster on the inside with a shredded cheese outer crust
- Let's Shroom$13.00
Grilled portobello mushrooms, arugula, balsamic glaze, and muenster cheese
- Original Gangsta$12.00
Loads of American cheese served with a shot of tomato basil soup
- Pepperoni N Chz$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, and pepperoni, served with a shot of tomato basil soup
- Steak N Chz$15.00
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, American cheese, and mayonnaise
- TBA$14.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and muenster grilled and stacked high
- Tuna Melt$14.00
- Walt Cheesy$13.00
Our take on the Magic Kingdom's Grilled Cheese. Garlic butter spread exterior, provolone and cheddar cheese, and garlic cream cheese stuffing
Artisan Dogs
- BYO Dog$10.00
Our all beef 1/4lb hot dog topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, cherry tomato, and house made pesto.
- Caprese Dog$12.00
Your choice in Artisan Dog, topped with tomatoes, shredded basil, mozzarella, pesto, and balsamic glaze
- Chili Cheese Dog$12.00
All beef hot dog topped with our chili of the day, diced onions, and our house beer cheese
- Banh Mi Dog$12.00
Your choice in Artisan Dog, topped with shaved carrots and cabbage, chipotle aioli, and Thai chili sauce.
Dessert
Kids Menu
Sauces
- Ketchup (2oz$0.25
- Yellow Mustard (2oz)$0.50
- Honey Mustard (2oz)$0.50
- Spicy Mustard (2oz)$0.50
- Blue Cheese (2oz)$0.50
- Ranch (2oz)$0.50
- Mild (2oz)$0.50
- Hot (2oz)$0.50
- Old Bay (2oz)$0.50
- Mayonnaise (2oz) -$0.50
- Ceasar (2oz)$0.50
- Bourbon BBQ (2oz)$0.50
- Horseradish (2oz)$0.50
- Chipotle Aioli (2oz)$0.50
- Pesto (2oz)$0.50
- Balsamic Glase (2oz)$0.50
- Chimichurri (2oz)$0.75
- Mango Habanero (2oz)$0.75
- Mad Dog 357 Blend (1oz)$1.00
- Reaper Rub (2oz)$0.50
- Pineapple BBQ (2oz)$0.50
- Beer Cheese (2oz) -$0.75
- Thai Chili (2oz)$0.50
- Spicy Parmesan Garlic 2oz$0.50
- Parmesan Garlic$0.50
- Parmesan Garlic (2oz)$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
HH Specials / Seasonal
MERCH N CRAFTS
Merchandise
- 32oz Growler$7.00
- 64oz Growler$10.00
- Universal Growler Cap$1.00
- Koozie$2.00
- Beer Xmas Snifter Glass$5.00
- Sunglasses$3.00
- 2019 Xmas Glass$10.00
- 50ct Mask$20.00
- Pint Glass$6.00
- 13 OZ Glass$6.00
- Small Black T-Shirt$15.00
- Medium Black T-Shirt$15.00Out of stock
- Large Black T-Shirt$15.00
- X-Large Black T-Shirt$15.00
- 2X-Large Black T-Shirt$15.00