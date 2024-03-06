Hopstix
Food Menu
Favorites
- Asian Chopped Salad$10.00
red and green cabbage, spring mix, carrots, cilantro, watermelon radish, edamame, wonton skin, sweet almonds, wasabi vinaigrette
- Tuna Tataki Salad$18.00
seared bluefin tuna, spring mix, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, candied almonds, watermelon radish, wasabi vinaigrette
- Steamed Bao$11.00
2pcs of steamed pork belly, chicken or veggie bao
- Curry Fries$8.00
handcut idaho potatoes, Hopstix curry spice, spicy mayo
- Calamari$14.00
beer battered and fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce
- Spicy Edamame$8.00
garlic butter, sesame oil, salt, crushed chili, parmesan
- Korean Fried Wings$14.00
gochujang, honey, toasted sesame, scallions
- H.F.C.$10.00
beer battered and fried chicken breast nuggets, asian spices, sweet chili dipping sauce
- Baked Mussels$14.00
green mussels, scallions, sesame, red onion, sweet soy mayo
- Dumplings$8.00
Choice of steamed or pan fried chicken & veggie dumplings or veggie dumplings served with house bulldog sauce.
- Chicken Satay$14.00
Four robata grilled chicken skewers, lemongrass, Indonesian peanut sauce
- Edamame$8.00
steamed edamame
Bowls
- Super Bowl$22.00
assorted sashimi, grilled pork belly, unagi eel, scallion, masago roe, spring mix, sushi rice, ginger, sushi rice, wasabi vinaigrette
- Bluefin Poke$20.00
bluefin tuna, avocado, spring mix, sushi rice, seaweed , sesame seed, wasabi vinaigrette
- Basil Fried Rice$11.00
edamame, scallion, cucumber, thai basil, red onion, egg, jasmine rice
- Soto$12.00
Vegan coconut broth, Indonesian spices, potatoes, belinjo veggie crackers, sambal, jasmine rice, fried shallots
- Katsu Curry$16.00
Panko crusted and fried chicken breast, Hopstix vegetable curry, jasmine rice
- Thai Spaghetti$12.00
stir-fried spaghetti, bell peppers, onion, basil, garlic chili sauce, green beans (add $4 for tofu or chicken)
- Robata Bowl$9.00
jasmine rice, spring mix, carrot, cucumber, red onion, ginger dressing with your choice of robata grilled protein.
- Miso Ramen$17.00
savory bone broth, scallion, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, ginger, red onion, spinach, nori seaweed, sesame seed
- Spicy Ramen$17.00Out of stock
spicy and savory bone broth miso ramen, duroc pork bacon, soft boiled egg
Robata Grill
- Ellijay Mushrooms$6.50
Robata-grilled local mushrooms (1 skewer), house tare sauce
- Shishito Peppers$4.00
Robata-grilled shishito pepper (1 skewer), house tare sauce
- Corn on the cob$5.00
Robata-grilled corn (1 skewer), house butter sauce
- Chicken$5.00
Robata-grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast (1 skewer), house tare sauce
- Beef Tenderloin$6.50
Robata-grilled beef tenderloin (1 skewer)
- Beef Short Rib$5.00
Robata-grilled beef short rib (1 skewer), house tare sauce
- Lamb$6.00
Robata-grilled lamb tenderloin (1 skewer), house tare sauce
- Miso Duck Breast$16.00
Robata-grilled duck breast, house tare sauce
- Bluefin Tuna$10.00
Robata-grilled bluefin tuna loin (1 skewer), house tare sauce
- Salmon$8.00
Robata-grilled salmon (1 skewer), house tare sauce
- Yellowtail Collar$12.00
Robata-grilled hamachi (yellowtail) collar
- Pork Belly$6.00
Robata-grilled Duroc pork belly (1 skewer), house charsiu sauce
- Quail$8.00
Robata-grilled whole quail, house tare sauce
- Kurobuta Sausage$6.50
Robata-grilled kurobuta sausage (2 sausages)
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$9.00
Robata grilled bacon-wrapped scallops (2 skewers)
- Baby Octopus$5.50
Robata-grilled baby octopus (1 skewer), house tare, sesame dressing
Sandwich
Taco
Seasonal Flavors
RawBar
- Bluefin Tuna$8.00
Description: • The most exquisite fresh tuna quality available. • Be prepared to get your best knife out to entertain your family and friends! • Aquaculture – Ranching (Caught wild, Sustainable!) • Keto-friendly, nutrient-rich meat (Omega-3, omega-6, omega-9) • Price per oz
- Chutoro$10.00
Description: • Medium fatty tuna • Perfect ratio of fat to loin • Delicate and creamy flavour. • Price per Oz
- Toro$12.00
Description: • Comparable to foie gras. • It has a very soft, delicate and creamy flavour. • The taste is slightly fishy and extremely rich • Price per Oz
- YellowTail$7.00
Description: • Sashimi Grade Yellowtail Loin. • Rich oily texture. • Product of Japan. • Price per oz.
- Scottish Salmon$6.00
Description: • Sashimi Grade • Thick meaty fresh filets • Stands well to any preparation • Consistent in quality, taste and availability • Promotes heart health and circulation (Omega-3) • Price per oz
- Hamachi Crudo$20.00
Yellowtail, serrano peppers, cilantro, yuzu
- Tuna Tartare$22.00
hand chopped bluefin tuna, quail egg, Korean pear, pine nuts, avocado, sachimi pepper
- Snapper Carpaccio$20.00
- Hokkaido Scallops$6.00
Description: • Sashimi Grade. • Product of Japan Hokkaido. • Promotes heart and brain health due to its content of Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidant astaxanthin. • Taste like ocean with delicate smooth texture. • Price per oz.
- Surf Clam$5.00
Description: • Sashimi Grade. • Has a mild aroma and taste which slowly becomes more prominent as it is chewed. • The flesh is soft and firm, and should be enjoyed slowly to allow the sweet flavors and aromas to be released during consumption.
- Jelly Fish$7.00
Description: • sesame-flavoured jellyfish. • a refreshing and delicious side dish. • delightfully crunchy. • serve chilled or at room temperature. • price per oz.
- Madai Snapper$9.00
Description: • Sashimi quality, also delicious steamed or fried • Delicate and Sweet • Firm and Flaky texture • Muddled-pink to glossy clear meat • Product of Japan
- Octopus Carpaccio$14.00
Rolls
- Kamikaze$18.00
yellowtail, spicy tuna, cucumber, sriracha, scallion, masago, sesame seed
- Sunset$18.00
salmon, unagi eel, crab salad, avocado, tempura flakes, sweet soy, sesame seed
- Spider$17.00
soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, daikon, masago, unagi sauce, sweet chili, sesame seed
- Dirty Bird$17.00
shrimp tempura, unagi eel, cucumber, eel sauce
- Vegan$12.00
cucumber, avocado, spring mix, lettuce, edamame, house pickle
- Let's Roll Out$17.00
torched salmon belly, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, eel sauce, sesame seed
- Shrimp Tempura$15.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, sushi rice, nori seaweed, sesame seed
- Crispy Salmon Skin$12.00
salmon skin, cucumber, pickled burdock root, yellow radish, poke sauce
- Cali Crab$17.00
Torched california crab roll filled with shrimp tempura, avocado, crab salad, red tobiko, wasabi relish
- Scallop Roll$21.00
- Seared Salmon Roll$20.00