HoQ 303 E 5th St
Takeout Food
Sandwiches, Wraps & Bowls
Local seasonal veggies, Iowa cheese, free-range scrambled egg and optional locally-raised sausage, wrapped up in Chef Suman's famous grilled Naan bread
Locally raised beef, local greens, tomato and sauteed onion, house pickle on organic house-made brioche bun; side salad
Wild Alaskan salmon patty, house aioli, local cabbage, organic house-made sweet bun; side salad
Locally raised free-range chicken, local black beans, basmati rice, house-made sauce, yogurt crema, Milton Creamery cheddar cheese, house-made flour tortilla; side salad
Fried rice and lentils, grilled local vegetables, mom's spiced potatoes and chickpeas (vegan & GF)
Local vegetables & Milton Creamery white cheddar on house brioche bread with a bowl of rotating seasonal chef's soup
French lentil falafel, roasted seasonal vegetables, Israeli couscous, Kalamata olives, sauteed greens, herbs, Milton Creamery quark cheese, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil
Local sauteed greens, grilled seasonal vegetables, free-range poached egg, shaved local vegetables, house hummus, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, house-made lamb sausage (Vegetarian $13)
Changes daily; Please call for details 515-244-1213
Local Tandoori-spiced tofu, lentil falafel, basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, lemon juice, yogurt sauce (GF, Can be vegan)
Soup & Salad
Small Plates
A Naan flatbread with Milton Creamery quark cheese, local seasonal vegetables and herb oil drizzle
Grilled local carrots & green onions, Milton Creamery quark cheese, extra virgin olive oil (GF, Can be vegan)
Mama's spiced and marinated free-range chicken, yogurt sauce, broken chickpea puff (chickpea puff contains gluten)
Salt-cured wild Alaskan salmon, hot sauce, waffle fries, creme fraiche
Three Iowa cheeses with seasonal accompaniments
Local garbanzo bean hummus, house naan bread (Can be vegan)
Braised short ribs and spices, cilantro sour cream
Entrees
Changes weekly; Please call for details 515-244-1213
5 oz local, grass-fed beef tenderloin steak with house tater tots, seasonal sauteed vegetables and HoQ steak sauce on the side
Pan-seared wild Alaskan salmon, local Kennebec potatoes in organic cream sauce, herbs (GF)
Grass-fed, locally raised, slow-cooked lamb shank, with spiced Israelis couscous and seasonal vegetables in a buttered-tomato sauce
Rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spiced seasonal vegetables, sauteed local greens; beurre blanc on the side (GF, can be vegan)
Sides
Vegan
GF
GF
Can be vegan
Vegan
Dessert
Flourless chocolate cake with house-made organic whipped cream on the side (GF)
Baked seasonal fruit with crumble topping and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side
Changes seasonally; Call for details 515-244-1213
Rotating house-made ice creams with shortbread cookies on the side
Vegan & GF
Assorted Iowa cheeses & seasonal accompaniments
Other
Frozen Breakfast Wrap -Retail Packaged
HoQ HoT Sauce
Takeout Beverage
Beer
Wine
Cocktails
Clearheart Gin, lemon, sparkling
Cazadores Reposado tequila, orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime
Cody Road Bourbon, Angostura & orange bitters
Cody Road Rye, Carpano Antica vermouth, Angostura Bitters
Revelton Distillery Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Creme de Violette, lemon
Cody Road Rye, Peychaud's bitters, Angostura bitters, Absinthe rinse
Cedar Ridge Iowa Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Campari, Amaro Nonino, lemon