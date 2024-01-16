Horizon Star Bakery 14000 Horizon Blvd
SAVORY/COMMIDA
Soups/Caldos
Gorditas
- Gorditas de Harina$5.50
Picadillo filled gorditas
- Asado gordita$5.49
- Barbacoa gordita$5.99
- Chicharron gordita$3.99
- Desebrada mexicana$5.69
- Frijoles gordita$3.25
- Huevo chorizo gordita$3.99
- Huevo Jamon gordita$3.99
- Huevo tocino margarita gordita$3.99
- Lengua gordita$5.99
- Mole gordita$3.99
- Papa chorizo gordita$3.99
- Papa queso gordita$3.99
- Picadillo gordita$3.99
- Rajas gordita$3.59
- Relleno gordita$3.99
- Rojo gordita$5.49
- Verde gordita$5.49
- Weenie gordita$3.99
Burritos
- Asado Burrito$5.49
Pork meat with Red Chile Sauce
- Barbacoa 1lb.$15.99
Cheek Meat
- Barbacoa Burrito$5.99
Cheek Meat(not spicy)
- Chicharron Burrito$3.99
Pork Grinds with potatoes, tomato, onion and Jalapeno(Spicy)
- Chile Con Queso Burrito$3.59
Jalapeno, Chile California, tomato, onion & Asadero Cheese(Spicy)
- Chile Relleno Burrito$3.99
California Chile stuffed with Muenster Cheese battered and fried(Not Spicy)
- Desebrada Burrito$5.69
Shredded Beef, Onion, tomato & Jalapeno(Spicy)
- Frijoles/Bean and Cheese Burrito$3.25
Refried Beans with Asadero Cheese
- Huevo y chorizo/Egg and Chorizo Burrito$3.99
Egg, Chorizo & onion(Mild Spicy)
- Huevo y jamon/Egg and Ham Burrito$3.99
Egg, Ham, onion, tomato and jalapeno(mild spicy)
- Lengua Burrito$5.99
Cow Tongue Meat, onion, Tomato & Jalapeno
- Margarita/Egg, bacon burrito$3.99
Egg, Bacon, potato, onion, tomato, jalapeno & cheese(Mild Spicy
- Mole Burrito$3.99
Chicken in a semi sweet Mole sauce
- Papa con queso/Potato and Cheese Burrito$3.99
Potato, onion, tomato, jalapeno and cheese(mild spicy)
- Papa y chorizo/Potato and Chorizo Burrito$3.99
Potato, Chorizo & onion(Mild Spicy)
- Picadillo Burrito$3.99
Ground Beef with Potatoes, tomato & Onion(Not Spicy)
- Rojo burrito/Red Burrito$5.49
Red Chile Sauce with Shredded Beef and potatoes(Mild Spicy)
- Verde burrito/Green Burrito$5.49
Green Chile Sauce with Shredded Beed and potatoes(Spicy)
- Weenie Burrito$3.99
Refried beans with Jalapeno and hot dog(Mild Spicy)
Tamales
Tortas
Quesadillas
Sides
DULCE/SWEET
GALLETAS/Cookies
- Avena Cookie$1.00
Oatmeal Cookie
- Black and white cookie$1.00
Sugar cookie with vanilla and chocolate frosting
- Bob Cookie$1.00
Under the Sea Buddy
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
- Chocolate Gingerbread Man$1.00
Chocolate flavored sugar cookie
- Chocolate Polvoron$1.00
Chocolate Sugar Cookie
- Coco blanco/White Coconut Cookie$1.25
Sweetened Coconut Cookie
- Coco chocolate/Chocolate Coconut Cookie$1.25
Chocolate Covered Cookie with Sweetened Coconut
- Coco tostado/Toasted Coconut Cookie$1.25
Toasted covered with Raspberry Jelly Center
- Grajella/Sprinkles Cookie$1.00
- Gusano/Caterpillar Cookie$1.00
Sugar Cookie
- Maiz Cookie$1.25
Corn Cookie Dusted with Granulated Sugar
- Maranito$1.25
Gingerbread cookie
- Payaso Cookie$1.00
Tri-colored Sugar Cookie
- Piedra$1.00
Mixture of different cookies, with cinnamon, raisins & coconut topped with choclate icing
- Polvo Cookie$1.00
Sugar Cookie Dusted with Powdered Sugar
- Reguiletta Cookie$1.25
Light Cinnamon Cookie with Sugared chocolate swirl
- Rosa/Pink Polvoron$1.00
Sugar Cookie
- Sandia/Watermelon Cookie$1.00
Fruit themed Sugar Cookie
- Shamuco$1.25
Yellow sugar cookie
- Smiley Face Cookie$1.00
Sugar Cookie with Roll Icing
- Torsido/Pretzel$1.25
Crunchy cookie with Crystalized sugar topping
- Vanilla Gingerbread Man$1.00
Vanilla Flavorede sugar cookie
Biscochos
Pastel y muffins/Cakes and muffins
- Bisquit$1.00
Savory Baked Biscuit (low sugar)
- Brownie with Pecans$2.49
Fudgie Cake Brownie with Chocolate icing and Pecans
- Cake Pops(Seasonal)$2.70
Vanilla, Chocolate or Red Velvet Flavored Cake with buttercream encased in chocolate
- Cannoli$2.99
Fried Cannoli with a Ricotta Cream Filling, pecans & Chocolate Chips
- Chocoflan$2.49
Chocolate cake topped with Flan
- Durazno$2.49
Vanilla Cake Smothered in Butter and Rolled in Granulated Sugar
- Flauta$1.75
Puff pastry rolled with Pineapple filling and Dusted with Powdered Sugar
- Magdalena$1.25
Vanilla Cake with raisins and sprinkles
- Nino Envuelto$2.49
Vanilla Cake Swiss roll with Raspberry Jelly & Sweetened Coconut Flakes
- Nino Envuelto de Calabaza$2.49
Pumpkin Cake Swiss roll with Cream Cheese frosting & Toasted Coconut Flakes
- Pastel con grajella/Sprinkle Cake Slice$1.75
Vanilla Cake Topped with Roll Icing and Sprinkles
- Quekito/Pecan Muffin$1.25
Vanilla muffin topped with Pecans
- Yoyo$2.49
Vanilla Cake with Raspberry Jelly and Sweetened Coconut Flakes
- Zanahoria/Carrot Cake$2.49
Carrot Cake topped with Cream Cheese Frosting
Donas/Donuts
- Dona con chocolate y grajella/Chocolate Donut with Sprinkles$1.25
Donut wiht Chocolate topping with Sprinkles on top
- Dona de azucar/Sugar Donut$1.00
Donut Dusted in Sugar and Cinnamon
- Dona de chocolate con nuez/Chocolate Donut with Pecans$1.25
Donut with Chocolate topping with Pecans Sprinkled on top
- Dona de chocolate/Chocolate Donut$1.00
Donut with Chocolate topping
- Dona de glaze/Glaze Donut$1.00
Donut with Clear Glaze
- Dona de maple/Maple Donut$1.25
Maple Dipped Donut
- Honey Bun$1.25
Donut with a cinnamon swirl and covered in a Glaze topping
- Long John$2.49
Chocolate topped donut with a Bavarian Cream Filling
- Manzana fritter con/Bear Claw with Maple and Pecan$2.00
Donut dough fried with apple pieces & glazed with maple & Pecans
- Manzana Fritter/Apple Fritter$1.25
Donut Doug and apple pieces with Cinnamon and sugar
- Simon/Cinnamon Roll$1.75
Sugar, Cinnamon & Raisins filling topped with a Vanilla Roll Icing
- Trensa glaze/Glaze Braid Donut$1.25
Braided Donut with a Covered in Glaze
Pastries
- Canasta De Crema$1.75
Cookie pastry filled with Bavarian Cream
- Canasta De Pina$1.75
Cookie pastry filled with Pineapple
- Domo Pastry$2.49
- Empanada de Guava$2.49
Puff Pastry with Guava and Cream Cheese Turnover
- Libro$1.75
Puff Pastry with sugar torched on top
- Oreja$1.25
Puff Pastry Coated in a Crystalized Sugar topping
Panes/Breads
- Amarilla concha/Yellow Esponja$1.00
Soft Bread topped with a Yellow Sugar Baked Topping
- Aracada Esponja$1.25
Soft Bread topped with a Yellow Sugar Baked Topping and a cinnamon Ring
- Calvo$1.25
Soft Bread topped with Vanilla Roll icing & topped with Sweetened Coconut Flakes
- Chocolate Esponja$1.00
Soft bread topped with a Chocolate Sugar Baked Topping
- Cuerno con Azucar$1.25
Soft Bread with Cinnamon Swirl and Dust with Granulated Sugar
- Cuerno de Canela$1.25
Soft Bread with Cinnamon Swirl
- Day Old White Bread$2.00
Day old bashed white bread. 6pcs.
- Day Old Sweet Bread$2.50
Day old sweet bread bagged. 5-7 pcs
- Pan Blanco$0.60
White bread or French Bread(Savory)
- Pan blanco doz./Dozen White Bread$7.20
- Pan de Mantequilla$1.25
Slice of loaf bread topped with butter and sugar
- Pan regular/Regular Sweet Bread$1.00
- Pan relleno/Filled Sweet Bread$1.25
- Puro de Chocolate$1.25
Soft bread elongated topped with Chocolate Sugar & Dusted with granualted sugar
- Puro de Vanilla$1.25
Soft Bread elongated topped with Vanilla Sugar & Dusted with granulated sugar
- Rosca Esponja$1.25
Soft Bread topped with Vanilla Roll icing with a Raspberry Jelly Center
- Semita$1.25
Soft bread with Anis(low sugar)
- Sweet Bread Special$1.25
- Telera Sandwich Bread$0.80
Torta Bread(Savory)
- Tortillas De Harina$4.25
10 count hand made flour tortillas
- Tortuga$1.25
Soft Bread topped with a Cinnamon cap dusted in Sugar
- Vanilla Esponja$1.00
Soft Bread topped with a Vanilla Sugar Baked Topping
Cheesecake
Temporada/Seasonal Items
- Capirotada(Seasonal)$4.50
- Champurrado(Seasonal)$3.99
- Rosca(Seasonal)$29.99
White Bread with a variation of toppings with 2 babies hidden inside
- Esapanolitos(Seasonal)$0.80
White Bread filled with Cream Cheese and topped with Sesame Seeds
- Pan De Muerto(Seasonal)$2.50
Soft orange flavored bread Dusted in Granulated Sugar
- Bunuelos(Seasonal)$1.75
Fried bread Dusted with Cinnamon and Sugar
Empanadas
- Apple Empanada$1.25
Apple Turnover
- Pineapple Empanada$1.25
Pineapple Turnover
- Pumpkin Empanada$1.25
Pumpkin Turnover
- Sweet Potatoe Empanada$1.25
Sweet Potato Turnover
- Mango Empanada$1.25
Mango Turnover
- Cajeta Empanada$1.25
Caramel Turnover
- Paineta Empanada$1.75
Puff Pastry Turnover with Pineapple and Topped with Crystalized Sugar
- Cono de Jelly$1.75
Raspberry Jelly Turnover