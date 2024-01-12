Horse Thief Hollow 10426 S Western Ave
Dinner
Appetizers
- Wild Mushroom Arancini$14.00
Carolina gold rice, wild mushrooms, arugula
- Carolina Mix Popcorn$8.00
A collaboration with our friends at Let’s Get Poppin, our take on the Chicago Mix is a blend of pimento cheese popcorn & pecan pie popcorn.
- Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
House smoked, hand pulled pork on tortilla chips with roasted poblano queso, salsa fresca, jalapeño, avocado crema, cotija cheese, & cilantro.
- Southwest Egg Rolls$11.00
Egg rolls stuffed with Tex-Mex chicken, black beans, corn, & pepper jack. Served with chipotle ranch.
- Spent Grain Pretzels$9.00
Tender pretzel nuggets made from spent brewers’ grain & served with roasted poblano queso.
- Buffalo Shrimp$15.00
Extra large Texas Brown shrimp, celery & blue cheese slaw, ranch.*
- Buffalo Wings$14.00+
Juicy jumbo chicken wings with celery & carrots, ranch or blue cheese, & your choice of Buffalo, O’Learys Hot, Korean BBQ or Mango Habañero sauce.*
Soups & Salads
- Old Man Tom’s Gumbo$8.00+
Extra large Texas Brown shrimp, blue crab, clams, house made andouille.*
- ‘Beyond’ Kitchen Sink Chili$9.00+
- Winter Harvest Salad$14.00
Baby kale, mixed greens, pecorino, pickled fennel, roasted apple, candied pecan vinaigrette.
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, radicchio, sourdough croutons, blackened chicken breast, lava egg, parmesan, black pepper, Old Bay Caesar dressing.*
- Beef Tenderloin Steak Salad$16.00
Featuring HTH beef tenderloin raised on a diet of spent grain & fresh grass. With mixed greens, fried goat cheese, pickled red onion, cucumber, cherry tomato, & balsamic vinaigrette.*
BBQ Entrees
- Pulled Pork Platter$19.00
1⁄2 lb. dry-rubbed pork shoulder, smoked 12 hours, hand pulled. Served with cornbread, buttermilk slaw, baked beans & choice of BBQ sauce.
- Andouille Sausage$17.00
House made links smoked two hours & grilled. Served with cornbread, buttermilk slaw, baked beans & choice of BBQ sauce.*
- Combo Platter$26.00
1⁄4 lb. pulled pork, 1⁄4 chicken, andouille links & 1⁄4 rack of ribs. Served with cornbread, buttermilk slaw, baked beans & choice of BBQ sauce.*
- Rib Dinner$22.00+
House smoked baby back ribs. Served with cornbread, buttermilk slaw, baked beans, & choice of BBQ sauce.
- BBQ Chicken Dinner$21.00
House smoked half chicken. Served with cornbread, buttermilk slaw, baked beans, & choice of BBQ sauce.*
Sandwiches & Burgers
- HTH Angus Burger$16.00
1⁄2 lb. fresh ground beef from the HTH herd raised locally on spent grain & fresh grass, with choice of American, cheddar, white cheddar, smoked Gouda, pepper jack, blue or Gruyère.*
- Tenderloin Double Stack$18.00
Two 1⁄4-lb patties of fresh-ground HTH beef tenderloin from cows raised on spent grain & fresh grass. With house aioli, cheddar & American, griddled onions, & Old Bay pickles.*
- Southwest Turkey Burger$16.00
1⁄2 lb. ground turkey, pepper jack cheese, avocado, fried jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ranch.*
- Hoppin’ John Veggie Burger$15.00
Hoppin’ John patty made with Carolina Gold rice & black eyed peas, roasted poblano, white cheddar, pickled red onion, & chive crème fraîche.
- The Gabriel Garcia Merguez$15.00
House-made lamb sausage, Colombian farmer’s cheese, salsa aji, fresh mint, brioche bun.*
- Adult Grilled Cheese$16.00
Braised pork, chile jam, muenster, smoked gouda, guajillo butter, toasted sourdough, Ancho chile tomato soup.*
- The Sicilianaire$18.00
5 oz. of sliced HTH beef tenderloin raised on a diet of spent grain & fresh grass. With Calabrian chile aioli, Caciocavallo cheese, & house giardiniera on ciabatta.*
- The Broccolini$15.00
Charred broccolini, Pomodorini tomatoes, pecan romesco sauce, Caciocavallo cheese, & balsamic onions on ciabatta.
- Fat Chef$17.00
Pulled pork, andouille, Carolina & Memphis bbq sauces, buttermilk slaw.*
- Lieutenant Dan$16.00
Fried extra large Texas Brown shrimp, cilantro, shredded romaine, remoulade, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon, French bread.*
A La Carte
Brunch
Appetizers
- Beignets$9.00
House-made beignets, dusted in powdered sugar & cinnamon. Drizzled with cinnamon glaze.
- Spent Grain Pretzels$9.00
Tender pretzel nuggets made from spent brewers’ grain & served with roasted poblano queso.
- Buffalo Wings$14.00+
Juicy jumbo chicken wings with celery & carrots, ranch or blue cheese, & your choice of Buffalo, O’Learys Hot, Korean BBQ or Mango Habañero sauce.*
- Carolina Mix Popcorn$8.00
A collaboration with our friends at Let’s Get Poppin, our take on the Chicago Mix is a blend of pimento cheese popcorn & pecan pie popcorn.
Entrees
- Horse Thief Breakfast$13.00
2 eggs your way, smashed fingerling house potatoes, house smoked bacon & hot link, sourdough toast with house apple butter & jams.*
- Chilaquiles$13.00
House-made chorizo, Chihuaha cheese, guajillo salsa, refried black beans, avocado crema & 2 eggs your way, all over tortilla chips. Omit chorizo for vegetarian option.*
- Somewhat Classic Benedict$15.00
English muffin, country ham, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, smashed fingerling house potatoes.*
- 3 Pigs in a Croissant$14.00
Fried egg, cheddar, house bacon & sausage link, smashing fingerling house potatoes.*
- Biscuits and Gravy$12.00
Our own scratch biscuits & sausage gravy with smashed fingerling house potatoes.
- Steak & Eggs$24.00
5 oz. filet mignon, 2 eggs your way, chimichurri butter, smashed fingerling house potatoes.*
- Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Brioche, blueberry sauce, lemon whipped cream.
- Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Sweet potato waffle, buttermilk-fried chicken thigh, Nashvillle hot chicken sausage, hot bourbon maple syrup, honey butter.*
Sandwiches & Burgers
- BLT$14.00
House smoked bacon, heirloom tomato, bacon aioli, & Little Gem lettuce on toasted sourdough.
- Southwest Turkey Burger$16.00
1⁄2 lb. ground turkey, pepper jack cheese, avocado, fried jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ranch.*
- HTH Angus Burger$16.00
1⁄2 lb. fresh ground beef from the HTH herd raised locally on spent grain & fresh grass, with choice of American, cheddar, white cheddar, smoked Gouda, pepper jack, blue or Gruyère.*
- The Gabriel Garcia Merguez$15.00
House-made lamb sausage, Colombian farmer’s cheese, salsa aji, fresh mint, brioche bun.*
- Adult Grilled Cheese$16.00
Braised pork, chile jam, muenster, smoked gouda, guajillo butter, toasted sourdough, Ancho chile tomato soup.*
Soups & Salads
- Old Man Tom’s Gumbo$8.00+
Extra large Texas Brown shrimp, blue crab, clams, house made andouille.*
- ‘Beyond’ Kitchen Sink Chili$9.00+
- Winter Harvest Salad$14.00
Baby kale, mixed greens, pecorino, pickled fennel, roasted apple, candied pecan vinaigrette.
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, radicchio, sourdough croutons, blackened chicken breast, lava egg, parmesan, black pepper, Old Bay Caesar dressing.*
- Beef Tenderloin Steak Salad$16.00
Featuring HTH beef tenderloin raised on a diet of spent grain & fresh grass. With mixed greens, fried goat cheese, pickled red onion, cucumber, cherry tomato, & balsamic vinaigrette.*
A La Carte
Kids Menu
- Fried Chicken Fingers$8.00
With choice of dipping sauce
- Grilled Chicken Fingers$8.00
With choice of dipping sauce
- Kids' Angus Beef Sliders$8.00
Two Angus beef sliders with choice of cheese
- Kids' Grilled Cheese$8.00
Choice of cheese
- Kids' Macaroni & Cheese$8.00
- Kids' Pulled Pork Sliders$8.00
Two pulled pork sliders with sweet BBQ sauce
- Mini Flat Bread Pizza$8.00
Dessert
- Triple Chocolate Flourless Cake$7.00
Semisweet, milk, & bittersweet chocolate.
- Banana Tres Leches$10.00
Banana custard cake soaked with sweetened condensed milk, cream, & evaporated milk.
- Beignets$9.00
House-made beignets, dusted in powdered sugar & cinnamon. Drizzled with cinnamon glaze.
- Sweet Potato Empanadas$9.00
Cinnamon-infused sweet potato purée wrapped in flaky pie crust with spiced brown sugar glaze & candied pecan.
Beer + Wine + NA
Cider/Cans
4Packs
N/A
- Ale 8$3.99
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Cock N Bull$3.99
- Coffee$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Dang Butterscotch Root Beer$3.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Green River$3.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Kiddie Cocktail$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Milk$2.49
- Mug Root Beer$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Starry Soda$2.99
- Virgin Mary$4.00
Red Bottles
White Bottles
Growlers - OO
- Soul Train Growler - OO$33.00
- Little Wing Growler - OO$21.00
- Mannish Boy Growler - OO$25.00
- Kitchen Sink Growler - OO$23.00
- The Ringer Growler - OO$27.00
- Spoonful Growler - OO$27.00
- Cheval Deux Growler - OO$35.00
- Annexation Growler - OO$25.00
- Tenbrooks Growler - OO$35.00
- Squeeze Box Growler - OO$25.00
- Space Face Growler - OO$23.00
- Cold Shot Growler - OO$21.00
- Cinnamon Girl (750 mL)$22.00