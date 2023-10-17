Hoshinoya 1740 Buchanan St
Food
STARTER
Fried soft tofu, dashi soy sauce, daikon, bonito
Eggplant with spicy garlic ginger soy sauce
Japanese style fried chicken
Fried wheat wrapped cabbage, carrot, bean thread, onion, sweet & sour sauce
Fried soft mashed potato with a crunchy Panko shell
Steam with salt or Stir fried with garlic sauce WAK
Steamed and sear pork & chicken Gyoza
Japanese steamed bun filled with Kurobuta Pork Belly Kakuni, Namasu (daikon & carrot pickle), mayonnaise
Fired oyster, house Sriracha sauce, Wakame
Fried wrapped spiced fresh salmon rolled with spinach, sweet ginger sauce
Fried seasoed salmon skin topped with Nanami Togarashi (assorted chili pepper)
Served with dual dipping sauces
Grilled whole squid with Wasabi lime dipping sauce
Wheat batter octopus balls with mayonnaise, Takoyaki sauce, Bonito
French Fries with Takoyaki sauce
Veggies only, shrimps only, or mix
Choice of original or spicy.
RICE
with rice, salad, Miso soup and
Thin juicy ribbon beef and onions slowly simmer in a sweet & savory soy broth
Overnight braised short rib with seasoned soft boiled egg, Bok Choy, Namasu (daikon & carrot pickle)
Overnight braised thick pork belly with Seasoned Soft Boiled Egg, Bok Choy and Namasu (daikon & carrot pickle).
Deep fried pork cutlet, chicken breast, or tofu over rice served with Japanese curry, Fukujin Zuke
Deep fried pork cutlet, chicken breast, or tofu over rice served with spicy ginger teriyaki sauce
with choice of Chicken, Tonkatsu (Fried Pork Kutlet), Fried Chicken, or Shrimp Tempura
Toss fried chicken with yellow onion and thickened homemade Yuzu sauce
Stir fried Holy basil with bell pepper and your choice of meats
Stir fried Holy basil with eggplant, bell pepper your choice of meats
Grilled salmon, diced bell pepper, onion, topped with sweet chili sauce, crispy basil
RAMEN
Ramen with rich pork & chicken bone broth, Shoyu Dare, Kikurage mushrooms, Menma, green onion, seasoned boiled egg.
Ramen with rich pork & chicken bone broth, Shoyu Dare, black garlic oil, Menma, Kikurage mushrooms, green onions, garlic chips, seasoned Boiled Egg.
Ramen with rich pork & chicken bone broth, Shoyu Dare, overnight braised short rib, black garlic oil, seasoned boiled egg, sweet corn, bean sprouts, green onion, garlic chips, and Nori seaweed.
Ramen with rich pork & chicken bone broth, Miso Dare, Pork Belly Chashu, Edamame, sweet corn, cabbage, green onions, seasoned boiled egg.
Ramen with vegen broth, tofu, sweet corn, bean sprout, Kikurage mushrooms, Menma, Bok choy, green onion and Nori seaweed.
Chilled buckwheat soba with shrimp Tempura, Tsuyu dipping sauce, seaweed, radish, wasabi
Shoyu dashi broth, Udon, shrimp Tempura
Stir-fried spicy ramen with broccoli, Thai basil, tomato, bell pepper, onion, choice of chicken, tofu, or beef