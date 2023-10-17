Food

STARTER

Agedashi Tofu
$7.25

Fried soft tofu, dashi soy sauce, daikon, bonito

Agenasu
$7.25

Eggplant with spicy garlic ginger soy sauce

Chicken Karaage
$12.25

Japanese style fried chicken

Crispy Rolls
$8.25

Fried wheat wrapped cabbage, carrot, bean thread, onion, sweet & sour sauce

Croquette
$9.25

Fried soft mashed potato with a crunchy Panko shell

Edamame
$6.25

Steam with salt or Stir fried with garlic sauce WAK

Gyoza
$9.25

Steamed and sear pork & chicken Gyoza

Hoshi Bun
$6.25

Japanese steamed bun filled with Kurobuta Pork Belly Kakuni, Namasu (daikon & carrot pickle), mayonnaise

Kaki
$9.25

Fired oyster, house Sriracha sauce, Wakame

Salmon Roll
$9.25

Fried wrapped spiced fresh salmon rolled with spinach, sweet ginger sauce

Salmon Skin
$6.35Out of stock

Fried seasoed salmon skin topped with Nanami Togarashi (assorted chili pepper)

Shrimp Lollipop
$8.25

Served with dual dipping sauces

Surume Ika
$15.50Out of stock

Grilled whole squid with Wasabi lime dipping sauce

Takoyaki
$8.25

Wheat batter octopus balls with mayonnaise, Takoyaki sauce, Bonito

Takoyaki Fries
$7.25

French Fries with Takoyaki sauce

Tempura
$10.25

Veggies only, shrimps only, or mix

Wakame Salad
$6.25

Choice of original or spicy.

RICE

BENTO
$18.50

with rice, salad, Miso soup and

Gyudon
$18.50

Thin juicy ribbon beef and onions slowly simmer in a sweet & savory soy broth

Beef Short Rib
$35.75

Overnight braised short rib with seasoned soft boiled egg, Bok Choy, Namasu (daikon & carrot pickle)

Kurobuta Kakuni Bowl
$19.50

Overnight braised thick pork belly with Seasoned Soft Boiled Egg, Bok Choy and Namasu (daikon & carrot pickle).

Katsu Curry
$18.50

Deep fried pork cutlet, chicken breast, or tofu over rice served with Japanese curry, Fukujin Zuke

Spicy Teriyaki
$18.50

Deep fried pork cutlet, chicken breast, or tofu over rice served with spicy ginger teriyaki sauce

Fried Rice
$18.50

with choice of Chicken, Tonkatsu (Fried Pork Kutlet), Fried Chicken, or Shrimp Tempura

Yuzu Chicken
$18.50

Toss fried chicken with yellow onion and thickened homemade Yuzu sauce

Spicy Basil
$18.50

Stir fried Holy basil with bell pepper and your choice of meats

Spicy Eggplant
$19.50

Stir fried Holy basil with eggplant, bell pepper your choice of meats

Salmon
$20.50

Grilled salmon, diced bell pepper, onion, topped with sweet chili sauce, crispy basil

RAMEN

Tonkotsu
$17.50

Ramen with rich pork & chicken bone broth, Shoyu Dare, Kikurage mushrooms, Menma, green onion, seasoned boiled egg.

Black Garlic Tonkatsu
$18.50

Ramen with rich pork & chicken bone broth, Shoyu Dare, black garlic oil, Menma, Kikurage mushrooms, green onions, garlic chips, seasoned Boiled Egg.

Gyukotsu
$35.75

Ramen with rich pork & chicken bone broth, Shoyu Dare, overnight braised short rib, black garlic oil, seasoned boiled egg, sweet corn, bean sprouts, green onion, garlic chips, and Nori seaweed.

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
$18.50

Ramen with rich pork & chicken bone broth, Miso Dare, Pork Belly Chashu, Edamame, sweet corn, cabbage, green onions, seasoned boiled egg.

Vegetarian
$17.50

Ramen with vegen broth, tofu, sweet corn, bean sprout, Kikurage mushrooms, Menma, Bok choy, green onion and Nori seaweed.

Zaru Soba
$18.50

Chilled buckwheat soba with shrimp Tempura, Tsuyu dipping sauce, seaweed, radish, wasabi

Tempura Udon
$18.50

Shoyu dashi broth, Udon, shrimp Tempura

Drunken Ramen
$18.50

Stir-fried spicy ramen with broccoli, Thai basil, tomato, bell pepper, onion, choice of chicken, tofu, or beef

SALMON RAMEN
$20.50

SIDE

Rice
$3.00
Salad
$3.00
Miso
$2.00
Ramen
$4.00
Kakuni
$6.00
Chashu
$4.00
Egg
$3.00
Bamboo shoots
$3.00
Mushroom
$2.00
Bean Sprout
$2.00
Cabbage
$2.00
Nori
$2.00
Edamame
$2.00
Sweet Corn
$2.00
Bok Choy
$3.00

Beverages

BEVERAGES

Soda
$3.00
Calpico
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.50
Lemonade
$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
Melon Cream Soda
$5.00
Moshi
$6.00
Ramune
$4.00
S. Pellegrino
$4.00

TEA

Matcha Iced Tea
$3.50
Iced tea
$3.50
Thai Iced Tea
$5.00
Passion Fruit Iced Tea
$6.00
Lychee Iced Tea
$6.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00