Monarch Market
Barley & Burger
The Feature
Supporting Cast
Tie-Ins
Focaccina
Focacce
Topped Focaccia
Pastries
Croissants
Kabab 2 Go
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Plates
Pha Khao Lao Cuisine
Combos
Meats
- Seen Laut (beef jerky)$13.00
Heavenly beef jerky
- Saigok (sausage)$12.00
Grilled Lao pork sausage
- Taut Gadook Kang Moo (riblets)$12.00
Fried Lao pork riblets
- Taut Gai (chicken wings)$12.00
Lao marinated fried chicken wings
Salads
- Small Thum Mak Hoong (papaya salad)$13.00
Unfiltered Fish Sauce, fermented shellfish, chili, tomato, lime, garlic
- Large Thum Mak Hoong (papaya salad)$15.00
Unfiltered Fish Sauce, fermented shellfish, chili, tomato, lime, garlic
- Nam Khao (lettuce wrap)$14.00
Crispy red curry coconut rice lettuce wrap with fermented pork sausage
Sides/Sauces
- Sticky Rice$4.00
Side of steamed sticky rice, a Laotian cuisine staple
- Jeow Mak Peht (chili paste)$1.00
Roasted chili paste made from a chili pepper medley
- Jeow Maklen (tomato sauce)$1.00
Tomato based sauce filled with umami
- Jeow Som (Sour Sauce)$1.00
Spicy and sour sauce made with chili, lime juice, fish sauce, soy sauce, cilantro, and garlic
Desserts
Soups (Seasonal)
Rolled AF
Choose Your Dish
- Taquitos$8.00
Topped with Lettuce, Cilantro Crema, & Cotija
- Burritos$8.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Choice of Bean, Seasoned Rice, Cheese, & Cilantro Crema
- Quesadillas$10.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Mixed Cheese, Folded and Grilled.
Sides
Beverages
Sauces
Seoul Good
K-Dogs
Kup-Bap
- 16oz BYO KupBap$12.50
- Bul Bap$16.00
Bulgogi + White Rice + Japchae + Mixed Greens + Onions + Carrots + Red Cabbage + Sriracha Mayo + Bulgogi Sauce + Scallions + Sesame Seeds
- Chick Bap$13.50
Teriyaki Chicken + White Rice + Japchae + Mixed Greens + Onions + Carrots + Broccoli + Sriracha Mayo + Teriyaki Sauce + Scallions + Sesame Seeds
- Katsu Bap$15.00
Fried Pork Cutlet + White Rice + Mixed Greens + Grilled Onions + Scrambled Egg + Daikon Radish + Tonkatsu Sauce + Scallions
- Tofu Bap$13.50
Stir-Fried Tofu + White Rice + Japchae + Mixed Greens + Onions + Carrots + Red Cabbage + Snow Peas + Sriracha Mayo + Scallions + Sesame Seeds
- Sauces On Side**