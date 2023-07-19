LUNCH & DINNER

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Melted cheeses, rustic bread, pickle

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, toasted rustic bread, pickle

TLT Sandwich

$12.00

House marinated tofu strips, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayonnaise, toasted rustic bread, pickle

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

House made hummus, spring mix, tomato, red onion, avocado, toasted rustic bread, pickle

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Dijonnaise, choice of toasted rustic bread or bun, pickle

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

100% grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hostel sauce, pickle

Cheeseburger

$11.00

100% grass-fed beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hostel sauce, pickle

Veggie Burger

$11.00

House made patty with nuts, seeds, vegetables and herbs, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hostel sauce, pickle

Salmon Burger

$14.00

House made patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy wasabi mayo, pickled ginger

Bacon and Blue Burger

$14.00

100% grass-fed beef patty, crispy bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Warwick Burger

$13.00

100% grass-fed beef patty, pepper jack cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

100% grass-fed beef patty, fried egg, bacon, choice of cheese, caramelized onions, hostel sauce, pickle

Other

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing (vegetarian), herbed croutons, parmesan

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing (vegetarian), herbed croutons, parmesan

Small Beets & Greens Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, beets, toasted hazelnut, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Large Beets & Greens Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, beets, toasted hazelnut, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Kale Cobb Salad

$12.00

Baby kale, apple, avocado, golden raisins, blue cheese, bacon or marinated tofu, egg, sherry vinaigrette

Gluten-Free Pizza

$9.00

Personal 8” pizza crust with house made tomato sauce and white or vegan cheddar

Small Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta, house made cheese sauce, bread crumbs

Large Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Cavatappi pasta, house made cheese sauce, bread crumbs

Zigzag Bowl

$12.00

Brown basmati rice, black beans, roasted veggies, avocado, Zigzag sauce

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Creamy blend of cheese, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, red onion, served with pita chips

Hummus Plate

$10.00

House made hummus, Greek olives, carrots, served with pita chips

Cup of Potaje de Lentejas

$7.00

Soup of the day

Bowl of Potaje de Lentejas

$9.00

Soup of the day

Cup of Minestrone

$7.00

Soup of the day

Bowl of Minestrone

$9.00

Soup of the day

Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

With sea salt

Garlic Thyme Fries

$8.00

Garlic, parmesan, herbs

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Maple sage sausage or mushroom gravy (vegan), white or vegan cheddar

Tofu Fries

$9.00

With house made peanut sauce and carrot sticks

DRINKS & SNACKS

Espresso Bar

House Coffee

$2.50

Medium blend, roasted locally by Cascadia Coffee Roasters

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cascadia Coffee Roasters

Espresso

$3.00

Cascadia Coffee Roasters

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

Chagaccino

$5.00

Renude

Iced Caramel Chagaccino

$7.00

This refreshing iced coffee has great taste and health benefits! The chaga brings delicious flavors of cocoa, cinnamon, and vanilla. Then it's paired with organic caramel syrup and served over ice. Chaga mushrooms help boost the immune system, relieve stress, and more!

Chai Latte

$4.00

House made

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Jasmine Pearl Tea Company

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Guittard ground chocolate

Tea Latte

$4.00

Steven Smith Tea Makers

Steamer

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

White Lavender (On-Tap) Kombucha

$4.00

Happy Mountain Kombucha: 12 oz glass

Honeydew Kombucha

$4.00

Happy Mountain Kombucha: 12 oz bottle

Huckleberry Kombucha

$4.00

Happy Mountain Kombucha: 12 oz bottle

Peach Kombucha

$4.00

Happy Mountain Kombucha: 12 oz bottle

Chicha Morada

$4.50

Arcoiris Elixirs: A purple fruit juice from Peru

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened, house made

Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00

Herbal, unsweetened, house made

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Black iced tea and lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

House made

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Cascade Mountain 12 oz bottle

Root Beer

$4.00

Virgil's 12 oz bottle

Black Cherry Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Virgil's 12 oz bottle

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Reed's 12 oz bottle

Cola

$4.00

Jones 12 oz can

Lemon Lime Soda

$4.00

Jones 12 oz can

Hot Tea

$3.00

Steven Smith Tea Makers

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fresh squeezed and pasteurized

Milk

$3.00

Glass of Water

Snacks

Fruit

$1.00

Original Better Bar

$4.00

Chocolate Better Bar

$4.00

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$3.00

Barbeque Kettle Chips

$3.00

Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips

$3.00

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Croissant

$3.50

Plain croissant

Croissant du jour

$4.50

Croissant of the day

Marsee Baked Goods

$3.50

Assorted pastries from Marsee Baking

Merchandise

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$9.00
Plastic Water Bottle

$2.75