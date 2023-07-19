Hostel Cafe 1810 Northwest Glisan Street
LUNCH & DINNER
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Melted cheeses, rustic bread, pickle
BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, toasted rustic bread, pickle
TLT Sandwich
House marinated tofu strips, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayonnaise, toasted rustic bread, pickle
Veggie Sandwich
House made hummus, spring mix, tomato, red onion, avocado, toasted rustic bread, pickle
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Dijonnaise, choice of toasted rustic bread or bun, pickle
Burgers
Hamburger
100% grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hostel sauce, pickle
Cheeseburger
100% grass-fed beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hostel sauce, pickle
Veggie Burger
House made patty with nuts, seeds, vegetables and herbs, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hostel sauce, pickle
Salmon Burger
House made patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy wasabi mayo, pickled ginger
Bacon and Blue Burger
100% grass-fed beef patty, crispy bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Warwick Burger
100% grass-fed beef patty, pepper jack cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Breakfast Burger
100% grass-fed beef patty, fried egg, bacon, choice of cheese, caramelized onions, hostel sauce, pickle
Other
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing (vegetarian), herbed croutons, parmesan
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing (vegetarian), herbed croutons, parmesan
Small Beets & Greens Salad
Mixed greens, beets, toasted hazelnut, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Large Beets & Greens Salad
Mixed greens, beets, toasted hazelnut, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Kale Cobb Salad
Baby kale, apple, avocado, golden raisins, blue cheese, bacon or marinated tofu, egg, sherry vinaigrette
Gluten-Free Pizza
Personal 8” pizza crust with house made tomato sauce and white or vegan cheddar
Small Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, house made cheese sauce, bread crumbs
Large Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, house made cheese sauce, bread crumbs
Zigzag Bowl
Brown basmati rice, black beans, roasted veggies, avocado, Zigzag sauce
Artichoke Dip
Creamy blend of cheese, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, red onion, served with pita chips
Hummus Plate
House made hummus, Greek olives, carrots, served with pita chips
Cup of Potaje de Lentejas
Soup of the day
Bowl of Potaje de Lentejas
Soup of the day
Cup of Minestrone
Soup of the day
Bowl of Minestrone
Soup of the day
Fries
DRINKS & SNACKS
Espresso Bar
House Coffee
Medium blend, roasted locally by Cascadia Coffee Roasters
Coffee Refill
Cold Brew
Cascadia Coffee Roasters
Espresso
Cascadia Coffee Roasters
Americano
Latte
Cappuccino
Mocha
Chagaccino
Renude
Iced Caramel Chagaccino
This refreshing iced coffee has great taste and health benefits! The chaga brings delicious flavors of cocoa, cinnamon, and vanilla. Then it's paired with organic caramel syrup and served over ice. Chaga mushrooms help boost the immune system, relieve stress, and more!
Chai Latte
House made
Matcha Latte
Jasmine Pearl Tea Company
Hot Chocolate
Guittard ground chocolate
Tea Latte
Steven Smith Tea Makers
Steamer
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
White Lavender (On-Tap) Kombucha
Happy Mountain Kombucha: 12 oz glass
Honeydew Kombucha
Happy Mountain Kombucha: 12 oz bottle
Huckleberry Kombucha
Happy Mountain Kombucha: 12 oz bottle
Peach Kombucha
Happy Mountain Kombucha: 12 oz bottle
Chicha Morada
Arcoiris Elixirs: A purple fruit juice from Peru
Black Iced Tea
Unsweetened, house made
Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea
Herbal, unsweetened, house made
Arnold Palmer
Black iced tea and lemonade
Lemonade
House made
Sparkling Water
Cascade Mountain 12 oz bottle
Root Beer
Virgil's 12 oz bottle
Black Cherry Soda
Virgil's 12 oz bottle
Ginger Beer
Reed's 12 oz bottle
Cola
Jones 12 oz can
Lemon Lime Soda
Jones 12 oz can
Hot Tea
Steven Smith Tea Makers
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Fresh squeezed and pasteurized
Milk
Glass of Water
Snacks
Fruit
Original Better Bar
Chocolate Better Bar
Sea Salt Kettle Chips
Barbeque Kettle Chips
Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Croissant
Plain croissant
Croissant du jour
Croissant of the day
Marsee Baked Goods
Assorted pastries from Marsee Baking