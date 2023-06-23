Hot Bagels Kennedy Blvd
Bagels & Sandwiches
Bagel
Try Our Kettle Cooked Stone Baked Handmade New York Bagel, Made with the finest ingredients, No preservatives added Made fresh every few hours!
Baguette
Pretzel Stick
Sliced Sourdough
American Cheese Sandwich
Butter Bagel
Cream Cheese And Lox Spread Sandwich
Cream Cheese Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Lox Spread Sandwich
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
Avocado Sandwich
Sliced Eggs Sandwich
Sliced Lox Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Pastrami Lox Croissant
Appetizers & Sides
Main Dishes
Eggplant
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta
Penne Ala Vodka
Pizza Panini Wrap
Quesadilla/Panini Wrap
Made with muenster and shredded cheese, served on a bed of greens with a roasted tomatoes, in-house creamy guacamole, in-house salsa, and sour cream
Regular Cheese Pizza
Montreal Spice Baked Salmon
Teriyaki Salmon
Veg Pizza On Tortilla
An Open Wrap With Cheese,in House Marinara Sauce ,mushrooms,onions & Peppers On top
Vegetable Pizza
Pizza Bagel
2 halves of in house pizza sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Tuna Melt
2 halves of tuna, tomatoes, red onions -topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Veg Cheese Melt
2 halves Of cream cheese base red onions, tomatoes, olives - topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Avocado Sourdough Toast
Avocado, tomato, pickled red onions, feta and pumpkin seeds on sourdough. (1 toast per order)
French Toast
Avocado Sunny Side Up Toast
On a toasted open face slice sourdough bread, Avocado, Sunny side up Salt- pepper
Shakshuka
3 eggs fried with an assortment of saute'ed vegetables seasoned to perfection alongside a wedge of fresh sourdough with a scoop of butter and in house scallion cream cheese
Sourdough Grill Cheese
Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese on Sourdough Bread with a Truffle Butter Base and a schmear of our house-made mayo. Topped with oregano spice and served with our special House Sauce!
Tuna Melt Sourdough
Option 1 Dinner (Salmon, mash Potato,grill Veg. Donut &soup)
Option 2 Dinner (Pasta, isrealy salad Or Mash pot, soup & Donut)
Option 3 dinner (Eggplant Parm. Isreali Salad Or Mashed Pot Soup & Donut)
Omelets & Breakfast
Breakfast Special
2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Israeli Salad, Buttered Bagel, & Medium Coffee
Pancakes
2 large fluffy pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar alongside maple syrup
Scrambled Eggs
Sunny Side Up
Breakfast Burrito
Start your day with this healthy and appetizing meal. Fresh cracked eggs scrambled to perfection. served in a toasted tortilla with hash browns ,onions, tomato ,pepper, cheese, and sliced jalapeno to make the dish pop with flavor.
Omelet
Paninis & Wraps
Caprese Panini
Pesto base with sun dried tomatoes,soft mozzarella and fried purple onions on sourdough bread - spicy marinara sauce on side
Italian Panini
Truffle mayo base with fried onions,saute'ed mushrooms, goat cheese,muenster cheese on sourdough bread - spicy marinara sauce on side
Avocado Wrap
Cream Cheese Wrap
Egg Salad Wrap
Lox And Cream Cheese Wrap
Salmon Wrap
Scrambled Eggs Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Salads
Grilled Veg Salmon Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Quinoa, Sautéed Mushrooms, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Montreal Spice Grilled Salmon, Light Garlic Mayo Dressing
Teriyaki Salmon Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Red Cabbage, Teriyaki Salmon, Light Garlic Mayo Dressing
Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, In House Hot Bagel Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Create Your Own Salad
First 5 Vegetables Free - With or Without Dressings, Spreads, or Toppings
Exotic Dairy Salad
Mixed greens, Beets, Roasted Yams, Pomegranate Arils, Feta Cheese, pepitas with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Greek Feta Cheese Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette Dressing
Grilled Veg Quinoa Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Quinoa, Sautéed Mushrooms, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Montreal Spice Grilled Salmon, Light Garlic Mayo Dressing
Nish Nosh Salad
Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Nish Nosh Crackers, Nish Nosh Dressing
Sliced Eggs Avocado Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Avocado, Sliced Egg Light Garlic Mayo Dressing
Tuna Chickpea Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Red Onion, Roasted Chickpeas, Lemon Garlic Light Mayo Dressing
Soup/ Farina
Spreads & Vegetables
Pastries/Muffins/Donuts
Apple Strudel
Carrot Muffin - Gluten Free
Cheese Balls
Cheese Cinnamon/ Choc. Bun
Cheese Muffin
Cheese Pastry
Buns
Conchas
Dairy Donut
Donut
Muffin
Chocolate Flaky Pastry
Patis Pastries
Madeleine
Blueberry Danish
Carrot Cake Muffin
Tart
Chocolate Hazelnut Kouinn Amann
Chocolate Toffee Walnut Cookie
Ciabatta Bread
Croissant
Donut Patis
Dulce De Leche Kouinn Amann
Epi Baguette
Old Fashioned Cheese Danish
Parve Donut
Pecan Pie Sticky Bun
Tiramisu Swirls
Patis Savory
Grab n Go!
Beverages
Ready Made Beverages
Specialty Beverages
Bottled Drinks
Soda Can
Soda Bottle
Arizona Can
Carrot Juice
Chocolate Milk
Gatorade
In-House Bottled Iced Coffee
A cold brew made with the finest Colombian coffee beans
J&J Cappuccino
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Powerade
Refresh Lemon Mint
Seltzer
Snapple
Spritzly
Tropicana
Vitamin Water
Water Bottle
Shabbos Shuk
Sourdough/Challah
Challah
Flavored Sourdough
Shabbos Gift Box
Enhance that special person's Shabbos. Send them our Shabbos gift box, which includes one Shabbos sourdough challah, one small Shabbos sourdough challah, one in-house herb mayo dip, and one in-house garlic confit dip, all in a rustic gift box.
Sourdough
Sourdough Linen Bag
Sourdough Rolls
Herring, Pickles, Dips
Shabbos Matamim
Catering
Catering
Catering Platters
Catering Hot Food
Blintzes - 9x13
20 Blintzes
Bucket Soup / Farina
70 Servings
Eggplant Parmesan - 9x13
Fettuccini Alfredo - 9x13
Grilled Vegetables - 9x13
20 Servings
Hash Browns - 9x13
Mashed Potatoes - 9x13
20 Servings
Pancakes - 9x13
Penne Pasta - 9x13
Potato Bourekas - 9x13
25 Servings
Scrambled Eggs - 9x13
Shakshuka - 9x13
Catering Salads
Catering Drinks
Serving/Paper Goods
Gift Packages
Gift Package
Shabbos Gift Box
Enhance that special person's Shabbos. Send them our Shabbos gift box, which includes one Shabbos sourdough challah, one small Shabbos sourdough challah, one in-house herb mayo dip, and one in-house garlic confit dip, all in a rustic gift box.
Gift Box For 1
Includes: 2 bagels, scoop of 3 spreads: tuna, cream cheese, & egg salad, farina, chopped salad, 2 homemade blintzes, muffin, fresh orange juice, in-house-made iced cappuccino. Beautifully packaged in a Hot Bagels gift box.
Gift Box For 2
Includes: 3 bagels, scoop of 4 spreads: tuna, cream cheese, guacamole, & egg salad, farina, 2 salads, 2 homemade blintzes, 2 muffins, 1 slice cheesecake, fresh orange juice, in-house-made iced cappuccino. Beautifully packaged in a Hot Bagels gift box.