Victrola Coffee - Deco Decaf

$17.00

You don’t want to have to settle for a lower-quality cup of coffee just because you’re a decaf drinker- and we don’t want you to have to either. In fact, we’re convinced that Deco decaf is so smooth and delicious, you won’t miss the caffeine one bit! Though Deco was designed with espresso in mind, we find it to be quite good across a range of brew methods including filter methods and french press. During regular espresso tastings, we note a complex range of flavors such as baking chocolate, toasted marshmallow, chocolate cookie, prune and graham cracker. With these tasting notes it should come as no surprise that Deco pairs really well with s’mores. It’s a smooth, heavy-bodied espresso that is tremendous with or without milk. Oh, and if all of that wasn’t enough to make you want to try it for yourself- it’s also certified organic!