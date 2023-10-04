Popular Items

Pick a Plate!

Combos

Rooster

Rooster

$15.00

Two Tenders, your heat level, pickles, coleslaw, Alley Sauce, and Fries.

Tender Loving

Tender Loving

$12.00

Two Tenders served on fresh warmed tortillas with pickles, Alley Sauce and a side of Fries.

Chill Bill

Chill Bill

$10.00

One tender, your heat level, toasted bun, pickles, coleslaw, Alley Sauce, and Fries.

Mixed Up

Mixed Up

$14.00

One Juicy tender served on a warm flour tortilla, pickles and Alley Sauce. One tender, your heat level, pickles, coleslaw, Alley Sauce, and a side of Fries.

Alley Cat

Alley Cat

$8.00

One Tender served on a warmed flour tortilla with pickles, Alley Sauce and a side of Fries.

Solo's

1 Tender

1 Tender

$4.50

One Tender, your heat level served on a fresh warmed flour tortilla with pickles and Alley Sauce.

1 Slider

1 Slider

$6.50

One tender, your heat level, toasted bun, pickles, coleslaw and Alley Sauce.

Fries

Fries

$4.00

French fries cooked golden brown and crispy with a touch of sea salt.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pasta cooked to perfection and smothered with cheddar cheese. Lightly seasoned on top with our no-heat house blend.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fresh slaw with our in house dressing.

Basket Fries

Basket Fries

$7.50

Double the size french fries cooked golden brown and crispy with a touch of salt.

Family Value Pack / Value Packs

Family Value Pack

Family Value Pack

$30.00

Eight medium Tenders, your heat level, warmed flour tortillas, pickles, Alley Sauce, 8 oz. of our Signature Mac & Cheese, 8 oz. of our Creamy Crunchy Cole Slaw, and French Fries.

The Three Chicks

The Three Chicks

$10.00

Three medium Tenders served on fresh warmed tortillas with pickles and Alley Sauce on the side.

8 Chicks Value Pack

8 Chicks Value Pack

$20.00

8 medium Tenders, warmed flour tortillas, pickles and Alley Sauce.

16 Chicks Value Pack

16 Chicks Value Pack

$36.00

16 medium Tenders, warmed flour tortillas, pickles, and Alley Sauce.

24 Chicks Value Pack

24 Chicks Value Pack

$52.00

24 medium Tenders, warmed flour tortillas, pickles, and Alley Sauce.

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Featuring "STUBBORN" Sodas. (Made with real Cane Sugar) Pineapple Cream, Black Cherry, Vanilla Cream, Classic Root Beer. Additionally we have Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Starry, Pink Lemonade.

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lipton brewed no sugar.