Hot Chicken Alley
Popular Items
Chill Bill
One tender, your heat level, toasted bun, pickles, coleslaw, Alley Sauce, and Fries.
1 Tender
One Tender, your heat level served on a fresh warmed flour tortilla with pickles and Alley Sauce.
Mixed Up
One Juicy tender served on a warm flour tortilla, pickles and Alley Sauce. One tender, your heat level, pickles, coleslaw, Alley Sauce, and a side of Fries.
Pick a Plate!
Combos
Rooster
Two Tenders, your heat level, pickles, coleslaw, Alley Sauce, and Fries.
Tender Loving
Two Tenders served on fresh warmed tortillas with pickles, Alley Sauce and a side of Fries.
Alley Cat
One Tender served on a warmed flour tortilla with pickles, Alley Sauce and a side of Fries.
Solo's
1 Slider
One tender, your heat level, toasted bun, pickles, coleslaw and Alley Sauce.
Fries
French fries cooked golden brown and crispy with a touch of sea salt.
Mac & Cheese
Pasta cooked to perfection and smothered with cheddar cheese. Lightly seasoned on top with our no-heat house blend.
Cole Slaw
Fresh slaw with our in house dressing.
Basket Fries
Double the size french fries cooked golden brown and crispy with a touch of salt.
Bun
Family Value Pack / Value Packs
Family Value Pack
Eight medium Tenders, your heat level, warmed flour tortillas, pickles, Alley Sauce, 8 oz. of our Signature Mac & Cheese, 8 oz. of our Creamy Crunchy Cole Slaw, and French Fries.
The Three Chicks
Three medium Tenders served on fresh warmed tortillas with pickles and Alley Sauce on the side.
8 Chicks Value Pack
8 medium Tenders, warmed flour tortillas, pickles and Alley Sauce.
16 Chicks Value Pack
16 medium Tenders, warmed flour tortillas, pickles, and Alley Sauce.
24 Chicks Value Pack
24 medium Tenders, warmed flour tortillas, pickles, and Alley Sauce.