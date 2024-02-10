Hot Dog Diner & Burger Company 5494 Pearl Rd
Hot Dogs
- Chili Coney Dog
Hot dog of your choice with Chili sauce, mustard, and diced onions.
- Chili/Cheese Dog
- Chippy Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with Potato Chips and Cheese Sauce
- East Side Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with French Fries, Homemade Cole Slaw & BBQ Sauce
- Frito Bandito Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with Chili, Cheese & Frito’s Chips
- Hellish Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with Jalapenos, Cream Cheese & Red Pepper Flakes
- Hillbilly Dog
- Hot Kraut Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with Sauerkraut, Frank’s Red Hot Sauce & Red Pepper Flakes
- New York Onion Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with Cream Cheese & Onions Sauteed in our NY Onion Sauce
- Panini Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with our Fresh Cut French Fries, Homemade Cole Slaw & BBQ Sauce
- Sauerkraut Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with our Homemade Sauerkraut, Mustard & Diced Onions
- Simple Dog
Hot dog of your choice with ketchup, mustard, and diced onions.
- Slaw Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with our Homemade Cole Slaw, Mustard & Onions
- Tator Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with Tator Tots, Cheese Sauce & Red Pepper Flakes
- Tyler Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with our Fresh Cut French Fries & Cheese Sauce
- West Side Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with Sauerkraut, Mustard & Onion
- Windy City Dog
Hot Dog of your choice with Neon Chicago Relish, Sport Peppers, Onions, Mustard & Celery Salt
Burgers
- Simple Burger$4.00
One hand formed patty with ketchup, mustard, and pickles
- Bacon Burger$7.00
Two hand formed patties loaded with Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
- Big Dave Burger$6.00
Two hand formed patties with American Cheese, Mayo, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce, and Tomato
- Eggman Burger$9.00
Two hand formed patties with Garlic Mayo, American Cheese, Bacon Strips, and a Fried Egg
- French Onion Burger$7.00
Two hand formed patties with Three Cheeses, Grilled Onions, Onion Crisps, and a French Onion Spread
- Holy Ship Burger$6.00
Two hand formed patties with American Cheese, Tartar Sauce, and Pickle Chips
- Honey Burger$7.00
Two hand formed patties with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Locally Sourced Honey Drizzle, Lettuce and Tomato
- Loaded Potato Burger$8.00
Two hand formed patties with French Fries, Grilled Onions, Bacon, American Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, and Sour Cream
- Mushroom Burger$7.00
Two hand formed patties with Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
- Old McDonald Burger$7.00
Our take on an old classic. Two hand formed patties with Tartar Sauce, Raw Onion, Pickles & Lettuce
- Paradise Burger$7.00
Two hand formed patties with 3 Different Cheeses, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
- Philly Cheeseburger$8.00
Two hand formed patties Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Red & Green Peppers, and White American Cheese
- Pierogi Burger$8.00
Voted Cleveland’s Best Burger | Two hand formed patties with a locally crafted Pierogi, Grilled Onions, American Cheese & Sour Cream
- Texan Burger$7.00
Two hand formed patties with Grilled Onions, American Cheese, BBQ Sauce, and Garlic Mayo
- The 4x4 Burger$12.00
Four hand formed patties with Tartar Sauce, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles
Chicken
- Simple Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Our fresh breaded chicken with Mayo & Pickles
- Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Our fresh breaded chicken with Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Our Fresh Breaded Chicken tossed in our Nashville Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato
- Herb-an Legend Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Golden Fried Chicken with Fresh Herb Mayo, Pickles & Lettuce
- Which Came First? Chicken Sandwich$8.00
The Age Old Question. Golden Fried Chicken Sandwich with a Fried Egg, White American Cheese, Chipotle Mayo & Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
- Hillbilly Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Golden Fried Chicken with Nashville Comeback Sauce, Honey Mayo & our Homemade Cole Slaw
- 3 Piece Tenders$6.00
3 pieces of our awesome chicken tenders
- 4 Piece Tenders$8.00
4 pieces of our awesome chicken tenders
- 6 Piece Tenders$10.00
6 pieces of our awesome chicken tenders
Sides
Beverages
Poutines
- Classic Poutine$10.00
Our Fresh Cut Fries with Cheese Curds and topped with our Rich Gravy
- Bacon Cheeseburger Poutine$12.00
Our Fresh Cut Fries with Cheese Curds, Prime Burger Meat, Bacon Bits, Topped with our Rich Beef Gravy
- Philly Cheesesteak Poutine$13.00
Our Fresh Cut Fries with Cheese Curds, Fresh shaved Ribeye, Grilled Onions, Red & Green Peppers & White American Cheese
- Ol’ Smokey Poutine$13.00
Our Fresh Cut Fries with Cheese Curds, Pulled Pork, Sour Cream, Onions, Topped with our savory Piggy Sauce
- Country Chicken Poutine$13.00
Our Fresh Cut Fries with Cheese Curds, Chicken, Topped with our Rich Chicken Gravy
- Country Sausage Poutine$13.00
Our Fresh Cut Fries with Cheese Curds, Country Sausage, Two Fried Eggs and our Creamy Cheese Sauce
Specials
- Fish Fry Special$10.00
Freshly battered and deep fried with coleslaw, potato cakes, and tartar sauce.
- Mini Philly$6.00
Sliced ribeye steak with cheese, onions, mushrooms, and peppers.
- Fried Pickle Chips$4.00
Deep fried pickle chips with sauce of your choice.
- Pierogi Special$10.00
4 pierogies with grilled onions, potato cakes, coleslaw, and sour cream.
- Fish Fry Sandwich$6.00
Our freshly made fish with lettuce and tartar sauce on in a bun.