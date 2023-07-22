Spend $40, save $5
FOOD

BURRITOS

BURRITO

Beef Burrito

$10.00

Adobo Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Verde Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Tofu Burrito

$10.00

Bean Burrito

$8.50

Steak Burrito

$11.00

Pork Burrito

$11.00

Grilled Vegetables

$10.50

Inferno

$10.50

Spicy Adobo Chicken, Beans, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, House-Made Smokin' Hot Sauce, Spicy Rojo Salsa and Fresh Jalapenos

Smothered Burrito

$11.00

Choice of Meat, Beans and Spanish Rice, Smothered with our House-Made Enchilada and Queso Sauce, Topped With Lettuce and Salsa

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

Chicken, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

Lightly Battered Shrimp, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Chicken, Jack Cheese, Spanish Rice, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce

Texas BBQ Pork

$10.50

Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce, rice, cheese, southwest coleslaw, and fried onion strings.

Baja Fish

$11.00

Beer-Battered Cod with Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Southwest Coleslaw and Salsa Vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Burrito

$10.50

Choice of chicken, rice, Thai peanut sauce, cheese, lettuce and red onion

BOM - Hawaiian Pork

$12.50

CHEESY CRUNCH GRILLER

Served With Chips

Classic Griller

$12.00

Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Salsa, Stacked Between Two Corn Tortillas and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection

Buffalo Chicken Griller

$13.75

Choice of chicken with our Sweet n Kickin' Buffalo sauce, rice, queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Bacon Cheeseburger Griller

$14.25

Seasoned Ground beef, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Griller

$14.25

Choice of chicken, bacon, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Texas BBQ Griller

$13.75

Pulled pork with BBQ Sauce, rice, queso dip, fried onion strings and southwest coleslaw, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Inferno Griller

$13.75

Choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapenos, smokin' hot sauce, and spicy rojo salsa, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Thai Griller

$13.75

Choice of chicken with Thai Peanut Sauce, rice, queso dip, lettuce, and, red onion, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Shrimp Griller

$14.25

Breaded shrimp with our Sweet n kickin' buffalo sauce, rice, queso dip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and southwest ranch, stacked between 2 corn tortillas with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Bom Griller

$16.00

QUESADILLAS

Served With Chips, Sour Cream and Salsa, 12" Tortilla Loaded With Jack Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Beef Quesadilla

$10.50

Chicken Verde Quesadilla

$10.50

Adobo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Tofu Quesadilla

$10.50

Steak Quesadilla

$11.50

Pork Quesadilla

$11.50

Grilled Vegetables

$10.50

California Quesadilla

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Choice of Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kickin' Buffal Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions

Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$11.50

Seasoned Ground Beef, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.50

Chicken, Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.50

Breaded shrimp with our Sweet n Kickin' Buffalo Sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions

Thai Quesadilla

$11.00

Choice of chicken with our Thai Peanut Sauce, cheese, lettuce, and red onion

Inferno Quesadilla

$11.00

Choice of meat, cheese, black bean, lettuce, tomato, red onion, smokin' hot sauce, spicy rojo salsa, and fresh jalapenos.

Texas BBQ Quesadilla

$11.00

TACOS

Served With Chips

1 Double Agent

$5.00

2 Tacos with Soft Shells Wrapped Around a Hard Shell with Queso in between. Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce and Salsa

2 Double Agent

$9.75

1-Classic Taco

2-Classic Taco

SALADS, SOUPS, OR CHILI

Soup 12 OZ.

$5.95

Chili 12 OZ.

$5.95

Taco Salad

$11.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Chili, Tortilla Chips, Onions, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Jack Cheese and Sour Cream

House Salad

$9.75

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips and Choice of Free Toppings

NACHOS

Fresh Tortilla Chips, Jack Cheese, Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Beef Nachos

$11.00

Adobo Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Verde Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Bean Nachos

$10.25

Cheese Nachos

$8.50

Chili Nachos

$12.00

Steak Nachos

$12.00

Pork Nachos

$12.00

Tofu Nachos

$11.00

LITTLE AMIGOS

Includes Squeezable Applesauce or Chips and a Kid's Drink

Kids Chicken Taco

$8.25

Kids Beef Taco

$8.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.75

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$8.25

Kids Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Kids Chicken Tender 3 Pc

$8.25

3 pieces of chicken tenders served with side of buffalo sauce, chips OR apple sauce, apple juice box, chocolate milk, OR fountain drink.

SIDES

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

(5) Cream Cheese Filled

Buffalo Shrimp 10 Piece

$9.90

(7-pc)

Buffalo Tenders 5 Pc

$8.75

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chips with Dip

$4.00

Queso

Guacamole

Spanish Rice

Beans

Southwest Coleslaw

Southwest Ranch

Sour Cream

Salsa

Bottle Sauce

$6.49

Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50+

DESSERTS

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon and Sugar Tostadas

House-Made Fried Tortilla Triangles Dipped in Cinnamon and Sugar and Served with a Vanilla Caramel Dipping Sauce

Apple Churro

$2.50

Brownie (Gluten Free)

$3.95

Apple Sauce

$1.75

COMBO

#1 Combo 2 Classic Tacos

2 Classic Tacos, Chips, and a Fountain Drink

#2 Combo Mini Burrito

Mini Classic Burrito, Chips, and a Fountain Drink

#3 Combo Specialty Burrito

Any Specialty Burrito, Chips, and a Fountain Drink

Combo1 DBL Agent

EXTRAS

Monster

$3.00

Supreme

$1.25

Bacon

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.25

Cheese

$0.75

Queso

$1.00

SW Ranch

$0.50

Extra Scoop Chips

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Thai Sauce

$0.50

Extra Beans

$0.75

Extra 2oz Peppr/Onin

$0.75

Extra 4oz Meat

$3.00

Extra Rice

$0.75

Extra Tortilla

$0.75

Cilantro-Lime

Salsa Vinaigrette

1/2 Pint Steak

$6.00

1/2 Pint Pork

$6.00

1/2 Pint Beef

$5.00

1/2 Pint Chicken

$5.00

N/A BEVERAGE

OTHER DRINKS

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.75

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

ONLINE FOUNTAIN DRINK

Fountain Coke

$2.50

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.50

Fountain Sprite

$2.50

Fountain Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fountain Vitamin Water

$2.50

Fountain Root Beer

$2.50

FountainPowerade (blue)

$2.50

Fountain Sweet Tea

$2.50

ONLINE BOTTLE

Btl Water

$2.80

Btl Coke

$2.80

Btl Diet Coke

$2.80

Btl Dr. Pepper

$2.80

Btl Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.80

Btl Powerade

$2.80

Bottle Tea

$2.80