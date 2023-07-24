Hot Motha Clucker - Thousand Oaks 1610 East Thousand Oaks Boulevard
Food
Hot Chicken Combos
#1 The Original Motha Clucker
Chicken tender sandwich seasoned to your heat preference with km slaw, house sauce and pickles. Served with fries
#2 The Slider Duo
Two brioche bun sliders seasoned to your heat preference with coleslaw, house sauce and pickles. Served with fries
#3 Tenderific Two
Two tenders seasoned to your heat preference, served open face on two Texas toast topped with our house sauce and pickles on a bed of seasoned fries.
#4 Filthy Fries
Two tenders seasoned to your heat preference chopped on a bed of seasoned cheese fries topped with our house sauce and pickles.
#5 Ten Nuggets
Ten all white meat nuggets seasoned to your heat preference, served with your choice of fries or Texas toast.
#6 The Chef Special
The best version of a grilled cheese on Texas toast loaded with our chopped chicken seasoned to your heat preference, dressed in our house sauce. Served with fries