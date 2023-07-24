Food

Hot Chicken Combos

#1 The Original Motha Clucker

#1 The Original Motha Clucker

$12.50

Chicken tender sandwich seasoned to your heat preference with km slaw, house sauce and pickles. Served with fries

#2 The Slider Duo

#2 The Slider Duo

$13.50

Two brioche bun sliders seasoned to your heat preference with coleslaw, house sauce and pickles. Served with fries

#3 Tenderific Two

#3 Tenderific Two

$15.50

Two tenders seasoned to your heat preference, served open face on two Texas toast topped with our house sauce and pickles on a bed of seasoned fries.

#4 Filthy Fries

#4 Filthy Fries

$15.50

Two tenders seasoned to your heat preference chopped on a bed of seasoned cheese fries topped with our house sauce and pickles.

#5 Ten Nuggets

#5 Ten Nuggets

$15.50

Ten all white meat nuggets seasoned to your heat preference, served with your choice of fries or Texas toast.

#6 The Chef Special

#6 The Chef Special

$13.50

The best version of a grilled cheese on Texas toast loaded with our chopped chicken seasoned to your heat preference, dressed in our house sauce. Served with fries

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.49Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Nashville Sampler

$27.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

HMC Cheese Fries

$6.99
HMC Fries

HMC Fries

$4.99

Seasoned Shoestring Fries

A La Carte

The Original Motha Clucker

The Original Motha Clucker

$7.00

The Original Motha Clucker Sandwich, comes with coleslaw, pickles and a drizzle of house sauce. Pick your heat level.

The Chef Special

$8.99

Chicken Slider

$4.99

Ten Nuggets

$11.50

Chicken Tender w/Toast

$5.00

Dessert

Shakes

Vanilla

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate

$7.89Out of stock

Vanilla Frosted Flakes

$8.89Out of stock

Pies

NY Cheese Cake Big Brulee

$6.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Ice Cream

Vanilla Single

$2.99Out of stock

Vanilla Double

$5.99Out of stock

Fridge Drink

Drinks

Can

$1.75

Lipton

$1.99

Water

$1.00