Hot Tongue Pizza
Apps and Greens
Kale Caesar
Organic kale topped with grated almond, croutons, crispy chickpeas, roasted shiitake tossed with a house made caesar dressing
Brussels
Crispy brussel sprouts, coated in house glaze, pan fried garlic, sesame seeds and drizzled with our house sriracha aioli
Crispy Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets, battered and breaded gluten free, tossed in house buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch
Garlic Knots
Freshly baked knotted bread, tossed in garlic, olive oil, fresh parsley, oregano and blasted with grated almond, served with side of marinara
Pasta
18" Round and Thin
18" Margherita Pizza
Topped with garlic olive oil base, marinara dollops, broccolini, basil, grated almond crust, and a hot agave drizzle
18' S.O.J
Topped with, red sauce, fennel seitan, white onion, jalapeno, and oregano
18" Classic
Topped with, red sauce, roasted red pepper, mushroom, fennel seitan, and oregano
18" White
Topped with garlic olive oil base, whipped almond dollops, caramelized onion, mushroom, oregano, grated almond, with an everything bagel crust
18" Supreme
Topped with pizza sauce, spinach, roasted red pepper, onion, broccolini, garlic, oregano and everything bagel crust
18" Buffalo
Topped with buffalo cream sauce, broccolini, and white onion, and hot agave
18" Pesto
Topped with pesto base, roasted red pepper, whipped almond dollops, oregano, and black sesame seeds
18" Arabbiatta
Topped with with hand crushed tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, red onion, basil and grated almond
14" Round and Thin
14" Margherita Pizza
Topped with garlic olive oil base, marinara dollops, broccolini, basil, grated almond crust, and a hot agave drizzle
14" S.O.J
Topped with, red sauce, fennel seitan, white onion, jalapeno, and oregano
14" Classic
Topped with, red sauce, roasted red pepper, mushroom, fennel seitan, and oregano
14" White
Topped with garlic olive oil base, whipped almond dollops, caramelized onion, mushroom, oregano, grated almond, with an everything bagel crust
14" Supreme
Topped with pizza sauce, spinach, roasted red pepper, onion, broccolini, garlic, oregano and everything bagel crust
14" Buffalo
Topped with buffalo cream sauce, broccolini, and white onion, and hot agave
14" Pesto
Topped with pesto base, roasted red pepper, whipped almond dollops, oregano, and black sesame seeds
14"Arabbiatta
Topped with with hand crushed tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, red onion, basil and grated almond
Square and Thick
Build Your Own
14" Build Your Own Round and Thin
Build your own thin crust plain pizza starts with pizza sauce and our cashew cream
18" Build Your Own Round and Thin
Build your own thin crust plain pizza starts with pizza sauce and our cashew cream
Build your Own Gluten Free 14" Detroit
Build your own on our gluten free dough baked in a 14" steel pan, starts with pizza sauce and our cashew cream
Build your Own Sicilian
Build your own on our square and pan baked with a thick crust, topped with red sauce, cashew cream