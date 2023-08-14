Spend $60 // Save $10
Popular Items

Gluten Free Pasta Bake

$22.00

Gluten free penne, baked in our house marinara, ricotta, cashew cream, grated almond, basil and parsley


Apps and Greens

Kale Caesar

$15.00

Organic kale topped with grated almond, croutons, crispy chickpeas, roasted shiitake tossed with a house made caesar dressing

Brussels

$15.00

Crispy brussel sprouts, coated in house glaze, pan fried garlic, sesame seeds and drizzled with our house sriracha aioli

Crispy Cauliflower

$15.00

Cauliflower florets, battered and breaded gluten free, tossed in house buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Freshly baked knotted bread, tossed in garlic, olive oil, fresh parsley, oregano and blasted with grated almond, served with side of marinara

Pasta

Gluten Free Pasta Bake

$22.00

Gluten free penne, baked in our house marinara, ricotta, cashew cream, grated almond, basil and parsley

Vodka Rigatoni

$22.00

Freshly made creamy cashew vodka sauce, over organic semolina rigatoni, grated almond, finished with chives, served with 2 garlic knots

18" Round and Thin

18" Margherita Pizza

$35.00

Topped with garlic olive oil base, marinara dollops, broccolini, basil, grated almond crust, and a hot agave drizzle

18' S.O.J

$35.00

Topped with, red sauce, fennel seitan, white onion, jalapeno, and oregano

18" Classic

$35.00

Topped with, red sauce, roasted red pepper, mushroom, fennel seitan, and oregano

18" White

$35.00

Topped with garlic olive oil base, whipped almond dollops, caramelized onion, mushroom, oregano, grated almond, with an everything bagel crust

18" Supreme

$35.00

Topped with pizza sauce, spinach, roasted red pepper, onion, broccolini, garlic, oregano and everything bagel crust

18" Buffalo

$35.00

Topped with buffalo cream sauce, broccolini, and white onion, and hot agave

18" Pesto

$35.00

Topped with pesto base, roasted red pepper, whipped almond dollops, oregano, and black sesame seeds

18" Arabbiatta

$35.00

Topped with with hand crushed tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, red onion, basil and grated almond

14" Round and Thin

14" Margherita Pizza

$30.00

Topped with garlic olive oil base, marinara dollops, broccolini, basil, grated almond crust, and a hot agave drizzle

14" S.O.J

$30.00

Topped with, red sauce, fennel seitan, white onion, jalapeno, and oregano

14" Classic

$30.00

Topped with, red sauce, roasted red pepper, mushroom, fennel seitan, and oregano

14" White

$30.00

Topped with garlic olive oil base, whipped almond dollops, caramelized onion, mushroom, oregano, grated almond, with an everything bagel crust

14" Supreme

$30.00

Topped with pizza sauce, spinach, roasted red pepper, onion, broccolini, garlic, oregano and everything bagel crust

14" Buffalo

$30.00

Topped with buffalo cream sauce, broccolini, and white onion, and hot agave

14" Pesto

$30.00

Topped with pesto base, roasted red pepper, whipped almond dollops, oregano, and black sesame seeds

14"Arabbiatta

$30.00

Topped with with hand crushed tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, red onion, basil and grated almond

Square and Thick

Sicilian

$36.00

Square and pan baked with a thick crust, topped with red sauce, basil, pesto drizzle, whipped almond dollops, garlic

Detroit

$33.00

Our gluten free dough baked in a 14" steel pan, marinara dollops, mushroom, spinach, garlic, mushroom, whipped almond dollops, and sesame seeds

Build Your Own

14" Build Your Own Round and Thin

$20.00

Build your own thin crust plain pizza starts with pizza sauce and our cashew cream

18" Build Your Own Round and Thin

$25.00

Build your own thin crust plain pizza starts with pizza sauce and our cashew cream

Build your Own Gluten Free 14" Detroit

$26.00

Build your own on our gluten free dough baked in a 14" steel pan, starts with pizza sauce and our cashew cream

Build your Own Sicilian

$28.00

Build your own on our square and pan baked with a thick crust, topped with red sauce, cashew cream

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$1.75

House made ranch, some of the best in the game!

Buffalo Ranch

$2.00

House made buffalo ranch, some of the best in the game!

Buffalo Sauce

$1.75

House made Buffalo sauce

Marinara

$1.50

House made marinara

Pesto

$2.50

House made pine nut pesto

Caesar Dressing

$1.75

House made almond caesar

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Made in house, double chocolate chip, white and dark chocolates and simply delicious

Drinks

Coke Can

$3.50
Sprite Can

$3.50
Diet Coke Can

$3.50
Olipop Rootbeer

$4.00
Olipop Orange

$4.00
Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$4.00
Olipop Grape

$4.00
Mexican Coke

$5.00
Peligrino

$4.50
Aqua Panna Spring Water

$4.50