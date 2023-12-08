Sold out 200 Sandwiches! See you next week, Friday-Sunday! More
Hot Birds E Magnolia Pickup Website
Tayseer Student Discount 15%
TAYSEER15
Copied!
Tayseer Student Discount 15%
TAYSEER15
Copied!
Specials
- Combo #1 - Sandwich and Fries$12.00
Jumbo chicken tender with coleslaw, brioche buns, pickles and Hot Bird's sauce.
- Combo #2- 1 Sandwich + 1 Tender + Fries$17.00
Our signature sandwich with 1 tender dusted with hand-crafted secret spice blend and fries.
- Combo #3 - Two Tenders + Fries$13.00
2 tenders dusted with hand-crafted secret spice blend and fries.
Sides
Hot Birds LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(865) 245-9690
Closed • Opens Friday at 4:45PM