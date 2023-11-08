Skip to Main content
Hotel Vegas
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Hotel Vegas
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
MERCH
SNO BALLS
TLF SPECIALS
Merch
MERCH
T Shirt
$25.00
Sweatshirt
$40.00
Dad Hat
$25.00
Tote Bag
$15.00
Ear Plugs
$1.00
Sticker
$5.00
Volstead Shirts
$15.00
Koozies
$5.00
Shot Glasses
$8.00
Lighter
$2.00
SNO BALLS
Sno Ball
Sno Ball
$4.62
Boozy Sno Ball
Tito's Sno Ball
$8.31
Deep Eddy Lemon Sno Ball
$8.31
Dulce Vida Grapefruit Sno Ball
$8.31
Captain Morgan Coconut Rum Sno Ball
$8.31
Rumple Minze Sno Ball
$8.31
TLF SPECIALS
Specials
Lone Star
$4.62
Lone Light
$4.62
Whiskey
$4.62
Vodka
$4.62
Gin
$4.62
Rum
$4.62
Tequila
$4.62
Frozen 9oz Only
$8.31
Equalitini
$4.62
Equalitini NA
$2.48
Modelo
$5.54
Miller Lite
$4.62
Michelob Ultra
$4.62
Coors
$5.54
Stella
$5.54
Pacifico
$5.54
Hopadillo
$5.54
Love Street
$5.54
White Claw
$5.54
Austin EastCider
$5.54
Hotel Vegas Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 634-9973
1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
Closed
• Opens Friday at 5PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement