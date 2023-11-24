Hotline Burger Chinatown
BURGERS
- HOTLINE BURGER$9.49
TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - SMACK SAUCE (CREAMY & TANGY) - GRILLED ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. Our grilled onions appear RED from SEASONING. It is NOT KETCHUP! 100% HALAL BEEF
- CLASSIC BURGER$9.49
TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - KETCHUP - MUSTARD - CHOPPED ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF
- BBQ BURGER$9.49
TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - BBQ SAUCE - CRISPY ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF
- JALAPEÑO BURGER$9.49
TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - RANCH SAUCE - FRESH JALAPEÑOS - SWISS CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF
- PATTY MELT$9.49
LOCAL BAKERY TEXAS TOAST - TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - SMACK SAUCE (CREAMY & TANGY) - GRILLED ONIONS - SWISS CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. Our grilled onions appear RED from SEASONING. It is NOT KETCHUP! 100% HALAL BEEF
- PLAIN BURGER$8.99
TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - AMERICAN CHEESE We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF
- PLAIN MELT$8.99
LOCAL BAKERY TEXAS TOAST - TWO CRISPY BEEF PATTIES - SWISS CHEESE We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF
JUNIOR BURGERS
- JR. HOTLINE BURGER$7.49
CRISPY BEEF PATTY - SMACK SAUCE (CREAMY & TANGY) - GRILLED ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. Our grilled onions appear RED from SEASONING. It is NOT KETCHUP! 100% HALAL BEEF
- JR. CLASSIC BURGER$7.49
CRISPY BEEF PATTY - KETCHUP - MUSTARD - CHOPPED ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF
- JR. BBQ BURGER$7.49
CRISPY BEEF PATTY - BBQ SAUCE - CRISPY ONIONS - AMERICAN CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF
- JR. JALAPEÑO BURGER$7.49
CRISPY BEEF PATTY - RANCH SAUCE - FRESH JALAPEÑOS - SWISS CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF
- JR. PATTY MELT$7.49
LOCAL BAKERY TEXAS TOAST - CRISPY BEEF PATTY - SMACK SAUCE (CREAMY & TANGY) - GRILLED ONIONS - SWISS CHEESE - PICKLES We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. Our grilled onions appear RED from SEASONING. It is NOT KETCHUP! 100% HALAL BEEF
- JR. PLAIN BURGER$6.99
CRISPY BEEF PATTY - AMERICAN CHEESE We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF
- JR. PLAIN MELT$6.99
LOCAL BAKERY TEXAS TOAST - CRISPY BEEF PATTY - SWISS CHEESE We do not serve lettuce or tomatoes. Our burgers are not BURNT or OVERCOOKED. They are SMASH style with CRISPY edges. 100% HALAL BEEF