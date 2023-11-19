Hound & Harvest
Food
Tacos
- Chilena Chicken Tacos$15.00
Marinated chicken pickled carrots, feta cheese, mixed greens, salsa chilena and cilantro
- Steak Tacos$17.00
Marinated sirloin steak, pickled red onion, mixed greens and queso cheese
- Floret Tacos$14.00Out of stock
Gochujang cauliflower, pickled carrot, mixed greens and miso ginger dressing
- Bayou Fresh Tacos$17.00
Chili and garlic marinated shrimp, pickled cabbage, mixed greens and cilantro chilena
- Surf & Turf Tacos$18.00
Marinated sirloin steak and shrimp pickled cabbage, mixed greens and southwest ranch
- Soy Chorizo Tacos$15.00
Plant base chorizo, roasted corn, mixed greens vegan cheddar cheese, plant base sour cream and guacamole
Salad
- Nested Hen Salad$14.00
Chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot, feta cheese, candied pecans blueberry dressing
- Steak Salad$16.00
Sirloin steak, mixed greens, pickled butternut squash, cherry tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, chili vinaigrette
- Bayou Fresh Salad$17.00
Shrimp, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled carrots, roasted corn, cilantro chilena
- Beet Salad$15.00
Roasted beets, mixed greens, roasted apples, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled butternut squash candied pecans, feta cheese, toasted seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
- Southwest Chicken Salad$17.00