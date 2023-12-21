House 406 Northbrook
Food
**House 406 Specials**
- Veg French Onion Soup$12.00
Vegetarian French Onion Soup with Garlic Toast & Aged White Cheddar
- Heirloom Grapes with Burrata$19.00
Heirloom Grapes & Burrata Cheese with Balsamic Roasted Grapes & Shallots, Pickled Nimrod Grapes, Toasted Almonds, Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Thyme with Toasted Baguette *comes with Bread, can be removed to be gluten free
- Branzino$38.00
Pan Seared Branzino with Crispy Sunchoke Chips, Shaved Fennel & Granny Smith Apple Salad, Preserved Lemon Dressing & Fennel Pollen **gluten-free
- Scallops$38.00
Pan Seared Sea Scallops with Parsnip Purée, Caramelized Shallots, Pine Nut Vinaigrette & Balsamico **glutenfree
- **Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake$12.00
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake with Apple Cider Glaze, Pepita's Brittle & Candied Pecans
Appetizer
- Lamb lollipops** - 4 Pieces$22.00
Grilled Lamb Lollipops with Rosemary Marinade and Orange Fig Chutney **gluten-free
- Grilled Octopus**$23.00
Grilled Octopus Tenticles with Grilled Shishitos, Chorizo Marble Potatoes, Knob Onions & Shishito Cream **Gluten Free, Chorizo cannot be removed
- Garlic Butter Poached Lobster Crostini ** - 4 Pieces$24.00
with Swiss Cheese & Cajun Aioli - 4 pieces per order (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Crostinis will come without bread)
- Chicken Liver Mousse$16.00
Chicken Liver Mousse with Tart Cherry Jam & Pink Peppercorn Club Crackers
Salad
- Shredded Brussels Salad **$15.00
with Arugula, Honeycrisp Apples, Fennel, Parmesan, Hazelnuts & Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
- Kale Caesar Salad **$13.00
with Shaved Tuscan Kale, Parmesan, Croutons & Lemon-Caesar Dressing (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Salad will come without Croutons)
- House Chopped Salad**$14.00
Ice berg Lettuce with Artichokes, Sundried Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, Spiced Fried Chickpea, Feta & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Main
- Saffron Risotto Milanese**$25.00
Saffron Risotto Milanese with Shredded Braised Beef Short Rib, Mascarpone, Parmesan Fonduta, Pickles Red Onion & Chives **gluten-free
- Miso Salmon**$30.00
Miso Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon Filet with Rice Noodles, Orange Sauce, Bell Pepper, Scallions, & Toasted Sesame Seeds
- Horseradish-Parmesan Crusted Whitefish **$29.00
with Roasted Cauliflower, Broccolini & Lemon-Cream Sauce (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Fish will come without Parmesan Crust)
- Ground Short Rib & Brisket Burger **$22.00
with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Classic Mayo & Provolone, comes with Classic Steak Fries (when ordering this item "gluten-free", please specify. Burger will come without bun)
- Oven Roasted-Frenched Chicken Breast**$32.00
Pineapple-Mustard Glazed Frenched Chicken Breast with Pineapple, Corn & Poblano Salsa, and Grilled Knob Onions **Gluten-Free,
- 10oz Grilled Berkshire Tomahawk Pork Chop**$45.00
10oz Grilled Berkshire Tomahawk Pork Chop with Sautéed Green & Wax Beans, Stone Fruit Mostarda, and Maple Mustard Glaze **gluten-free
- Hanger Steak**$52.00
10oz Grilled Hanger Steak with Caramelized Mushrooms and Onion, Whisky Peppercorn Cream Sauce & Buttermilk Fried Shallot **gluten-free
Sides
- Parmesan French Fries **$9.00
with Garlic Dipping Sauce (when ordering this item "gluten-free", please specify)
- Brussels Sprouts **$11.00
with Bacon, Shaved Parmesan & Lemon **gluten-free
- House Onion Rings$11.00
with Garlic Dipping Sauce & Ketchup (this item cannot be made gluten-free)
- Plain French Fries**$9.00
Dessert
- Chocolate & Peanut Butter Lava Cake **$14.00
with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups & Vanilla Ice Cream (this item cannot be made peanut free) **always gluten-free
- Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake$12.00
Grandma Dory's Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting **Does NOT contain nuts **Contains Gluten
- Gelato & Sorbetto
- Bittersweet Chocolate Torte**$14.00
Bittersweet Chocolate Torte with Caramel, Pecans, Gluten-Free Oreo Crust & Sea Salt **gluten-free
Beer & Wine
BTL Red
- Corkage Fee$30.00
- El Enemigo Malbec Mendoza, Argentina$54.00
- Treana Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California$54.00
- Klinker Brick 'Brickmason' Red Blend$47.00
- J. Christopher 'J.J' Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, Or$58.00
- 2017 JOSPEH SWAN ‘CUVEE DE TROIS’ Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca$78.00
- 2018 CHATEAU KIRWAN ‘3EME CRU’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaux, Bordeaux, France$180.00Out of stock
- 2019 TAMARACK CELLARS Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Wa$65.00
- 2018 FLORA SPRINGS ‘TRILOGY’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca$169.00
- 2019 SHAFER ‘ONE POINT FIVE’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, Napa Valley, Ca$216.00
- 2015 VINA ARDANZA RESERVA Tempranillo Rioja, Spain$78.00
- 2018 JUSTIN ‘ISOSCELES’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, Ca$107.00
- 2021 CASTELLARE Chianti Classico Tuscany, Italy$49.00
- 2019 GIUSEPPE CORTESE Nebbiolo Piedmont, Italy$59.00
- 2015 ALTER EGO DE PALMER Bordeaux Blend Margaux, Bordeaux, France$213.00
- 2020 MENDEL Malbec Mendoza, Argentina$54.00
- 2020 EMMOLO Merlot Napa Valley, Ca$68.00
- 2018 CHATEAU LAFLEUR GAZIN Pomerol, Bordeaux, France$112.00Out of stock
- 2018 DAVIS FAMILY Zinfandel Russian River Valley, Sonoma, Ca$73.00
- 2020 BLUE ROCK ‘BABY BLUE’ Red Blend Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Ca$58.00
- 2019 Château Moulin De Tricot Bordeaux, France$87.00
- 014 DME. FAIVELEY ‘LES CAZETIERS’ [1ER CRU] Pinot Noir Gevrey-Chambertin, Burgundy, France$270.00
- 2007 DME. LEROY ‘AUX LAVIERES’ Pinot Noir Nuits-Saint-Georges, Burgundy, France$1,143.00
- 2012 CAYUSE ‘ARMADA VINEYARD’ Syrah Walla Walla, Wa$254.00
- 2016 LEONETTI Merlot Walla Walla, Wa$218.00
- 2013 RADIO-COTEAU ‘TIMBERVINE’ Syrah Russian River Valley,Ca$129.00
- 2014 KOSTA BROWNE ‘GAP’S CROWN VINEYARD’ Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, Ca$260.00
- 2016 MAYBACH FAMILY VINEYARDS ‘MATERIUM’ Cabernet Sauvignon Calistoga, Napa Valley, Ca$452.00
- 2015 SINE QUA NON ‘LE CHEMIN VERS L’HERESIE’ Grenache Central Coast, Ca$496.00
- 2014 CONCHA Y TORO ‘DON MELCHOR’ Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto, Maipo Valley, Chile$240.00
- 2015 TURLEY ‘HAYNE VINEYARD’ Petite Syrah Napa Valley, Ca$168.00Out of stock
- 2009 CHATEAU TROPLONG MONDOT [1ER GRAND CRU CLASSE] Bordeaux Red Blend Saint-Emilion, Bordeaux, France$457.00
- 2014 SCARECROW ‘M. ETAIN’ Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford, Napa Valley, Ca$342.00
- 2013 PAUL HOBBS ‘BECKSTOFFER DR. CRANE’ Cabernet Sauvignon St. Helena, Napa Valley, Ca$546.00
- 2012 CONTINUUM ESTATE Bordeaux Red Blend Oakville, Napa Valley, Ca$315.00
- 2015 PLUMPJACK ESTATE Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, Napa Valley, Ca$293.00
- 2014 MAYBACH FAMILY VINEYARDS ‘AMOENUS’ Cabernet Sauvignon Calistoga, Napa Valley, Ca$331.00
- 2012 SERGIO ZENATO Amarone Classico Riserva Veneto, Italy$252.00
- 2017 ZENATO Ripassa Valpolicella, Italy$62.00
- 2021 MARCEL LAPIERRE MORGON Beaujolais, Burgundy, France$75.00
- 2019 Brooks 'Janus' Pinot Noir Willamette Valley, Or$77.00
- 2019 Hourglass 'HG III' Red Blend$78.00
- 2021 Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills, Ca$62.00
- 2019 Turley 'Ratlesnake Ridge' Zinfandel Howell Mountain, Napa, Ca$112.00
- 2019 Castello di Nieve Barbaresco Piedmont, Italy$90.00
- 2017 EHLERS Cabernet Franc St. Helena, Napa Valley, Ca$132.00
- 2021 Sinegal Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, Ca$94.00
- 2016 Masi 'Castera' Amarone Classico$125.00
- 2017 Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino Tuscany, Italy$118.00
- Post &Beam Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville, Napa Valley, Ca$75.00
- 2018 Amayna Pinot Noir Leyda Valley, Chile$69.00
- 2013 Justin Isosceles Reserve$238.00
- 2018 Oak Farms 'Genevieve' Meditate blend$75.00
- 2019 Abeja Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley, Wa$115.00
- 2021 Turley Del Barba Vineyard$78.00
- 2019 Darioush 'Caravan' Cabernet Napa Valley, Ca$110.00
- 2019 Robert Craig 'Affinity' Cabernet Napa Valley, Ca$129.00
- 2019 Paul Hobbs 'Crossbarn' Cabernet, Sonoma County, Ca$98.00
- 2021 Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir West Sonoma Coast, Ca$165.00
- Finca Valpiedra 'Cantos de Valpiedra' Tempranillo Rioja, Spain$47.00
- 2017 Pierre Gelin Gervey Chambertin$162.00
- 2021 Turley 'Uberroth'$146.00
BTL White
- LOOSEN 'Dr L' Riesling Mosel, Germany$38.00
- GRAHAM BECK Brut Rose Robertson, South Africa$49.00
- Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, New Zealand$44.00
- 2020 CHATEAU DE FONTENILLE Bordeaux White Blend Entre-Deux-Mers, Bordeaux, France$42.00
- -NV- BILLECART SALMON Brut Rosé Champagne, France$199.00
- 2000 CHARLES HEIDSIECK Brut Champagne, France$225.00Out of stock
- 2021 Noblet Pouilly-Fuisse, Burgundy, France$62.00
- 2019 SCHRAMSBERG Blanc de Blancs North Coast, Ca$70.00
- 2016 BRASSFIELD ESTATE Pinot Gris High Valley, Ca$58.00Out of stock
- 2016 BRITTAN VINEYARDS Chardonnay, McMinnville, Willamette Valley, Or$106.00
- 2019 CUSUMANO ‘ALTA MORA’ ETNA BIANCO Carricante Sicily, Italy$59.00
- 2020 MICHELE CHIARLO ‘NIVOLE’ Moscato D’Asti Piedmont, Italy (375mL)$32.00
- 2020 GLAZEBROOK Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand$49.00
- 2022 FROG’S LEAP Sauvignon Blanc, Rutherford, Napa Valley, Ca$60.00
- 2020 PRISMA Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca Valley, Chile$28.00
- 2020 TIEFENBRUNNER Pinot Grigio Alto Adige, Italy$47.00
- 2018 Pulenta Chardonnay, Mendoza, Argentina$36.00Out of stock
- 2019 Pahlmeyer 'Jayson' Chardonnay Napa Valley, Ca$101.00
- Hartford Court Chardonnay Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca$54.00
- 2021 Luciene Crochet Sancerre$78.00
- GAI'A 'SANTORINI WILD FERMENT' Assyrtiko Santorini, Greece$93.00
- 2022 Columna Albarino Rias Baixas, Spain$49.00
- 2021 Domaine Hippolyte Reverdy Sancerre Rosé, Loire Valley, France$58.00
- 2020 Duckhorn 'Migration' Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, Sonoma Valley$77.00
- 2021 King Estate Pinot Gris Willamette, Or$49.00
- 2022 Massican Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley, Ca$84.00
- BTL Olemna Rose$47.00
- BTL Terre Gaie Prosecco$44.00
- 2022 Foucher Lebrun Le Mont Sancerre$65.00Out of stock
- BTL Kurtasch Pinot Grigio$47.00
- 2021 Gilles Nobler 'la Collonge' Pouilly-Fuisse$66.00
- 2019 Abeja Chardonnay Washington State$81.00
- 2021 Forge Cellars Dry Riesling Seneca Lake, New York$44.00
- 2022 Sager & Verdier Sancerre$64.00
- BTL Adami Bosco do Gica Prosecco$44.00
Beer
- 3 Floyd's 'Gumballhead'$9.00
- Dovetail 'Hefeweizen'$10.00
- Guinness$8.00Out of stock
- Stella Artois$7.00
- O'Doul's Amber$6.00
- Off Color 'Apex Predator'$10.00
- Pipeworks 'Lizard King'$10.00
- Phase Three 'P3 Pils'$9.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Spiteful 'Working For The Weekend'$10.00
- Phase Three 'Pixel Density'$10.00
- 4 Hands Milk Stout$10.00
- Pipeworks 'Ninja vs Unicorn'$11.00
- Dovetail 'Helles Lager'$10.00
- Mars 'Jungle Boogie'$10.00
- Mars 'Ruby's Tears'$10.00
Liquor
House Cocktails
- When the Clock Strikes Midnight$15.00
- Raspberry Margarita$15.00
- Good Hunting$15.00
- House Old Fashioned$15.00
- Moscow Mule$15.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Dealer's Choice$15.00
- Java Hopper$15.00
- Love Drunk$15.00
Mezcal, Reposado Tequila, Grapefruit , Kummel, and Anchor Reyes Liquor
- Spicy Mockarita N/A$12.00
- Italian Brambleish N/A$12.00
- Shake Your Coconuts N/A$12.00
Cocktails
Cordials
Bourbon Shop
Bourbon
- Blaum Bro Straight Bourbon BTL$52.00
- Isaac Bowman Port Finish BTL$50.00Out of stock
- Buffalo Trace 1L BTL$42.00
- EH Taylor Small Batch BTL$50.00Out of stock
- Forager's Keep 26 Yr BTL$395.00Out of stock
- Four Roses Small Batch Select BTL$65.00Out of stock
- Hibiki Harmony BTL$90.00Out of stock
- Kentucky Owl Rye BTL$200.00Out of stock
- Old Forester 1910 BTL$65.00Out of stock
- Old Maysville Club Rye BTL$64.00Out of stock
- Sazerac Rye BTL$33.00Out of stock
- Smoke Wagon Small Batch BTL$58.00Out of stock
- Smoke Wagon UCUF BTL$85.00Out of stock
- Weller SR BTL$50.00Out of stock
- Whistle Pig PIGGYBACK 6Yr Rye BTL$52.00Out of stock
- Woodford Reserve Malt BTL$53.00
- Old Forester 1920 BTL$69.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel Barrel Proof BTL$66.00
- Pikesville Rye BTL$53.00Out of stock
- 1792 small batch 1L BTL$45.00Out of stock
- John J. Bowman Single Barrel$55.00Out of stock
- Heaven Hill 7 Year$50.00Out of stock
- Four Roses Single Barrel BTL$52.00Out of stock
- Early Times BIB BTL$30.00