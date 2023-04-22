House of Chow 2101 W Broadway, Ste O
Popular Items
FOOD
STARTERS
HOUSE EGG ROLL
house-made with pork, shredded green cabbage & carrot in flour wrapper
VEGETABLE EGG ROLL
house-made with shredded green cabbage, celery and carrot in flour wrapper
SHANGHAI SPRING ROLL
deep fried, house-made with shrimp, pork & napa cabbage in thin wrapper
VEGETABLE SPRING ROLL
deep fried, shredded green cabbage, celery and carrot in thin flour wrapper
CRAB RANGOON
cream cheese filling with real crab meat and finely chopped scallion
BEEF CHO CHO
marinated choice beef flank steak on a skewer
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
finely chopped chicken breast, water chestnut, shitake mushroom served with crunchy rice noodle in fresh lettuce bowls
CHINA MOON
fresh shrimp, water chestnut and carrot finely chopped, sandwiched between thin flour crepes fried until crispy, served with sweet plum sauce
CRAB WONTON CHEESE BALL
crunchy wonton bits crusted over cream cheese, lump crab meat and scallion
CRISPY CALAMARI
tender calamari rings seasoned in curry seasonings deep fried until crispy (garlic lime mayo dipping sauce available upon request)
CRISPY SILKEN TOFU
large cubes of silken tofu crusted with sweet potato starch deep fried until crispy served with sweet garlic soy dipping sauce
CRISPY TARO SHRIMP
deep fried large tail-on shrimp wrapped in shredded taro root, served with honey sesame dipping sauce
DELUXE CHOW COMBO
the perfect combo! 2-shanghai spring rolls, 2-crispy taro shrimp, 2-five spice garlic pork “wings” & 2-beef cho cho
DUMPLINGS - PAN FRIED
house-made dumplings from scratch with lean pork and napa cabbage filling
DUMPLINGS - STEAMED
house-made dumplings from scratch with lean pork and napa cabbage filling
FIRE CRACKER CHICKEN WINGS
large chicken wings deep fried until crispy and glazed in sweet and spicy sauce
FIVE SPICE GARLIC PORK "WING"
tender pork ribs slow cooked in five spice honey soy garlic brine
TOFU-GUA BAO SLIDERS
fried tofu braised in ginger soy brine
CHICKEN-GUA BAO SLIDERS
crispy fried chicken dark meat with springfield style gravy
PORK BELLY- GUA BAO SLIDERS
sliced braised pork belly with five spice ginger soy brine
GUO BAH
crunchy rice puff with organic soy bean garlic mayo mousse
STEAMED SOYBEAN POD
organic soybeans pods, steamed and seasoned with sea salt
SZECHUAN CHILI WONTONS
house-made wontons with pork filling tossed in szechuan red chili sauce
SOUP
EGG DROP SOUP (S)
classic egg “flower” in chicken broth, garnished with scallion
EGG DROP SOUP (L)
classic egg “flower” in chicken broth, garnished with scallion
HOT & SOUR SOUP (S)
pork, silken tofu, mushroom, wood ear mushroom, egg, and bamboo in chicken broth, garnished with scallion
HOT & SOUR SOUP (L)
pork, silken tofu, mushroom, wood ear mushroom, egg, and bamboo in chicken broth, garnished with scallion
WONTON SOUP (S)
house-made wonton with ground pork and napa cabbage filling in chicken broth and garnished with baby spinach and scallion
WONTON SOUP (L)
house-made wonton with ground pork and napa cabbage filling in chicken broth and garnished with baby spinach and scallion
CHINESE SEAFOOD CHOWDER
shrimp, scallops, lump crab meat, celery & carrot in egg white seafood broth
SEAWEED EGG DROP SOUP
seaweed swirled in with egg drop soup, and garnished with scallion
SEA
BIRD'S NEST SEAFOOD
shrimp, scallop & lump crab meat sautéed with a mix of vegetable in light soy wine sauce, served in a crispy “bird’s nest”
BLACK BEAN FISH
deep fried flounder fillet dusted in corn starch, then glazed in the garlic ginger black bean sauce with napa cabbage, snow peas, onion and carrot
BLACK BEAN MUSSEL
large new zealand green shell mussels steamed with tasty garlic black bean sauce, garnished with finely chopped scallion
BLACK BEAN SHRIMP
shrimp sautéed with napa cabbage, snow peas, mushroom, water chestnut, carrot and bamboo in a garlic black bean sauce
EMPRESS SHRIMP
shrimp with chopped water chestnut and onion sautéed in sweet and sour tomato sauce over a ring of steamed broccoli florets
HOT BRAISED SHRIMP
shrimp braised with onion, peas & carrot in chili oil, black pepper and red pepper flakes in sweet & spicy white wine sauce
IMPERIAL SHRIMP
shrimp sauteed with broccoli, snow peas, bamboo, mushroom and water chestnut in a white wine sauce
KUNG BAO SHRIMP
deep fried shrimp in corn starch batter in sweet and spicy kung bao sauce
MANDARIN FISH
deep fried sliced flounder fillet dusted in corn starch, then glazed in the sweet and sour sauce with napa cabbage, snow peas, onion and carrot
SALT & PPR FISH
deep fried flounder fillet dusted in corn starch, then tossed with onion in finely grounded szechuan peppercorn and sea salt seasonings
SALT & PPR SHRIMP
deep fried shrimp dusted with corn starch and quick tossed with onion in sea salt and szechuan peppercorn seasonings
SALT & PPR SHRIMP & SCALLOP
deep fried scallop dusted with corn starch and quick tossed with onion in sea salt and szechuan peppercorn seasonings
SEAFOOD AND TOFU
shrimp, scallop & lump crab meat, and fried tofu with vegetables in brown ginger sauce
SHRIMP LOBSTER SAUCE
shrimp, water chestnut, mushroom, peas-n-carrot in an egg white wine sauce
SHUI ZHU FISH
SIZZLING SEAFOOD DELUXE
shrimps, scallops & lump crab meat sautéed with broccoli, napa cabbage, snow peas, carrot and mushroom in white wine sauce
SWEET & SOUR SHRIMP
deep fried shrimp in corn starch batter in citrus-ginger sweet-n-sour sauce, served with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot
WALNUT SHRIMP
deep fried shrimp in corn starch batter, tossed in with sweet mayonnaise glaze and candied walnut over a ring of steamed broccoli florets
YU XIANG SHRIMP
shrimp, broccoli, carrot, green pepper and mushroom in sweet and spicy sauce
LAND
BEEF STEW CLAY POT
slow cooked beef rough brisket and tendon in five spice tomato brine until tendered, served over a bed of napa cabbage in a clay pot over a warmer
BLACK PEPPER SIZZLING BEEF
BROCCOLI BEEF
sliced choice beef flank steak, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, water chestnut and bamboo in a brown soy wine sauce
GREEN PEPPER STEAK
choice beef flank steak, green pepper and onion quick tossed in a garlic brown soy wine sauce (change to the tasty black bean sauce at no cost)
HOUSE OF CHOW BEEF
sliced choice beef flank steak, scallion and bamboo, quick fried in soy hoisin seasonings, served over a bed of shredded green cabbage
MA POU TOFU
cubed silken tofu and ground pork simmered in a flavorful spicy bean paste sauce, garnished with finely chopped scallion
MEI GAN CAI PORK BELLY
braised pork belly with dried mustard green, slow cooked until fork tender
ORANGE BEEF
deep fried largely sliced flank steak dusted with corn starch, tossed in fresh orange peel, dried chili, scallion in a sweet and sour spicy brown sauce with green pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, bamboo and water chestnut
PEKING PORK
julienne pork and bamboo shoots sautéed in a sweet bean paste seasonings, topped with finely julienne scallion over a bed of shredded napa cabbage
PEKING PORK (+4 PANCAKES)
julienne pork and bamboo shoots sautéed in a sweet bean paste seasonings, topped with finely julienne scallion over a bed of shredded napa cabbage
PORK BELLY SMOKED FIRM TOFU
thinly sliced pork belly, smoked firm tofu, napa cabbage, carrot, snow peas, shitake mushroom and bamboo quick fried in spicy bean paste seasonings
SLT & PPER PORK
pork tenderloin dusted with corn starch deep fried until crispy, quick tossed with onion in sea salt peppercorn seasonings
SHUI ZHU NIU ROU
very spicy and mouth numbing good! sliced choice flank steak flash fried in szechaun peppercorn oil and cooked in heavy garlic and chili oil sauce, served over napa cabbage, garnished with cilantro
SWEET & SOUR PORK
deep fried battered pork tenderloin, tossed in citrus-ginger sweet and sour sauce, served with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot
SZECHUAN BEEF
choice beef flank steak, celery, carrot and bamboo, quick fried in high heat with spicy hoisin soy wine sauce
SZECHUAN GRN BEAN W/PORK
fresh green bean sautéed with julienne pork in sweet hoisin garlic seasonings
TWICE COOKED PORK
sliced stewed pork shoulder quick fried with green cabbage, carrot, green pepper, onion in sweet & spicy bean paste seasonings
YU-XIANG EGGPLANT W/ PORK
chinese eggplant wedges, pork and broccoli, carrot, green pepper, mushroom in a sweet and spicy sauce
SKY
AUTHENTIC KUNG BAO CHICKEN
stir fried chicken leg meat with peanuts, onion, green pepper, mushroom, bamboo and carrot in authentic spicy bean paste seasonings
GARLIC CHICKEN
sliced chicken breast meat with broccoli, mushroom, snow peas, bamboo, water chestnut and sliced fresh garlic in a ginger brown sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
deep fried chicken tenderloin with corn starch batter in sweet and spicy sauce with dried red pepper, garlic, ginger and onion
KUNG BAO CHICKEN
diced chicken breast, diced broccoli stem, water chestnut, bamboo shoot, green pepper and peanuts stir fried in spicy and sweet soy seasonings
KUNG BAO CHICKEN WINGS
eight large deep fried chicken wings, glazed with a sweet and spicy sauce
MUSHROOM CHICKEN
thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushroom, broccoli, snow peas, bamboo and water chestnut in a light white wine sauce
ORANGE CHICKEN
deep fried chicken tenderloin in corn starch batter tossed in fresh orange peel, green pepper, onion, bamboo, mushroom and carrot in a sweet and spicy sauce
PEKING DUCK
(NEED 24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE) known as the “national dish of china”, served two ways: 1. crispy skin and meat sliced table-side, served with pancake, scallion, cucumber and hoisin sauce; 2. stir fried with napa cabbage or soup with tofu and napa cabbage
SESAME CHICKEN
deep fried chicken tenderloin in corn starch batter tossed in a sweet ginger sauce and sprinkled with roasted sesame seeds in a steamed broccoli
SIZZLING BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN
thinly sliced chicken breast, chopped celery and onion in a soy black pepper sauce served on a sizzling hot plate table side
SPICY CURRY CHICKEN
sliced chicken breast with onion, sliced potato and peas-n-carrot simmered in a flavorful yellow curry sauce
SPRINGFIELD CASHEW CHICKEN
deep fried breaded chicken leg meat, served with springfield style gravy and garnished with roasted cashew and scallion
(W.M.) SPRINGFIELD CASHEW CHICKEN
deep fried breaded chicken tenderloin, served with springfield style gravy and garnished with roasted cashew and scallion
STIR-FRIED CASHEW CHICKEN
diced chicken breast, broccoli stem, water chestnut, bamboo shoot and cashew, stir fried in garlic soy hoisin seasonings
SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN
deep fried breaded chicken leg meat, tossed in citrus-ginger sweet and sour sauce and garnished with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot
(W.M.) SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN
deep fried breaded chicken tenderloin, tossed in citrus-ginger sweet and sour sauce and garnished with fresh pineapple, green pepper and carrot
TEA-SMOKED DUCK
manrinated duck breasts smoked with oolong tea, rice, and brown sugar, seared until perfection, served with xiao-shing wine hoisin dipping sauce
YU-XIANG CHICKEN
thinly sliced chicken breast, broccoli, carrot, green pepper, mushroom, bamboo, and water chestnut in a sweet and spicy sauce
VEGGIES
BLACK BEAN TOFU
fried tofu and napa cabbage, snow peas & carrot in a black bean garlic sauce
BRAISED TOFU VEGETABLE
fried tofu with broccoli, napa cabbage, snow peas, mushroom, carrot, bamboo and water chestnut, quick tossed in a ginger brown sauce
GREEN BEAN TRIO
fresh green beans, shitake mushroom and fried tofu stir fried in a ginger brown sauce
MIXED CHINESE VEGETABLE
napa cabbage, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, bamboo and water chestnut quick tossed in a white wine sauce
MUSHROOM DELIGHT
shitake, white and wood ear mushrooms, snow peas & water chestnut, stir fried in a brown ginger sauce
SLT & PPR CRISPY TOFU
crispy tofu quick tossed with onion in sea salt & peppercorn seasonings
SZECHUAN GRN BEAN (NO PORK)
fresh green bean sautéed in a sweet garlic hoisin seasonings
YU-XIANG BROCCOLI
broccoli, carrot, mushroom, green pepper & bamboo in a sweet and spicy sauce
YU-XIANG EGGPLANT (NO PORK)
chinese eggplant, broccoli, green pepper, carrot, bamboo and water chestnut in a sweet and spicy sauce
YU-XIANG TOFU
fried tofu, broccoli, green pepper, carrot & mushroom in a sweet & spicy sauce
MOO SHU
HOUSE MOO SHU
quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)
MOO SHU BEEF
quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)
MOO SHU CHICKEN
quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)
MOO SHU PORK
quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)
MOO SHU SHRIMP
quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)
MOO SHU VEGETABLE
quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)
MOO SHU TOFU VEGETABLE
quick stir fried finely chopped green cabbage, egg, wood ear mushroom, bamboo, bean sprout and scallion, served with 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce. (30 cents for each additional pancake)
FRIED RICE
HOUSE FRIED RICE
your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)
BEEF FRIED RICE
your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)
ROASTED PORK FRIED RICE
your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE
your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)
VEGETABLE TOFU FRIED RICE
your choice of meat with egg, onion, peas and carrot, and long grain jasmine rice (all fried rice can be made gluten-free)
SMOKED SALMON FRIED RICE
long grain rice with smoked salmon, soy bean, corn, egg & finely chopped scallion
BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN SIZZLING RICE
fried rice with sliced chicken breast, sweet corn, snow peas and onion, served table side on a sizzling hot plate with aromatic black pepper sauce
BLACK PEPPER BEEF SIZZLING RICE
fried rice with sliced beef, sweet corn, snow peas and onion, served table side on a sizzling hot plate with aromatic black pepper sauce
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
chicken, shrimp, fresh pineapple, cashew, peas-n-carrot, onion and raisin served in a fresh pineapple bowl
PORK BELLY LOU ROU RICE BOWL
a sauce made of braised ground pork belly, shitake mushroom and dried scallion, served over steamed rice and garnished with finely chopped pickled mustard green and cilantro
LO MEIN
HOUSE LO MEIN
soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)
BEEF LO MEIN
soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)
CHICKEN LO MEIN
soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)
ROASTED PORK LO MEIN
soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)
SHRIMP LO MEIN
soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)
VEGETABLE LO MEIN
soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)
VEGETABLE TOFU LO MEIN
soft flour noodle quick tossed with meat of your choice, bean sprout, celery, napa cabbage, carrot and onion in high heat, finished with pure sesame oil (substitute with rice noodle for gluten-free diet)
MEIN
SHANDONG DA LU MEIN
julienne pork, wood ear mushroom, napa cabbage, carrot, bamboo and egg in a thick chicken broth served over a large bowl of soft noodle
SHANDONG ZHA JIANG MEIN
a meat sauce made of ground pork, scallion in lightly sweet soy bean paste sauce, served in a large bowl over flour noodle with julienne cucumber
SINGAPORE RICE NOODLE
thin rice noodle toss fried with chicken, shrimp, onion, carrot, celery and egg in curry seasonings
SPICY SEAFOOD NOODLE SOUP
shrimp, scallop, mussel, pork, napa cabbage, celery and carrot seasoned in spicy chili powder and broth over a large bowl of soft flour noodle
TAIWANESE BEEF NOODLE SOUP
slow cooked rough beef brisket and tendon in five spice tomato brine until tendered, garnished with pickled mustard green and cilantro
WONTON HOT POT
house-made wontons with pork and napa cabbage filling, simmered in chicken broth with shrimp, chicken, napa cabbage, carrot and bamboo
RICES & EXTRAS
NO RICE
WHITE RICE (16 OZ)
WHITE RICE (26 OZ)
BROWN RICE (W/MEAL)
BROWN RICE (16 OZ)
BROWN RICE (26 OZ)
SUB BROWN RICE
EGG FRIED RICE (W/MEAL)
EGG FRIED RICE (16 OZ)
EGG FRIED RICE (26 OZ)
PLAIN LO MEIN (W/MEAL)
PLAIN LO MEIN (16 OZ)
PLAIN LO MEIN (26 OZ)
PLAIN RICE NOODLE (W/MEAL)
PLAIN RICE NOODLE (16 OZ)
PLAIN RICE NOODLE (26 OZ)
EXTRA BEEF
EXTRA CHICKEN
EXTRA EGG
EXTRA FISH
EXTRA MUSSEL
EXTRA PORK
EXTRA ROASTED PORK
EXTRA SCALLOP
EXTRA SHRIMP
EXTRA TOFU
STEAMED BROCCOLI
STEAMED VEGETABLE
EXTRA VEGGIE
EXTRA PANCAKE
CRUNCHY NOODLE
SWEETS
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE GANACHE
most popular dessert and specialty of UKnead Sweets, 7 layers of rich dark chocolate cake and mousse
RASPBERRY CRUMBLE CHEESE CAKE
UKnead Sweets specially made for HOC, raspberry swirled creamy cheese cake
CRISPY SESAME BALLS
a popular chinese dessert, bite-size sweet rice balls with red bean filling covered in sesame fried to perfection
DRINKS
SOFT DRINK
WINE
HOUSE CAB. (BTL)
HOUSE CAB. (GLS)
HOUSE CHARDONNAY (BTL)
HOUSE CHARDONNAY (GLS)
L. MARTINI - CABERNET SAUV (BTL)
L.MARTINI - CABERNET SAUV (GLS)
$22 BOTTLE
K.JACKSON - CHARDNY (BTL)
K.JACKSON - CHARDNY (GLS)
$20 BOTTLE
MALBEC (BTL)
MALBEC (GLS)
$20 BOTTLE
MERLOT (BTL)
MERLOT (GLS)
$21 BOTTLE
MOSCATO (BTL)
MOSCATO (GLS)
$20 BOTTLE
PINOT GRIGIO (BTL)
PINOT GRIGIO (GLS)
$19 BOTTLE
PINOT NOIR (BTL)
PINOT NOIR (GLS)
$22 BOTTLE
PLUM WINE (BTL)
PLUM WINE (GLS)
$22 BOTTLE
RIESLING (BTL)
RIESLING (GLS)
$21 BOTTLE
SAUV. BLANC (BTL)
SAUV. BLANC (GLS)
$25 BOTTLE
SAKE - WARM (LG)
SAKE - COLD (LG)
SAKE - COLD (SM)
$10.8 LARGE
SAKE - WARM (SM)
$10.8 LARGE
BEER
FLVR DRINKS & JUICES
ICED TEA - BLOOD ORANGE
ICED TEA - CHERRY LIME
ICED TEA - GUAVA
ICED TEA - LYCHEE
ICED TEA - MANGO
ICED TEA - PASSION
ICED TEA - PINEAPPLE
ICED TEA - POMEGRANATE
ICED TEA - TANGERINE
ICED TEA - WATERMELON
ICED TEA - WHITE PEACH
SODA - BLOOD ORANGE
SODA - CHERRY LIME
SODA - GUAVA
SODA - LYCHEE
SODA - MANGO
SODA - PASSION FRUIT
SODA - PINEAPPLE
SODA - POMEGRANATE
SODA - TANGERINE
SODA - WATERMELON
SODA - WHITE PEACH
JUICE - APPLE
JUICE - CRANBERRY
JUICE - ORANGE
JUICE - PINEAPPLE
TEA
HOUSE HOT TEA
ADDITIIONAL CUP
APPLE VERBENE
DELIGHTFUL BOUQUET
DRAGON WELL
EIGHT TREASURE TEA
FUJI APPLE TEA
GOLDEN SUN
HARMONY BLISS
JASMINE PEARL
LEMON OOLONG
OOLONG
ORIENTAL BEAUTY
PINEAPPLE DREAM
PINEAPPLE WHITE TEA
PU-ER CHRYSANTHEMUM
SPARKLED STARS
WHITE TEA
SPECIALTY DRINKS
MIXED DRINKS
