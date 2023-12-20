House 1830
Wine Pairing
Wine Pairing - EVENT
Dec-Feb 2024
Starters - Q2 2024
- Goi Cuon$10.00
- Cha Gio$8.00
Vietnamese spring rolls made with seasoned pork, vermicelli noodles and vegetables. Also available in a vegan option. Naturally GF!
- Mini Banh Xeo$10.00
A key Vietnamese dish popular amongst locals and tourists alike. The miniature version of this dish delivers the same great taste in bite size portions. Also available in a vegan option. Naturally GF!
- Wing Trio$16.00
A choice of 3 of the varieties below. This brings forward some of the key flavors found in Southeast Asia. o Spicy Tamarind Wing o Salt & Pepper Wing o Sticky Wing o Honey Ginger Wing
Soups & Salads - Q2 2024
- Goi Ga$16.00
A Vietnamese-style chicken salad served with pulled chicken breast over a bed of sliced vegetables and tossed in a Vietnamese dipping sauce. This dish is typically topped with crushed peanuts that can be left off for any allergen concerns.
- Nam Khao$24.00
Crispy red curry seasoned rice that is combined with cured pork, herbs, and spices. Eaten by itself or as a lettuce wrap, this Lao dish is sure to satisfy!
- Pho$24.00+
- Hu Tieu - Chicken and Shrimp$24.00
Rice or Egg Noodles with chicken, shrimp, onions, and other greens. Served in a bowl with a savory chicken broth and side of bean sprouts and herbs for added flavor.
Entrees - Q2 2024
- Bun Thit Nuong$28.00
A Vietnamese noodle bowl that is filled with layers of rice noodles, fresh vegetables, crispy spring roll, and grilled pork. Served with the Vietnamese fish sauce (nuoc mam) as a perfect dressing.
- Suea Rong Hai$42.00
Translated as “Weeping Tiger Steak,” this Northern Thai dish offers flavorful bites of grilled beef. Served with a tamarind sauce that brings the flavors together perfectly!
- Choo Chee Salmon$34.00
Bringing forward a Thai dish, this fried salmon is perfectly cooked then topped with a creamy red curry sauce. Served over rice with a side of green beans.
- Kra Prow Gai Krop$24.00
- Honey Ginger Chicken$28.00
This recipe is what started our family's business over 30 years ago. The brined chicken is grilled then topped with a honey ginger glaze. Served over rice with fresh vegetables of the day.
Desserts - Q2 2024
- Flan$8.00
Influenced by French culinary styles during an era of colonization, this custard is infused with seasonal flavors and provides a more refined caramel and structured flan.
- Sweetened Sticky Rice with Seasonal Fruit$8.00
Made with black sticky rice, seasonal fruit, and coconut milk. This is a traditional dessert enjoyed throughout SE Asia.
- Friend Bananas and Seasonal Ice Cream$8.00
Another popular dessert and snack through SE Asia. Fried bananas are made with coconut rice batter and topped with sesame seeds. Served with a delicious seasonal flavored ice cream.
- S.E.A. Sesame Balls$8.00
These light and airy dough balls are crispy sesame seed-coated puffs on the outside and filled with a coconut milk sweetened mung bean on the inside.