Houston THIS IS IT Humble
Entrees
Beef Entrees
Meatloaf Plate
Savory meatloaf topped with zesty tomato sauce.
Beef Short Rib Plate
Tender beef ribs smothered in succulent brown gravy.
Pepper steak Plate
Seasoned ground beef patties smothered in brown gravy.
Combo Plate
Your choice of two delicious entrees paired with three of our side dishes. (Excludes Ox Tails & Beef Short Ribs)
Ox Tail Plate
Tender beef Ox-Tails smothered in brown gravy
Meat Ball Plate
Pork Entrees
Chitterlings Plate
Smothered Pork Chop Plate
Two tender porkchops smothered in brown gravy and topped with bell peppers and onions.
Smothered Pork Ribs Plate
Smothered pork ribs tossed in zesty honey barbecue sauce.
Ham Hocks Plate
Smothered Pork Ham Hock slow-cooked and smothered in gravy.
Chicken Entrees
Seafood Entrees
Veggie Plate
Sides
Cabbage
Mac & Cheese
Black Eyed Peas
Green Beans
Candied Yams
Collard Greens
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Cornbread Dressing
Rice & Gravy
Okra & Tomatoes
Creole Corn
Pinto Beans
Side Meats
Ox Tail Side Order
Smothered Chicken Side Order
Smothered Pork Chops Side Order
Meat Balls Side Order
Half Order Chitterlings
Full Order Chitterlings
Small Order Chitterlings
Smothered Ribs Side Order
Short Ribs Side Order
Turkey Wings Side Order
Pepper Steak Side Order
Fried Fish Side Order
Single Porkchop
Single Ham Hock
Ham Hocks Side Order
Wing
Leg
Thigh
Breast
Single Fried Fish
Fried Chicken Side Order
Cornbread
12 & Under
Desserts
Peach Cobbler
Deep-dish dessert with a thick crust and a sweet peach filling.
Sweet Potato Pie
Lightly spiced and perfectly sweetened sweet potatoes made with a flaky buttery pie crust.
Tea Cakes
Southern shortbread cookie seasoned with spices and a hint of sugar.
Banana Pudding
Creamy banana flavored pudding with sliced bananas topped with crunchy vanilla wafers.