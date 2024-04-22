Hovan Mediterranean Gourmet
Online Menu
Specialties
- Lamb and Beef Gyro$7.99
- Lamb/Beef Gyro 1 side$10.99
- Lamb/Beef Gyro 2 sides$12.99
- Chicken Gyro$7.99
- Chicken Gyro 1 side$10.99
- Chicken Gyro 2 sides$12.99
- Vegan Gyro$7.99
- Vegan Gyro 1 side$10.99
- Vegan Gyro 2 sides$12.99
- Falafel*$7.99
- Falafel 1 side$10.99
- Falafel 2 sides$12.99
- Chicken Kebab$7.99
- Chicken Kebab 1 side$10.99
- Chicken Kebab 2 sides$12.99
Sides
- 3 Way Combo (Choice of Any 3 Sides)$10.49
- Hummus$3.99+
Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic
- Tabbouleh$3.99+
Finely chopped parsley with cucumber, tomato, green onion, bulgur, olive oil and lemon juice
- Baba Ghanoush$3.99+
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic
- Mujadara$3.99+
Lentils and brown rice mixed. Caramelized onion and spices
- Labneh$3.99+
Yogurt and cream spread. Herbs and spices
- Potato Salad$3.99+
Olive oil and lemon juice dressing. Fresh herbs and spices
- Fruit Salad$1.99+
Fresh cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes
- Pasta Salad$3.99+
Caesar base dressing, feta cheese, basil, red onion, grape and sun-dried tomatoes
- Chicken Salad$3.99+
Dried cranberries and golden raisins. Celery, red onion, house yogurt and cream cheese spread
- Mediterranean Salad$7.99+
Cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onion, and pepperoncini, olive oil and lemon juice dressing
- Fattoush Salad$3.99+
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, mint, and sumac. Olive oil and lemon juice dressing
- Grape Leaves$1.00
Per piece. Rice, herbs, and spices
- Falafel$1.00
Per piece. Chickpeas ground with parsley, onion, and spices. Flash fried
- 3 Side Combo$10.49
Any 3 side items
- Potato Lentil Soup$3.75+
5" Hovan Rolls
- 5" Club (Turkey and Ham)$8.99
- 5" Club (Turkey and Ham) with Side$11.98
- 5" Ham$7.99
- 5" Ham with Side$10.98
- 5" Pastrami$7.99
- 5" Pastrami with Side$10.98
- 5" Roast Beef$7.99
- 5" Roast Beef with Side$10.98
- 5" Turkey$7.99
- 5" Turkey with Side$10.98
- 5" Vegan$7.99
Hummus, tabbouleh, lettuce, and tomato
- 5" Vegan with Side$10.98
Hummus, tabbouleh, lettuce, and tomato
- 5" Vegetarian$7.99
Avocado, Swiss, havarti dill, lettuce, and tomato
- 5" Vegetarian with Side$10.98
Avocado, Swiss, havarti dill, lettuce, and tomato
8" Hovan Rolls
- 8" Club (Turkey and Ham)$13.79
- 8" Club (Turkey and Ham) with Side$16.78
- 8" Ham$11.99
- 8" Ham with Side$14.98
- 8" Pastrami$11.99
- 8" Pastrami with Side$14.98
- 8" Roast Beef$11.99
- 8" Roast Beef with Side$14.98
- 8" Turkey$11.99
- 8" Turkey with Side$14.98
- 8" Vegan$11.99
Hummus, tabbouleh, lettuce, and tomato
- 8" Vegan with Side$14.98
Hummus, tabbouleh, lettuce, and tomato
- 8" Vegetarian$11.99
Avocado, Swiss, havarti dill, lettuce, and tomato
- 8" Vegetarian with Side$14.98
Avocado, Swiss, havarti dill, lettuce, and tomato
16" Hovan Rolls
- 16" Club (Turkey and Ham)$26.99
- 16" Club (Turkey and Ham) with Side$29.98
- 16" Ham$23.99
- 16" Ham with Side$26.98
- 16" Pastrami$23.99
- 16" Pastrami with Side$26.98
- 16" Roast Beef$23.99
- 16" Roast Beef with Side$26.98
- 16" Turkey$23.99
- 16" Turkey with Side$26.98
- 16" Vegan$23.99
Hummus, tabbouleh, lettuce, and tomato
- 16" Vegan with Side$26.98
Hummus, tabbouleh, lettuce, and tomato
- 16" Vegetarian$23.99
Avocado, Swiss, havarti dill, lettuce, and tomato
- 16" Vegetarian with Side$26.98
Avocado, Swiss, havarti dill, lettuce, and tomato
Desserts
Add-Ons
Catering Menu
Platters
- 20 Pieces Turkey$32.00
- 50 Pieces Turkey$80.00
- 70 Pieces Turkey$112.00
- 100 Pieces Turkey$160.00
- 20 Pieces Ham$32.00
- 50 Pieces Ham$80.00
- 70 Pieces Ham$112.00
- 100 Pieces Ham$160.00
- 20 Pieces Roast Beef$32.00
- 50 Pieces Roast Beef$80.00
- 70 Pieces Roast Beef$112.00
- 100 Pieces Roast Beef$160.00
- 20 Pieces Pastrami$32.00
- 50 Pieces Pastrami$80.00
- 70 Pieces Pastrami$112.00
- 100 Pieces Pastrami$160.00
- 20 Pieces Veggie$32.00
- 50 Pieces Veggie$80.00
- 70 Pieces Veggie$112.00
- 100 Pieces Veggie$160.00
- 20 Pieces Vegan$32.00
- 50 Pieces Vegan$80.00
- 70 Pieces Vegan$112.00
- 100 Pieces Vegan$160.00