Howlett's Restaurant and Tavern NEW 3530 Festival Park Plaza
Lunch
Lunch Appetizers
Soups & Salads
French Onion Soup
bowl
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
House Salad
served with dressing of choice
Caesar Salad
tossed with croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
grilled salmon on a bed of spinach and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado and feta cheese
Shrimp Cobb Salad
grilled shrimp over mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, avocado and a boiled egg *you may substitute chicken for shrimp
Asian Chicken Salad
fresh mixed greens with fried chicken tenders in teriyaki sauce with sliced almonds, mandarin oranges and Chinese noodles
Greek Salad with Grilled Shrimp
grilled shrimp over romaine with tomatoe, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese with Greek vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
blackened chicken on a salad of romaine, croutons and our Caesar dressing and a boiled egg
Chicken Cobb Salad
Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger
with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Avocado Burger
with red onion, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato and chipotle mayo
Texan Cheeseburger
bacon, cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce grilled on Texas Toast
Mushroom Swiss Burger
grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Crabcake Sandwich
with lettuce, tomato and remolaude sauce
Triple Decker Club
bacon, ham, turkey, cheddar and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Reuben
grilled corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss on marble rye with thousand island
Philly Steak
shaved ribeye with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo onions, sweet and hot peppers
Prime Rib Sandwich
with lettuce, tomato, horseradish sauce and au jus
French Dip
grilled prime rib with red onion and provolone cheese with au jus
Sailor Sandwich
grilled corned beef, knockwurst and swiss cheese on marble rye with dijon mustard
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
grilled chicken breast topped with ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo
California Panini
turkey, spinach, avocado, swiss cheese, tomato and ranch dressing
Italian Panini
ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pepperoncini, red onion and italian dressing
Chicken Salad
with bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of a Kaiser roll or wrap
Turkey, Bacon Avocado Wrap
sliced turkey, bacon, avocado with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Greek Wrap with Grilled Shrimp
with romaine, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini and feta cheese
Chicken Philly
shaved ribeye with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo onions, sweet and hot peppers
Entrees
BBQ Baby Back 1/2 Rack Ribs
Half Rack
BBQ Baby Back Full Rack Ribs
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
fresh salmon with a sweet bourbon glaze
Crab Cakes
served with our remolaude sauce
Crispy Chicken Tenders
hand sliced chicken breast strips with golden panko breading with your choice or bbq sauce, jalapeno ranch or honey mustard
Fish & Chips
hand breaded fried cod served with french fries and coleslaw
Fried Oysters
lightly breaded and fried golden brown
Fried Shrimp Dinner
a generous portion of our hand breaded shrimp
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken
boneless breast of chicken coated with grated parmesan cheese and sauteed golden and crisp
Prime Rib King 16 oz
Prime Rib Reg 12 oz
Desserts
Cheesecake with Strawberry Topping
homemade cheesecake served with strawberry topping
Peanut Butter Pie
unforgettable combination of creamy peanut butter and chocolate with a graham cracker crust
Brownie Sundae
warm brownie with walnuts, topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream
Seasonal Cheesecake
seasonal cheesecake
Peach cobbler
Key Lime Pie
French Apple Pie
Chocolate Thunder Cake
Banana Fosters Cake
Creme Brulee
Coconut Cloud
Sides
Kid's Menu
Kid Chicken Tenders
served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day
Kid Hamburger
served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day
Kid Fried Shrimp
served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day
Kid Grilled Cheese
served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day
Kid Milk
kid size cup
Kid Chocolate Milk
kid size cup
Shirley Temple
kid size cup
Pineapple Juice
kid size cup
Cranberry Juice
kid size cup
Kid Soft Drink
kid size cup