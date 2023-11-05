HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills 20969 Ventura Blvd
FOOD
Opening Act!
- Asparagus Fries$10.00
Fresh Tempura Asparagus served with Citrus Ponzu Dipping Sauce
- Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Tossed with Balsamic and Apple Cider Vinegar topped with Fresh Garlic Chips
- Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing and Bleu Cheese Crumble
- Chicken Lollipops$17.00
Seven Lollipops served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing
- Chips & Salsa$9.00
Served with fresh Housemade Yellow Corn Chips and Housemade Salsa.
- Deviled Eggs$12.00
Five Halves Over-Medium topped with Lime Crushed Avocado, Housemade Bacon Jam, Green Onion garnished with Smoked Paprika and Balsamic Glaze
- Edamame$7.00
Lightly Salted Steamed Soy Beans
- Edamame Hummus$13.00
- Fried Pickles$11.00
Served with Housemade Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
- Fried Zucchini$12.00
Fresh Panko Crusted Zucchini Spears topped with Parmesan Cheese served with Housemade Lemon Aioli
- Hot Wings$15.00
Eight Wings served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks
- Short Rib Poutine$17.00
Skinny Fries baked with Braised “Oaxacan Style” Short Rib, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chives and Housemade Beef Gravy on top of Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- Giant Soft Pretzel$15.00
Served with Housemade Beer Cheese, Mustard and Housemade Jalapeno Caramel Sauce
- Sausage Platter$16.00
Served with Garlic Chicken Sausage, Hungarian Kielbasa, Texas Style Jalepeiio Hot Link and Housemade Potato Salad
- Shishito Peppers & Cracklins$12.00
Sauteed Shishito Peppers served with Crispy Pork Skins tossed in White Soy Garlic Sauce garnished with Micro-Green Salad
- Spam Musubi$11.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$12.00
Garlic and Ginger Sauteed Soy Beans, Togorashi and Arbol Chiles garnished with Fresh Lemon Wheels
Backstage
- Ahi Tacos$14.00
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$15.00
- Beef Sliders$16.00
- Braised Short Rib Quesadilla$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
- Chicken Strips$15.00
- Fish Tacos$15.00
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$15.00
- Mac N Cheese$14.00
- Margherita Flatbread$13.00
- Pot Roast Sliders$16.00
- Risotto$14.00
- Short Rib Tacos$14.00
- Taco Tuesday
- Tortilla soup$12.00
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$16.00
- Meatballs$14.00
Rockstars
- Ahi Burger$19.00
Our Freshly Ground Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna served with Lime Crushed Avocado, Crispy Onions Straws, Shishito Peppers, Housemade Ponzu Glaze and Wasabi Tartar on Toasted Brioche
- Black and Bleu Burger$19.00
Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Port Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Black Mission Fig Spread, Bleu Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Savory Port Sauce on Toasted Brioche
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Blackened Chicken Breast served with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Mayo on Toasted Brioche
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Boneless Chicken Breast marinated with Buttermilk Herbs and Spices tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Housemade Coleslaw, Iceberg Lettuce on Toasted Brioche
- Cattleman Burger$19.00
Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Smokehouse Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Crispy Jalapeno and Onion Straws, Pepper Jack Cheese and Housemade Jalapeno Ranch Dressing on Toasted Brioche
- Classic Burger$17.00
Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Caramelized Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and House Spread on Toasted Brioche
- Grilled Cheese$18.00
Braised “Oaxacan Style” Short Rib, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles on Thick Sliced Brioche
- Jalapeno Burger$19.00
Our Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patty served with Port Caramelized Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Jalapenos and Housemade Jalapeno Ranch Dressing on Toasted Brioche
- Smashed Burger$19.00
Two Freshly Ground Gourmet Beef Patties “Smashed” and served with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Onions, Kosher Dill Pickles, Ketchup and Mustard on Toasted Brioche
- Turkey Burger$17.00
Our Freshly Ground Savory Turkey Patty served with Lime Crushed Avocado, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Aioli on Toasted Brioche
- Vegan Burger (Black Bean)$17.00
Impossible Patty served with sliced Avocado, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Barbecued Broccolini, Housemade Sweet Sriracha Ketchup on Toasted Potato Brioche
- HQ BRGR$18.00
- Vegan Burger (Impossible Patty)$17.00
Sidestage
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy$8.00
Served with Housemade Chicken Gravy
- Garlic Truffle Fries$9.00
Tossed with White Truffle Oil, Parsley, Garlic topped with Grated Parmesan Cheese
- Fries$6.00
Tossed with Sea Salt
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Seasoned with Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Cayenne Pepper
- White Cheddar Cheese Curds$8.00
Topped with Parsley and side of Housemade Marinara Sauce
- Blu Cheese Olives (Rocks Glass)$3.00
- Beer Cheese$2.00
Rockin' Sushi
- Ahi Poke$18.00
Furikake and Togarashi seasoned Ahi mixed with Avocado, Red Onion, lnamono Jus and Truffle Oil garnished with Daikon Sprouts and served with Crispy Wanton Chips
- Baked Salmon Roll$19.00
Blue Crab, Avocado, Sushi Rice wrapped with Nori, Baked with Salmon and Spicy Mayo and garnished with Eel Sauce, Serrano Peppers and Sriracha Drops
- California Roll$17.00
Blue Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Orange Tobiko, Toasted Black and White Sesame Seeds garnished with Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Aioli
- Crispy Rice$15.00
Crispy Rice topped with Spicy Tuna garnished with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Serrano Peppers and Scallions
- Poke Bowl$18.00
Furikake and Togarashi seasoned Ahi mixed with Avocado, lnamono Jus and Truffle Oil, Sushi Rice garnished with Seaweed Salad
- Rockin’ Roll$19.00
Blue Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Sushi Rice wrapped with Nori topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Crispy Shallots
- Yellowtail Sashimi$17.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Sliced Mango, Cream Cheese topped with Sliced Avocado, Crispy Shallots Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber and Fresh Radish Sprouts
- Sushi Burrito$17.00
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Jalapeno Aioli and Sushi Rice wrapped with Soy Paper and side of Sushi Ponzu Sauce
- Sushi Nachos$16.00
- Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll$16.00
Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll served with Avocado and Scallions garnished with Togarashi Miso Butter Sauce
- Veggie Roll$13.00
Carrot, Asparagus, Cucumber and Sushi Rice wrapped in Nori topped with Avocado
- Yellowtail Roll$19.00
Green Room
- Caesar Salad$18.00
- Executive Chef Salad$18.00
Mesclun Greens served with Blackened Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Diced Avocado, Sliced Strawberries garnished with Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette and Balsamic Glaze
- Greek Salad$18.00
Mesclun Greens served with Grilled Chicken Breast, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar with side of Crispy Pita Bread
- Pomegranate Salad$18.00
Mesclun Greens served with Grilled Chicken Breast, Pomegranate Seeds, Roasted Pistachios, Goat Cheese and Sherry Wine Vinaigrette
- Side Salad$6.00
- Garden Salad$13.00
Headliners
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken$18.00
Boneless Chicken Breast Marinated with Buttermilk Herbs and Spices, fried and topped with truffle sage and honey served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus
- Lemon Herb Chicken$19.00
Two grilled chicken breasts served with garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini and baby carrots with chicken demi glace
- Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Served with housemate chicken stew, roasted seasonal vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes and topped with a parmesan puff pastry
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Two pieces of crispy beer battered pacific cod, skinny fries, spicy aioli and housemate tartar sauce
- Seared Salmon$18.00
Atlantic salmon served with herb and parmesan risotto topped with steamed asparagus garnished with fresh lemon wheel
Lil' Rockers
- Kid Beef Sliders$12.00
Two Freshly Groud Beef Patties on Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
- Kid Buttered Noodles$12.00
Orcchiette Pasta tossed in Clarified Butter and Parmesan Cheese
- Kid Chicken Strips$12.00
Three strips served with Creamy Ranch
- Jr. Fish Sticks$12.00
One Piece of Crispy Battered Pacific Cod and Housemade Tartar Sauce
- Kid Flatbread$12.00
Served with Housemade Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Kid Mac 'n' Cheese$12.00
Orcchiette Pasta baked with Four Cheeses
- Kids Vanilla Ice Cream
Encore
- Beignets$13.00
8 French-Style Doughnuts Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar served with Maple Syrup and Vanilla Ice Cream
- Butterscotch Bread Pudding$12.00
- Creme Brûlée$12.00
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$13.00
Served with Vanilla Ice Cream garnished with Housemade Strawberry Sauce and Fresh Fruit
- Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Staff Menu
DRINKS
Well Spirits
Craft Cocktails
- Blackberry$15.00
- Boom Boom$15.00
- Coconut Grove$15.00
- DJ Sidecar$15.00
- Lime in the Coconut$15.00
- Malibu (HQ Habanero Mule)$15.00
- Mexican Lollipop$12.00
- Mint Julep$16.00
- Moscow Mule$15.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Pink Cadillac$15.00
- Pink Lemonade Shot$10.00
- Poison Ivy$15.00
- Pom Pom$15.00
- Raspberry Beret$15.00
- Shot to the Heart$15.00
- Spicy$15.00
- Swinger Popsicle$5.00
- Take Your Whiskey Home (Whiskey Sour)$15.00
- Tequila Talkin'$15.00
- The Swinger$15.00
- Whiskey in the Jar (Irish Mule)$15.00
- Mai Tais$15.00
Mixed Drinks
- Black Russian$15.00
- Bloody Mary$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- French 75$15.00
- Green Tea Shot$15.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Kamikazi Martini$15.00
- Kamikazi shot$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$15.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Martini$15.00
- Mint Julep$15.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Negroni$15.00
- New York Sour$15.00
- Paper Plane$15.00
- Pink Lemonade Shot$10.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Rusty Nail$15.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- sex on the beach$12.00
- Sidecar$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$15.00
- Tom Collins$15.00
- Vesper Martini$20.00
- Whiskey Smash$15.00
- White Russian$15.00
- Birthday Cake Shot$15.00
- Greyhound$15.00
- Egg White Whiskey Sour$17.00
Spirits
- Absolute Elyx$14.00
- Belvedere$15.00
- Chase$16.00
- Chase Smoked$16.00
- Fugu Horchata$10.00
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- New Am Coconut$10.00
- New Am Pineapple$10.00
- New Am Pink Whitney$10.00
- Tito's$13.00
- Uncle Ed's Orange Blossum$12.00
- Boodles$11.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Silent Pool$16.00
- Uncle Val's Botanical$14.00
- New Amsterdam Gin$10.00
- Bacardi Superior$12.00
- Captain Morgan$12.00
- Goslings$11.00
- Kirk & Sweeney Dominican 12$14.00
- Rum Haven$10.00
- Zaya 12$13.00
- Don Q$10.00
- Casa Dragones$70.00
- Casa Noble Crystal$17.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- El Cristiano Silver$15.00
- El Jimador$11.00Out of stock
- Fortaleza Blanco$16.00
- Los Sunday Infused Coconut$13.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Pueblo Blanco$11.00
- Tanteo Chipoltle$12.00
- Tanteo Habanero$12.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$12.00
- Tequila Ocho Blanco$17.00
- Casamigos Rep$17.00
- Clase Azul Rep$29.00Out of stock
- El Cristiano Reposado$17.00
- Fortaleza Rep$18.00Out of stock
- Olmeca Altos Rep$14.00
- Tequila Ocho Rep$18.00
- Casa Noble Anejo$19.00
- Cincoro$32.00Out of stock
- Don Julio 1942$38.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Tequila Ocho Anejo$20.00
- Clase Azul Gold$60.00
- Herradura Seleccion Suprema$75.00Out of stock
- Bozal Cuixe$16.00
- Del Maguey Vida$12.00
- El Silencio$11.00
- Evan Williams$10.00
- Gentleman Jack$15.00
- HIgh West Campfire$18.00
- Jack Daniels$13.00
- Jim Beam$11.00
- Michter's US 1 Sour Mash$15.00
- Kaiyo Mizunara Oak$19.00
- Nikka Taketsuru$22.00
- Nikka Taketsuru Coffey Grain$22.00
- Crown Royal$14.00
- Bushmills$13.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Jameson Black$14.00
- Tullamore D.E.W.$11.00
- J. Pickleback$14.00
- Angels Envy Bourbon$16.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Four Roses Straight Yellow$11.00
- Hudson Baby Bourbon$17.00Out of stock
- Maker's Mark$13.00
- Blanton's$30.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$17.00
- Basil Hayden's$17.00
- Booker's$20.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$16.00
- Clyde May$13.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$17.00
- Michter's Small Batch$17.00
- Woodford Reserve$17.00
- Angels Envy Rye$20.00
- Bulleit Rye$16.00
- High West Double Rye$14.00
- James E. Pepper 1776$12.00
- Knob Creek Rye$15.00
- Sazerac Rye$14.00
- Slow & Low Rock and Rye$12.00
- Templeton Rye$16.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Year$20.00
- Whistle Pig 12 Year (Old World)$22.00
- Ballantine's$26.00
- Great King Street$14.00Out of stock
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$50.00
- Peat Monster$22.00
- Pig Nose 5 Year$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Arberlour 16 Year$22.00
- Bunnahabhain 12 Year$17.00
- Glengoyne 21 Year$40.00Out of stock
- HIghland Park 12 Year$17.00
- Lagavulin 16 Year$26.00
- Laphroaig 10 Year$14.00
- Macallan 12 Year$16.00
- Macallan 18 Year$70.00
- Oban 14 Year$20.00
- Camus VS$14.00
- Pierre Ferrand$17.00
- Louis XIII 1oz$190.00
- Louis XIII 2oz$350.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Apricot$10.00
- Benedictine$12.00
- Campari$10.00
- Carolans$10.00
- Chareau Aloe$10.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Cynar$10.00
- DiSaranno$10.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Fernet Branca$10.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- GRAND MARINER$10.00
- Green Chartreuse$10.00
- La Clandestine$16.00
- Lillet$10.00
- Mr. Black$12.00
- Nonino$11.00
- Orgeat$10.00
- Ouzo$12.00
- Pernod$10.00
- Pimms$12.00
- Pisco$12.00Out of stock
- Singani 63$12.00
- St. Germaine$10.00
- Wine Shine Brandy$10.00
- Yellow Chartreuse$10.00
- Dailys$10.00
Beer
- Michelada$12.00
- FistFull Of Gummies$10.00
- Fort Point Cider$10.00
- Oktoberfest$10.00
- Blue Moon$10.00
- Mother Earth Cali Creamin 25oz$15.00
- Harland Japanese Lager 25oz$15.00
- North Coast Scrimshaw 25oz$14.00
- 805 Blonde$10.00
- Mango Cart$9.00
- Harland Japanese Lager$10.00
- Guinness$10.00
- Hazy Hop IPA$10.00Out of stock
- Modelo Especial$10.00
- Rumbler Pale Ale$10.00
- Anderson Valley Oatmeal Stout$10.00
- Car Bomb$12.00
- Garage Blood Orange Hefeweizen$9.00
- Sour Monkey$11.00Out of stock
- Deschutes Fresh Squeezed$9.00
- Modern Times Orderville$10.00
- Stone Buenaveza$8.00
- Chimay Cinq Cents$12.00
- Offshoot Retreat DIPA$11.00
- Weihenstephan Hefeweizen 13.5oz$9.00
- Stone IPA$10.00
- Stefani Blonde$8.00
- Michelob Ultra$8.00
- North Coast Scrimshaw$9.00
- Flying Ember Passion$11.00
- Purple Rain$8.00
- Fruli$10.00
- Delirium Tremens$11.00
- Allagash Curieux$12.00
- Mother Earth Cali Creamin$10.00
- Beer-Mosa$9.00
- Amber 311$8.00
- Allagash White$10.00
- St. Bernardus ABT 12$12.00
- Guinness 5oz$4.00
- 5 Oz FistFull Of Gummies$4.00
- Oktoberfest 5oz$3.00
- 5oz Blue Moon$4.00
- 5oz Harland Japanese Larger$4.00
- 5oz Hoegaarden witbier$4.00
- 5oz Hazy Hop IPA$4.00
- 5oz Mango Cart$3.00
- 5 oz Red Seal$4.00
- 5 oz. 805$4.00
- 5 oz Modelo Especial$4.00
- 5 oz Harland Rumbler Pale Ale$4.00
- Beer Sampler
- 5 oz Two Coast Cryptic$4.00
- 5 oz Anderson Valley Oatmeal Stout$4.00
- 5 oz Old Rasputin$4.00Out of stock
- 5 oz Under Pressure Pale Ale$4.00
- 5 oz Flying Ember Orange Passion Mimosa$4.00
- 5 oz Fort Point Dry Cider$4.00
- 5 oz Sour Monkey$4.50
- 5 oz Garage Blood Orange Hefeweizen$4.00
- 5 oz Golden Road Hop Hazy IPA$4.00
- 5 oz Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA$3.00
- 5 oz Stone Buenaveza$3.00
- 5 oz Modern Times Orderville$4.00
- 5 Oz Almanac Plum Sournova$4.00Out of stock
- 5 oz Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen$3.00
- 5 oz Stone IPA$4.00
- 5 oz Stefani Blonde$3.00
- 5 oz Michelob Ultra$3.00
- 5 oz North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner$3.00
- 5 oz Purple Rain IPA$3.00
- 5 oz Offshoot Retreat DIPA$4.00
- 5 oz Maui Bikini Blonde Lager$4.00
- 5 oz Fruli$4.00
- 5 oz Delirium Tremens$5.00
- 5 oz Chimay Cinq Cents$5.00
- 5 oz Allagash Curieux$5.00
- 5 oz Mother Earth Cali Creamin$4.00
- 5 oz Amber 311$3.00
- 5 oz Allagash White$3.00
- 5 oz St. Bernardus ABT 12$5.00
- Pacifico$8.00Out of stock
- Boochcraft Strawberry Lemonade$8.00
- Long Drink Gin Grapfruit Soda Tonic$8.00
- Cliche Mirabelle/Plum$7.00
- Flying Ember Wild Berry$9.00
- Flying Embers Black Cherry$9.00
- Golden Road Buckets Mango Cart, Melon Cart, & Quava Cart$25.00
- High Noon Buckets Black Cherry, Grape Fruit, Pineapple & Watermelon$30.00
- High Noon Mango$8.00
- Melon Cart$7.00
- Left Hand Milk Stout$11.00Out of stock
- Cliche Lemon, Blueberry$7.00
- Franziskaner$8.00
- High Noon Pineapple$8.00
- High Noon Watermelon$8.00
- High Noon Black Cherry$8.00
- 14 Cannons Hazy Wench$10.00Out of stock
- Alesmith Speedway Stout$11.00
- Avery Raspberry Sour$11.00Out of stock
- Avery White Rascal$9.00
- Sublime Mexican Lager$8.00Out of stock
- Kombucha Turmeric Ginger Oak 12 Oz$8.00Out of stock
- Sapporo$7.00
- Tripel Karmeliet$15.00
- Trappistes Rochefort 6$15.00
- Trappistes Rochefort 10$16.00
- Stoner Duck Brown Hemp Ale$18.00
- Sour in the Rye$35.00
- Sayuri Nigori$17.00
- Samuel Smith's Perry Cider$8.00
- Pure Dawn$29.00
- North Coast Brother Thelonious$11.00
- Modelo$9.00Out of stock
- Maui Coconut Porter$9.00
- Mama's Little Yellow Pils$8.00
- Madewest Standard$8.00
- Little Sumptin' Sumptin'$9.00
- Lindemans Framboise$15.00
- Kombucha Wild Berry16 Oz$10.00Out of stock
- Julian Black And Blue$16.00Out of stock
- Hop Ottin' IPA$8.00
- Duvel$11.00Out of stock
- Guava Cart$7.00
- Erdinger Non-Alcoholic$8.00
- Bitburger Pils$8.00
- Awa Yuki Sparkling$15.00
- 10 Barrel Raspberry Crush$8.00Out of stock
- 10 Barrel Cucumber Crush$8.00Out of stock
- Blue Moon 1.5 L$30.00
- 805 Blonde 1.5L$30.00
- Mango Cart 1.5 L$30.00
- Hazy Hop IPA 1.5 L$35.00
- Modelo Especial 1.5 L$30.00
- Fort Point Dry Cider1.5 L$40.00
- Flying Ember Orange Passion Mimosa 1.5 L$35.00
- Sour Monkey 1.5 L$40.00
- Deschutes Fresh Squeeze 1.5 L$35.00
- Harland Japanese Larger 1.5 L$30.00
- Stone Buenaveza 1.5 L$30.00
- Garage Blood Orange Hef 1.5 L$30.00
- M.T Orderville1.5 L$35.00
- Chimay White 1.5 L$45.00
- Weihenstephaner 1.5 L$30.00
- Stone IPA 1.5 L$35.00
- Stefani Blonde 1.5 L$30.00
- Michelob Ultra 1.5 L$30.00
- Scrimshaw 1.5 L$30.00
- Purple Rain 1.5 L$30.00
- Offshoot Retreat 1.5 L$30.00
- Allagash Curieux 1.5 L$45.00
- Fruli 1.5 L$35.00
- Delirium 1.5 L$40.00
- Curieux 1.5 L$40.00
- Cali Creamin 1.5 L$30.00
- Allagash White 1.5 L$30.00
- ABT 12 1.5 L$40.00
- 311 Amber 1.5 L$30.00
- Oktoberfest 1.5L$30.00
- Oktoberfest 3L$50.00
- Blue Moon 3.0 L$55.00
- 805 3L$55.00
- Mango Cart 3 L$50.00
- Hazy Hop IPA 3.0 L$55.00
- Modelo Especial 3.0 L$55.00
- Anderson Valley Oatmeal Stout 3.0 L$70.00
- Harland Japanese Larger 3.0 L$55.00
- Flying Ember Orange Passion Mimosa$55.00
- Deschutes Fresh Squeeze 3.0 L$55.00
- Stone Buenaveza 3.0 L$50.00
- Garage Blood Orange Hefe 3.0 L$55.00
- Fort Point Dry Cider 3.0 L$55.00
- Sour Monkey 3.0 L$55.00
- Allagash White 3.0 L$50.00
- Allagash Curieux 3.0 L$90.00
- M.T. Orderville 3.0 L$60.00
- Chimay 3.0 L$90.00
- Weihenstephaner 3.0 L$50.00
- Stone IPA 3.0 L$50.00
- Stefani Blonde 3.0 L$50.00
- Michelob Ultra 3.0 L$50.00
- Scrimshaw 3.0 L$50.00
- Purple Rain 3.0 L$50.00
- Offshoot Retreat 3.0 L$70.00
- Fruli 3.0 L$50.00
- Delirium 3.0 L$80.00
- Curieux 3.0 L$80.00
- Cali Creamin 3.0 L$50.00
- ABT 12 3.0 L$80.00
- 311 Amber 3.0 L$50.00
- Purple Rain$5.00
- Stefani Blonde$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Pueblo$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- 311 Amber$5.00
Concessions/Juices
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale$4.00
- Coca-Cola$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Diet Coca-Cola$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- English Black Tea$4.00
- Evian 750ml$9.00
- Fevertree Soda Water$8.00
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer$8.00
- Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit$8.00
- Fever Tree Tonic Water$8.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Green Tea$4.00
- House Blend Coffee$6.00
- House Blend Decaf$6.00
- Passion Fruit Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Mexican Sprite$6.00Out of stock
- Milk$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Red Bull 8.4oz$6.00Out of stock
- Root Beer$4.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- S.Pellegrino 33.8oz$12.00
- SF Red Bull 8.4oz$6.00Out of stock
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Virgin Drink$10.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Mexican Cola$6.00Out of stock
- Pellegrino 16oz$7.00Out of stock
- Pomegranate Juice$5.00
- Evian 16oz$7.00
- Red Bull 12oz$8.00
- SF Red Bull 12oz$8.00
- Pellegrino 25.3oz$10.00Out of stock
GL White Wine
GL Red Wine
- Angeline GL Cab$9.00
- Angeline GL Pinot Noir$11.00
- GL Alamos Malbec$13.00
- GL Clos du Bois Merlot$10.00Out of stock
- GL Curran Tempranillo$16.00
- GL Freakshow Cab$12.00
- GL Macmurray Pinot Noir$15.00
- GL Predator Red Blend$11.00
- GL Predator Zinfandel$12.00
- GL Sandeman 10 Port$10.00
- GL Sandeman 20 Port$14.00
- GL Silver Creek Cab$9.00
- GL Tenshen Red Blend$15.00
- GL La Storia Petite Sirah$16.00
- Sample Red
- Leese Fitch Merlot$11.00Out of stock
- GL LV Cab$10.00
BTL White Wine
BTL Red Wine
- BLT Angeline Cab$27.00
- BTL Alamos Malbec$39.00
- BTL Angeline Pinot Noir$33.00
- BTL Austin Hope Cab$75.00
- BTL Curran Tempranillo$48.00
- BTL Daou Cab$48.00
- BTL Diseno Malbec$30.00
- BTL Freakshow Cab$36.00
- BTL Leese Fitch Merlot$30.00Out of stock
- BTL Macmurray Pinot Noir$45.00
- BTL Predator Red Blend$33.00
- BTL Predator Zinfandel$36.00
- BTL Silver Creek Cab$27.00
- BTL Tenshen Red Blend$45.00
- BTL Trefethen Merlot$60.00
- BTL La Storia Cab$54.00
- BTL La Storia Petite Sirah$48.00
- Clos Du Bois Merlot$30.00