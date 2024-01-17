Hubbard Grille
Appetizer
- Jalapeño Corn Bread$10.00
baked fresh daily; served with maple honey butter
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
the Hubbard classic - crispy sprouts, red wine reduction
- Tuna Tartare$18.00
sushi grade ahi tuna, black garlic, sesame yum yum sauce, cucumber, crispy wontons
- Short Ribs & Shrimp$16.00
pulled beef short rib, sautéed shrimp, white cheddar grits, tomato jus
- Sweet & Spicy Calamari$16.00
fried calamari, jalapeño, lemon, daikon sprouts, sweet & sour aioli, sesame seeds
- Fresh Burrata$18.00
prosciutto, figs, arugula, e.v.o.o., balsamic, crostini
- Wings$15.00
8 per order, choice of sauce, served ranch or bleu cheese
Soup & Salads
- Tomato Soup$8.00
roasted San Marzano tomatoes, garlic herb croutons
- Hub Salad$9.00+
local greens, sweet curried almonds, cranberries, gorgonzola, red onion vinaigrette
- Wedge Salad$8.00+
iceberg lettuce, bacon, crispy chickpeas, diced tomato, bleu cheese dressing
- Harvest Salad$10.00+
mixed greens, shaved kale, roasted butternut squash, apples, maple roasted pecans, whipped herbed goat cheese, maple cider vinaigrette
- Blackened Shrimp Salad$24.00
local greens, crispy onions, bacon, cucumber, tomato, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, creamy French dressing
Flatbreads
- Pepperoni Flatbread$17.00
local pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, house marinara
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$18.00
grilled chicken, bacon, banana pepper, red onion, mild Amish cheddar & American blend, house BBQ sauce
- Mushroom & Spinach Flatbread$17.00
button mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, house four cheese blend
- Margherita Flatbread$16.00
local heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, garlic oil, balsamic drizzle
- Tex Mex Flatbread$19.00
chorizo sausage, peppers, onions, roasted bell pepper sauce, queso fresco, sour cream drizzle
Sandwiches
- Hubbard Burger$17.00
grilled onions, American cheese, bacon jam, pickle chip, lettuce, Hub sauce, toasted brioche bun
- Classic Cheeseburger$17.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun
- Fried Chicken Sliders$16.00
3 per order, all natural chicken tenders, cider-honey glaze, mayo, pickle, toasted bun
- Salmon BLT$19.00
pan-seared salmon, applewood bacon, tomato, spinach, dill tartar sauce, knotted brioche
- Shiitake Mushroom Sandwich$16.00
sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, sriracha garlic aioli slaw, crispy carrots, toasted ciabatta // vegan preparation available upon request
Entrées
- Pasta Rosa$19.00
sautéed asparagus, mushrooms, spinach, served with toasted ciabatta
- All Natural Fried Chicken$25.00
housemade fried chicken, white cheddar grits, crispy brussels sprouts, black pepper gravy
- Goat Cheese Ravioli$22.00
fresh local ravioli, bacon, broccolini, caramelized onion, grated parmesan
- Pork Chop$38.00
bone-in 10 oz. chop, house cut & brined, whipped potatoes, roasted cauliflower and brussels, bourbon demi glaze
- Apple Glazed Salmon$32.00
pan-seared salmon, apple gastrique, sautéed greens, roasted acorn squash, cranberries, quinoa, toasted walnuts
From the Grille
- 12 oz. New Zealand Lamb Chops$44.00
served with whipped potatoes & crispy brussels sprouts in a red wine reduction
- 8 oz. Hanger Steak$39.00
served with whipped potatoes & crispy brussels sprouts in a red wine reduction
- 10 oz. New York Strip$45.00
served with whipped potatoes & crispy brussels sprouts in a red wine reduction
- 8 oz. Filet Mignon$48.00
served with whipped potatoes & crispy brussels sprouts in a red wine reduction
Sides
Kids
- Cheeseburger Sliders$7.00
served with a choice of fries, broccolini or sweet potato fries +$1
- Cheese Flatbread$7.00
served with a choice of fries, broccolini or sweet potato fries +$1
- Pepperoni Flatbread$8.00
served with a choice of fries, broccolini or sweet potato fries +$1
- Chicken Tenders$7.00
served with a choice of fries, broccolini or sweet potato fries +$1
- Grilled Chicken$8.00
served with a choice of fries, broccolini or sweet potato fries +$1
- Salmon$12.00
served with a choice of fries, broccolini or sweet potato fries +$1
- House Mac & Cheese$7.00
served with a choice of fries, broccolini or sweet potato fries +$1
- Buttered Noodles$7.00
served with a choice of fries, broccolini or sweet potato fries +$1