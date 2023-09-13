Popular Items

Latte

$6.00

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Espresso and your choice of milk.

Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Golden Root provides us with a wonderful combination of ground ginger, turmeric, black pepper, pink salt, cayenne pepper, coconut sugar, and your choice of milk. This beverage is caffeine free but does go well with espresso.

Batch Brew

$3.50

(12 oz) Your typical drip or filtered coffee, can be served black or with cream and sugar.


Coffee

Batch Brew

$3.50

(12 oz) Your typical drip or filtered coffee, can be served black or with cream and sugar.

Espresso

$4.00

(2 oz) Our espresso has wonderful notes of grapefruit, chocolate, and nougat.

Americano

$4.00

(8oz) Espresso and Hot water. Can be served on ice.

Cortado

$5.00

(4 oz) espresso and steamed milk. Think of a latte.. but tiny! A more espresso forward beverage with just enough milk to cut out any bitterness.

Cappuccino

$5.50

(8 oz) Espresso and Steamed Milk

Latte

$6.00

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Espresso and your choice of milk.

Cold Brew

$6.00

(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.

Breve

$6.50

(12 oz) Espresso and steamed half and half. Similar to a latte.

Dalgona Whipped Coffee

$6.50

(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.

Espresso Tonic

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$6.50
Chai

$6.00

Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)

London Fog

$6.00

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Made with a housemade earl grey tea concentrate (Tea Spot's Earl Grey), a house made vanilla syrup, and the milk of your choice.

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Made with Tea Spot's organic Japanese matcha powder, slightly sweetened with a house made vanilla syrup, and milk of your choice.

Turmeric Latte

$6.00

Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Golden Root provides us with a wonderful combination of ground ginger, turmeric, black pepper, pink salt, cayenne pepper, coconut sugar, and your choice of milk. This beverage is caffeine free but does go well with espresso.

Earl Grey Tea

$5.00

Tea Spot's Earl Grey, can be served hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz).

Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00
Mint Tea

$5.00

Tea Spot's peppermint tea. Can be served hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz)

Green Tea

$5.00

Tea Spot's Gunpowder Green, can be served hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz).

Daily Feature

$6.00

This beverage changes weekly!

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

$7.00
Equilibrium Blend

$18.00

Location: 50% Ethiopian 50% Honduran Process: Fully Washed Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Cherry, Caramel, and Toffee

Pastries - La Fillette

Almond Croissant

$6.00
Butter Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

$6.00
Cinnamon Roll

$6.00
Green Chili Cheddar Roll

$6.00
Pop Tart -

$5.00
Muffin - Blueberry

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwiches - Pandemic Donuts

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00
Veg. Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock