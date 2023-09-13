Hudson Hill
Popular Items
Latte
Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Espresso and your choice of milk.
Turmeric Latte
Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Golden Root provides us with a wonderful combination of ground ginger, turmeric, black pepper, pink salt, cayenne pepper, coconut sugar, and your choice of milk. This beverage is caffeine free but does go well with espresso.
Batch Brew
(12 oz) Your typical drip or filtered coffee, can be served black or with cream and sugar.
Coffee
Espresso
(2 oz) Our espresso has wonderful notes of grapefruit, chocolate, and nougat.
Americano
(8oz) Espresso and Hot water. Can be served on ice.
Cortado
(4 oz) espresso and steamed milk. Think of a latte.. but tiny! A more espresso forward beverage with just enough milk to cut out any bitterness.
Cappuccino
(8 oz) Espresso and Steamed Milk
Cold Brew
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
Breve
(12 oz) Espresso and steamed half and half. Similar to a latte.
Dalgona Whipped Coffee
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
Espresso Tonic
Hot Chocolate
Chai
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
London Fog
Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Made with a housemade earl grey tea concentrate (Tea Spot's Earl Grey), a house made vanilla syrup, and the milk of your choice.
Matcha Latte
Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Made with Tea Spot's organic Japanese matcha powder, slightly sweetened with a house made vanilla syrup, and milk of your choice.
Earl Grey Tea
Tea Spot's Earl Grey, can be served hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz).
Hibiscus Tea
Chamomile Tea
Mint Tea
Tea Spot's peppermint tea. Can be served hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz)
Green Tea
Tea Spot's Gunpowder Green, can be served hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz).
Daily Feature
This beverage changes weekly!
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha
Equilibrium Blend
Location: 50% Ethiopian 50% Honduran Process: Fully Washed Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Cherry, Caramel, and Toffee