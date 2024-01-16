Hudson Square Coffee 2419 Lakeshore Drive East
Drinks
HOT DRINKS
- Hot Cafe Latte
Freshly pulled espresso with steamed milk and sweet flavor of your choice.
- Hot Breve
Fresh espresso with Half and Half and sweet flavor or your choice.
- Hot Mocha
Fresh espresso with steamed milk and your choice of creamy dark or white chocolate.
- Hot Caramel Macchiato
Espresso poured over creamy steamed milk and vanilla, topped with caramel sauce.
- Hot Americano
A rich classic coffee made with fresh espresso.
- Hot Hudson Special
Fresh espresso with brown sugar and cinnamon, creamy milk and sprinkled with sweet cinnamon spice.
- Hot Cappuccino
Freshly pulled espresso with steamed milk and sweet flavor or your choice. Topped with a delicate layer of foamed milk.
- Hot Chocolate
A classic drink of chocolate and steamed milk.
- Hot Winter's Tea
Flavors of Peach Tranquility and Jade Citrus Mint tea, infused with a touch of soothing lemon, peppermint, and local Honey.$4.95
- Hot Tea (Unsweetened)
Flavor varies
- Hot Chai Tea Latte
A blend of steamed milk and black tea, infused with the warm and spicy notes of Tazo.
- Espresso Shots
ICED DRINKS
- Iced Cafe Latte
Freshly pulled espresso poured over ice, milk and sweet flavor of your choice.
- Iced Breve
Fresh espresso with Half and Half and sweet flavor or your choice.
- Iced Mocha
Fresh espresso poured over ice, milk, creamy chocolate, and peppermint.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Espresso poured over creamy milk, ice and vanilla, topped with caramel sauce.
- Iced Americano
A rich classic coffee made with fresh espresso over ice.
- Iced Chai Tea Latte
A blend of cold milk and black tea, infused with the warm and spicy notes of Tazo.
REFRESHER
- Lemonade - REG
A fresh, slightly tart lemonade over ice combined with delicious fruit flavors. Try it blended!
- Lemonade Cold Foam - REG
A fresh, slightly tart lemonade over ice combined with delicious fruit flavors, topped with sweet and creamy cold foam. Try it blended!
- Sunrise Sparkler REG
Perfect blend of our tart homemade lemonade and sparkling club soda, with Raspberry and Peach.
- Redbull Refresher REG
An invigorating drink of ice, cream and delicious fruit flavors, combined with the distinctive taste of Red Bull Energy. Try it blended!
- Redbull CF REG
An invigorating drink of ice, cream and delicious fruit flavors, combined with the distinctive taste of Red Bull Energy and topped with Cold Foam. Try it blended!
- Italian Soda REG
A refreshing carbonated drink made with Club Soda and sweet flavors over ice. Try it blended!
- Italian Dream Soda
A refreshing carbonated drink made with Club Soda and sweet flavors over ice, topped with sweet and creamy cold foam. Try it blended!
- Peachy Green Tea
Refreshing iced green tea with real frozen peach slices and a touch of hibiscus.
SPECIALTY COLD FOAM
- Shaken Espresso
Fresh espresso shaken with ice, flavors, a layer of milk and topped with sweet and creamy cold foam.
- White Chocolate Cold Foam
Fresh espresso and white chocolate served over ice, layered with milk, and topped with our sweet and creamy cold foam.
- Just Toasty Cloud Latte
Made with espresso, creamy oat milk, and a blend of flavors. Topped with our slightly sweet and creamy cold foam.
- Caramel Cloud Macchiato
Made with espresso, creamy oat milk, and a blend of flavors. Topped with our slightly sweet and creamy cold foam.
- Salted Caramel Cloud Latte
Made with espresso, creamy oat milk, and a blend of flavors. Topped with our slightly sweet and creamy cold foam.
- The Quad 16oz
Four shots of espresso over ice, topped with cold foam.$5.95
- Salted Caramel Truffle Latte
FRAPPE
- Creamy Caramel Frappe
A sweet blended drink of rich espresso, milk, and caramel, topped with whip and drizzled with caramel sauce.
- Vanilla Bean Frappe
A creamy blended drink of milk, ice, and smooth vanilla, topped with whip.
- White Chocolate Frappe
A creamy blended drink of rich espresso, white chocolate, milk, and ice, topped with whip.
- Dark Chocolate Frappe
A creamy blended drink of rich espresso, white chocolate, milk, and ice, topped with whip.
- Toasted Marsh.
A creamy blended drink of rich espresso, milk, ice, and delicious Toasted Marshmallow flavors, topped with whip.
- S'mores Frappe
A creamy blended drink of rich espresso, milk, ice, and delicious flavors of chocolate, graham cracker, and marshmallow, topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbles and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- Mocha Cookie
A dreamy, creamy, chocolate drink blended with rich espresso, ice, and milk and topped with whip, cookie crumble, and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- Salted Caramel Truffle
Delicious blend of smooth espresso, salted caramel and chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces and whipped cream.
- Create Your Own Frappe
A sweet blended drink of rich espresso, milk, and caramel, topped with whip and drizzled with caramel sauce.
SMOOTHIES
KIDS MENU
Food
BAGELS
BAKERY
SALAD
- Antipasto Salad
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pepperoncini, salami, and feta, topped with housemade balsamic herb dressing.$7.50
- Fresh Garden Salad
Spring greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, and housemade green garden dressing.$5.85
- Summer Berry Harvest Salad
Strawberries, blueberries and fresh greens topped with sweet pecans and housemade poppyseed dressing.$7.50