Huey's Eats 620A S Tyler Ave
Sides and Appetizers
- Handcut Fries$1.99+
A Generous Portion of Hand Cut Fries, you order, I wash, cut, and fry em up to order. Try em with Red Dirt.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$6.99
Heaping portion of cheesy pleazzy Fries with real bacon all melted to perfection.
- Cheddar Hash Fries$8.99
Corned Beef grilled and chopped with cheddar all melted beautifully on our hand cut fries
- Mac n Cheese$3.99+
12 oz Side of our super cheesy mac n cheese.
- White Cheddar Garlic Cheese Curds$8.99
White cheddar garlic breaded cheese curds these are bussin and possibly habit forming.
- Spicy Pepper Cheese Curds$8.99
These spicy pepper cheese curds are a wonderful snack for those who want a lil kick with their cheese fix.
- Fried Pickle Straws$6.99
These crispy fried pickle straws will hit the spot, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken wings
- Traditional Bone in Wings$8.99+
Crunchy and savory oven roasted chicken wings and drums tossed in your favorite Huey's signature sauce or dry rub.
- Boneless Chicken Wings$5.99+
Crispy Golden Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite Huey's signature wing sauce or dry rub. Comes in 8, 16, or 24 piece.
- Spicy Breaded Hot Wings$8.99+
These Spicey breaded hot wings are amazing with the perfect amount of heat for everyone. Comes in 6,12,and 18 pieces and your favorite dipping sauce,
Hamburgers
- Smashburger & Fries$7.99+
Smashed to caramelized and crispy perfection. Crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. This is how burgers are done! I like making mine a double. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. 3oz prime rib ground beef. Comes with Fries.
- Oklahoma Style Grilled Onion Smash Burger & Fries$8.99+
Okie Onion burger smashed to caramelized and crispy perfection, crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. This is how burgers are done in Oklahoma! Comes with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. 3oz prime rib ground beef. Comes with fries.
- Huey's Burger & Fries$9.99+
This classic Burger has a beefy (see what i did there) 6oz patty seasoned and grilled to perfection served with lettuce, tomato, and comes with fries.
- Jalapeno Onion Smash Burger & Fries$8.99+
Jalapenos and onions grilled and smashed to caramelized and crispy perfection. Crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. 3oz prime rib ground beef. Comes with Fries.
Sandwiches
- Classic Grilled Cheese & Fries$4.99+
Simple, Comfort, Buttery, and Cheesy. Two thick slices of any cheese and lets get cheesy! With Bacon? Comes with fries.
- Huey's Signature Reuban & Fries$9.99Out of stock
This grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sour kraut sandwich. Served on toasted rye bread with 1000 island or your favorite sauce. Comes with fries.
- Huey's Classic Club & Fries$7.99
Great classic sandwich that'll stand the test of time comes with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese. Comes with fries.
- Huey's BLT & Fries$6.99
A crowd favorite and perfect snack or meal, the name says it all BLT. Thick slices of applewood smoked bacon piled on lettuce and tomato! Comes with fries.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries$8.99
4 Boneless wings tossed in your favorite Huey's wing sauce or dry rub on a nice pretzel hoagie with tomatoes and lettuce, 2 slices of your choice of cheese. Comes with fries.
- The Tony Supremo & Fries$9.99
Two big slices of black forest ham, three 3" slices each of salami and pepperoni, two thick slices of provolone, with tomatoes and lettuce on Huey's pretzel hoagie. This sammie is the boss and is only for Capos. Gabbagool and Fuggetaboutit. Try it with creamy Italian dressing. Comes with fries.
- The Jack Sandwich & Fries$8.99
When coach says put some pepper on it! This is what he meant. This bad boy has a locally sourced old fashioned smoked hot pepper link covered with a beautiful jalapeno, onion, poblano and bell pepper medley all grilled together and draped with loads of pepper jack cheese and spread with our Ring Stinger sauce on a pretzel hoagie. Step up to the plate and see if you can handle the heat. You can always call a change up with any of your favorite Huey's sauce. Comes with fries.
Chicken Strips
Kids Menu
- Kids 4pc Boneless Wings & Fries$5.99
Whether they want em tossed in one of Huey's signature sauces or plain these are always a hit with the younguns. Comes with fries.
- Kids Chicken Strips comes with fries.$2.99+
These Chicken tenders are hand breaded in my personal favorite blend for a really classic chicken taste and crispy breading that's just right! Kids love it. Comes with fries. Comes in 1 or 2 piece with 1 free sauce.
- Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$4.99
This classic treat is sure to please any hungry kiddo. buttery, melty, and smelty. IDK what smelty means, it just sounds good. Comes with fries.
- Kids Mac-n-Cheese & Fries$4.99+
Creamy Macaroni and Cheese kids love this! Comes with fries.