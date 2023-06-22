Hufft Marchand Catering & Commissary
Salads (Serves 10-15)
Chopped Kale + Peanut Salad
Kale, Peanut Viniagerette, Toasted Peanuts, Parmesan, Shaved Jalapeno
Cowboy Cobb
Spring Mix, Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Corn Nuts, Radish, Queso Fresco, Avocado Buttermilk Dressing
Butternut Salad
Roasted Corn, Pickled Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Butternut Squash Dressing
Kale Caesar
Kale, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Lemon Parmesan Dressing
Sandwiches and Pinwheel Trays
Curried Cashew Chicken Salad
Granny Smith Apple, Baby Argula, Mini Croissants, Cut in half. (40 PCS)
Roasted Cauliflower Melt
Oxacana Cheese, Pumpkin Seed Butter, Tomatillo Pico Cilantro Salad, Sourdough (40 PCS)
Veggie Pinwheels
Spinach Confit Tomato, Carrot, Pickled Red Onion, Cracked Pepper, Feta, Pistachios, Lemon Balsamic Dressing, Toasted Lavash (40 PCS)
Green Tahini Roasted Chicken Pinwheels
Pulled Chicken, Baby arugula, green tahini dressing, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Peppers, Parmesan (40 PCS)
Cold Hors D'oeuvres
Hummus Platter
Chickpea Puree, Tahini, Feta, Pistachio, Lemon, Toasted Pita Bread
Crudite Platter
Assorted Veggies, French Onion Dip
Tuna Tartar
Yellowtail Tuna, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Seasme Viniagrette, Crispy Wontons
Salmon Crudo
Cured Salmon Crudo, Hot Chili Crisp, Yuzu Aioli, Crispy Wontons
Cheese Board
Assortment of aged cheeses with fruit, nuts and crackers
Hot Hors D'oeuvres
Brussels Sprouts
Junior's signature Asian sauce, citrus aioli and pickled cherry peppers (1/2 pan)
Piri Piri Chicken Skewers
South American Marinade, Open Flame Grilled (25 PCS)
Honey Citrus Chicken Bites
Crispy Chicken tossed in our honey citrus dressing with herbs (30 PCS)
Honey Chili Cashew Shrimp Bites
Crispy Shrimp tossed in our signature hot chili sauce with Cashews (30 PCS)
Short Rib Arancini Balls
Braised beef and mozzarella covered in risotto and fried. Served with marinara (25 PCS)
Entrees To Go (Feeds 15-20)
Jambalaya
Long Grain Rice, Pulled Chicken + Conecuh Sausage (Feeds 15-20)
Pastalaya
Fresh Il Supremo Gemeli, Pulled Chicken + Conecuh Sausage (Feeds 15-20)
Red Beans and Rice
Jasmine Rice + Pickled Pork (Feeds 15-20)
Crawfish Mikal
Fresh Il Supremo Gemeli, Cajun Cream Sauce, Crawfish, Parmesan (Feeds 15-20)
Il Supremo Pastas (Feeds 11-15)
Bolognese
Fresh Radiatore pasta, signature Bolognese sauce, crumbled veal, mint, parmesan (Feeds 10-15)
Alfredo Supreme
Fresh Mafalda pasta, tossed in our alfredo sauce topped with parmesan (Feeds 10-15)
Pistachio Chicken
Fresh Gemelli pasta, confit chicken, pea-shoot pesto, pistachio cream sauce, toasted pistachios, parmesan. (Feeds 10-15)
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Hand cut, fresh, Rigatoni, broken sausage meatballs, spicy Calabrian chilis, vodka sauce, parmesan (Feeds 10-15)
Parmesan Pinwheel Pasta
Fresh Canestri tossed in our 2 year parm wheel with fresh cracked pepper (Feeds 10-15)
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Fresh Spaghetti tossed in our signature meat sauce
Garlic Sticks
10 per order
Boxed Lunches
Curried Cashew Chicken Salad
Granny Smith Apple, Baby Arugla, Croissant. (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)
Roasted Cauliflower Melt
Oxacana Cheese, Pumpkin Seed Butter, Tomatillo Pico, Cilantro Salad, Sourdough (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)
Executive Club
Roasted Turkey, Honey Ham, Swiss, Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)
Green Tahini Roasted Chicken Wrap
Pulled Chicken, Baby Arugla, Green Tahini Dressing, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Peppers (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)