Hufft Marchand Catering & Commissary


Salads (Serves 10-15)

Chopped Kale + Peanut Salad

$59.99

Kale, Peanut Viniagerette, Toasted Peanuts, Parmesan, Shaved Jalapeno

Cowboy Cobb

$64.99

Spring Mix, Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Corn Nuts, Radish, Queso Fresco, Avocado Buttermilk Dressing

Butternut Salad

$59.99

Roasted Corn, Pickled Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Butternut Squash Dressing

Kale Caesar

$49.99

Kale, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Peppers, Garlic Croutons, Lemon Parmesan Dressing

Sandwiches and Pinwheel Trays

Curried Cashew Chicken Salad

$79.99

Granny Smith Apple, Baby Argula, Mini Croissants, Cut in half. (40 PCS)

Roasted Cauliflower Melt

$79.99

Oxacana Cheese, Pumpkin Seed Butter, Tomatillo Pico Cilantro Salad, Sourdough (40 PCS)

Veggie Pinwheels

$79.99

Spinach Confit Tomato, Carrot, Pickled Red Onion, Cracked Pepper, Feta, Pistachios, Lemon Balsamic Dressing, Toasted Lavash (40 PCS)

Green Tahini Roasted Chicken Pinwheels

$79.99

Pulled Chicken, Baby arugula, green tahini dressing, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Peppers, Parmesan (40 PCS)

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

$29.99

Per Quart

Chef's Weekly Rotator

$29.99

Per Quart

Cold Hors D'oeuvres

Hummus Platter

$69.99

Chickpea Puree, Tahini, Feta, Pistachio, Lemon, Toasted Pita Bread

Crudite Platter

$99.99

Assorted Veggies, French Onion Dip

Tuna Tartar

$139.99

Yellowtail Tuna, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Seasme Viniagrette, Crispy Wontons

Salmon Crudo

$139.99

Cured Salmon Crudo, Hot Chili Crisp, Yuzu Aioli, Crispy Wontons

Cheese Board

$99.99

Assortment of aged cheeses with fruit, nuts and crackers

Hot Hors D'oeuvres

Brussels Sprouts

$59.99

Junior's signature Asian sauce, citrus aioli and pickled cherry peppers (1/2 pan)

Piri Piri Chicken Skewers

$99.99

South American Marinade, Open Flame Grilled (25 PCS)

Honey Citrus Chicken Bites

$49.99

Crispy Chicken tossed in our honey citrus dressing with herbs (30 PCS)

Honey Chili Cashew Shrimp Bites

$59.99

Crispy Shrimp tossed in our signature hot chili sauce with Cashews (30 PCS)

Short Rib Arancini Balls

$54.99

Braised beef and mozzarella covered in risotto and fried. Served with marinara (25 PCS)

Entrees To Go (Feeds 15-20)

Jambalaya

$79.99

Long Grain Rice, Pulled Chicken + Conecuh Sausage (Feeds 15-20)

Pastalaya

$79.99

Fresh Il Supremo Gemeli, Pulled Chicken + Conecuh Sausage (Feeds 15-20)

Red Beans and Rice

$69.99

Jasmine Rice + Pickled Pork (Feeds 15-20)

Crawfish Mikal

$99.99

Fresh Il Supremo Gemeli, Cajun Cream Sauce, Crawfish, Parmesan (Feeds 15-20)

Il Supremo Pastas (Feeds 11-15)

Bolognese

$64.99

Fresh Radiatore pasta, signature Bolognese sauce, crumbled veal, mint, parmesan (Feeds 10-15)

Alfredo Supreme

$59.99

Fresh Mafalda pasta, tossed in our alfredo sauce topped with parmesan (Feeds 10-15)

Pistachio Chicken

$64.99

Fresh Gemelli pasta, confit chicken, pea-shoot pesto, pistachio cream sauce, toasted pistachios, parmesan. (Feeds 10-15)

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$64.99

Hand cut, fresh, Rigatoni, broken sausage meatballs, spicy Calabrian chilis, vodka sauce, parmesan (Feeds 10-15)

Parmesan Pinwheel Pasta

$59.99

Fresh Canestri tossed in our 2 year parm wheel with fresh cracked pepper (Feeds 10-15)

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$64.99

Fresh Spaghetti tossed in our signature meat sauce

Garlic Sticks

$16.99

10 per order

Boxed Lunches

Curried Cashew Chicken Salad

$18.99

Granny Smith Apple, Baby Arugla, Croissant. (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)

Roasted Cauliflower Melt

$18.99

Oxacana Cheese, Pumpkin Seed Butter, Tomatillo Pico, Cilantro Salad, Sourdough (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)

Executive Club

$18.99

Roasted Turkey, Honey Ham, Swiss, Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)

Green Tahini Roasted Chicken Wrap

$18.99

Pulled Chicken, Baby Arugla, Green Tahini Dressing, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Peppers (Comes with chips, pickles, and a cookie)

Gail's Fine Ice Cream and Desserts

Pint

$10.99

Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate

Ice Cream Cake

$34.99

Little Monster Filing (Blue Vanilla and Oreos), chocolate cake, fudge, whipped cream (Feeds 10-15)

Chocolate Chip Cookies Tray

$34.99

(25 PCS)

Brownies Trays

$34.99

(25 PCS)