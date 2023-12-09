Huggin' Molly's
Appetizers
Salads
Sandwiches & More
- Turkey Rueben$13.00
With Thousand Island, Swiss, and sauerkraut on rye bread
- Monte Cristo$13.00
Ham, Swiss, and turkey on Texas toast, dipped in egg batter, grilled, and topped with powdered sugar
- Praline Pecan Chicken Salad$13.00
Candied pecans with mayo, sour cream, scallions, lettuce, tomato, celery, and lemon juice
- Chicken Wrap$13.00
With lettuce, tomato, shredded Cheddar, and chipotle mayo wrapped in a tortilla
- Mr. Tony's Diplomat$13.00
Pumpernickel or wheat bread with ham, turkey, Swiss, and coleslaw
- 431 Pork Steak Sandwich$13.00
Grilled or fried with lettuce & tomato
- Rockhill Club Sandwich$13.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato on Texas toast
- Po Boy$13.00
Catfish or shrimp with lettuce, tomato, and topped with remoulade sauce
- French Dip$13.00
Sliced beef topped with provolone on white bread hoagie with au jus
- Molly's Fingers Plate$13.00
Fried or grilled chicken tenders
- Hamburger Steak Dinner$15.00
Burgers
Kids Menu
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink
- Hot Dog$8.00
Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink
- Mac-n-Cheese$8.00
Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink
- Molly's Burger$8.00
Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink
- KIDS Molly's Fingers$8.00
From the Fountain
Desserts & Ice Cream
- The Golly Molly$8.00
A luscious brownie smothered in ice cream and hot fudge sauce with nuts, whipped cream and a cherry on top
- Molly's Blonde Sister$8.00
A luscious blonde brownie smothered in ice cream and hot caramel with nuts, whipped cream and a cherry on top
- Small Malt$6.00
- Large Malt$7.00
- Small Milkshake$5.50
- Large Milkshake$6.50
- Single Ice Cream$3.00
- Triple Ice Cream$6.00
- Ice Cream Soda$4.50
- Ice Cream Sundae$6.00
- Ice Cream Float$5.00
- Reglar Cone$4.50
- Brownie$3.00
- double ice cream$4.50