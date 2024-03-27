Hula Grill Kaanapali Online Ordering
Pupu & Raw Bar
- Poke Tacos$23.00
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flakes, avocado, wasabi aioli
- Hawaiian Ceviche$18.00
Fresh fish cooked with lime, coconut milk, maui onion, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, crispy taro chips
- Kabocha Pumpkin Hummus$17.50
Wood oven baked naan bread, chilled seasonal vegetables
- Coconut Calamari$19.50
Spicy coconut crust, macadamia nut slaw, thai cocktail sauce
- Crab Wontons$19.00
Macadamia nuts, cream cheese, shoyu mustard dipping sauce
- Local Style Pork Potstickers$19.00
From The Garden
- Chinese Chopped Chicken Salad$19.50
All-natural kiawe grilled chicken, romaine, cabbages, chilled vegetables, mac nuts, cilantro, sesame soy dressing
- Hawaiian Fruit & Greens$17.00
Waipoli farm lettuces, local fruit, avocado, toasted coconut, spiced mac nuts, lilikoi-mint vinaigrette, surfing goat cheese
- Caesar Salad$12.50
Upcountry Maui grown romaine, focaccia croutons & parmesan. Option to add grilled chicken or fresh fish
Entrees
- Fish Tacos$25.00
Herb grilled fresh fish, lahaina made flour tortillas, cilantro jalapeno aioli, tortilla chips, chipotle salsa
- Cheeseburger$21.00
1/2 lb. angus chuck & brisket blend, cheddar cheese, kiawe grilled maui onions, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, fries
- Kapulu Joe$19.00
All natural duroc pork cooked imu style & shredded, macadamia nut slaw, kiawe grilled Maui onions, dill pickles, brioche bun, mango bbq sauce, seasoned fries
- Fresh Island Grilled Fish$27.00
Fresh locally caught fish, herb grilled, lemon butter sauce, thai basil ginger rice, macadamia nut slaw
- Fish & Chips$27.00
Beer battered, seasoned fries, macadamia nut coleslaw, lilikoi dipping sauce
- Firecracker Fish$27.00
Fresh locally caught fish, wood oven roasted with a spicy firecracker aioli, black bean avocado salsa, flour tortilla
- Kalua Pork & Pineapple Flatbread$21.00Out of stock
Duroc kalua pork, balsamic onions, cilantro, mozzarella, "hapa" bbq sauce
- Surfing Goat Cheese Flatbread$19.50Out of stock
Hamakua farms mushrooms, braised fennel, wilted spinach, local grape tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli
- Thai Chicken Flatbread$19.00Out of stock
All natural chicken, bell peppers, maui onion, cilantro, mozzarella, sweet thai chili sauce
- Fresh Fish Sandwich$23.00
Fire grilled, locally sourced romaine, sprouts, tomatoes, jalapeño aioli, toasted brioche bun
Keiki (kids)
- Kid's Cheeseburger$13.00
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese
- Kid's Fried Chicken$14.00
Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce
- Kid's Fish & Chips$17.00
Battered fresh fish, fried crisp, tartar sauce
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$11.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
- Kid's Cheese Pizza$15.00
Housemade dough, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Kid's Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Dessert
- Hula Pie$14.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
- Pineapple Upside-down Cake$12.00
House baked, caramel run sauce
- Hula Pie Plate (Collectors Edition)$20.00
Take home the original T S Hula Pie plate
- T S Custom Spork (each)$8.00
Not only great to use for Hula Pie, but a perfect utensil for almost anything
- Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)$110.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions.
- Pono Pie$12.00
Locally made with "ulu", Hawaiian breadfruit, toasted coconut nut crust (gluten free, sugar, & dairy free)