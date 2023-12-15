Humble Grounds Coffee House 2 1512 Avenue C
Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Espresso Drinks
- Double Espresso$3.85
2 shots of espresso
- Flat White$3.85
- Americano$4.75+
Espresso & Hot Water
- Cappuccino$4.75+
Espresso and Steamed Milk
- Latte$4.95+
Espresso & Steamed Milk
- Cafe Mocha$5.50+
Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Mocha. Topped with housemade whip
- White Mocha$5.50+
Espresso, Steamed Milk, and White Mocha. Topped with housemade whip
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50+
Housemade Vanilla, Espresso, Steamed Milk, Caramel Drizzle
- Frappe$5.00+
Rich, bold Cold Brew blended with our Barista Milk and a flavor of choice.
- Shaken Espresso$4.75+
- Horchata Latte$5.85+
Pour it Forward
Fall Drinks
Winter Drinks
Breakfast
- Build Your Own Sandwich$7.98
Make a breakfast sandwich your way! Choose your meat, bread, and cheese- we add an egg and it's just the way you like it!
- Zero Carb$7.15
A healthy serving of spinach is topped with your choice of meat and cheese, between two egg patties. Salsa served on the side.
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.98
Built the way you like with your choice of cheese and bread.
- Breakfast Taco Combo$7.98
Two Tacos of your choice. Choose between our Bacon or Wagyu Chorizo. Or grab one of each!
- Single Breakfast Taco$4.68
1 single Bacon or Wagyu Chorizo Taco
- Avocado Toast$8.25
The best in town! Fresh avocado, feta, bagel seasoning and Louisiana Hot Sauce!
- The Rob$9.35
Our Signature Avocado Toast with a flare! Avocado, feta, bagel seasoning, hot sauce, and bacon top an everything bagel.
- Nutella Croissant$6.80
Freshly toasted Buttered croissant filled with nutella, sliced banana, and our housemade cinnamon dust
- The Brunch$9.35
Pastries & Snacks
- Blueberry Muffin$4.25
- Van Chip Muffin$4.25
- Double Choc Muffin$4.25
- Monkey Bread$4.25Out of stock
- GF Carrot Cupcake$5.00Out of stock
- Buttered Croissant$3.25
- Biscuit$3.25
- Energy Bites (Order of 3)$4.25
3 Perfectly proportioned protein bites- perfect for a healthy snack, energy on the go!
- Everything Bagel$4.25
- Plain Bagel$4.25
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
OOey, Gooey, Goodness!
- Vanilla Cake Pop$3.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Cake Pop$3.50
- Plain Chips$2.50
Zapps Chips
- BBQ Chips$2.50
Zapps Chips
- Voodoo Chips$2.50
Zapps Chips
- Salt & Vinegar Chips$2.50
Zapps Chips
- Toast (2 slices)$3.25
- Side of Bacon (2 pieces)$2.25
- English Muffin$3.25
- GL Free Lem Blueberry Muffin$4.25Out of stock
- Banana$1.00
- Pumpkin Chai Blondie$4.25Out of stock
- Seasonal Cake Pop$3.50
Lunch
- The Buffalo$12.75
Seasoned and Grilled white meat chicken, mozzarella, Frank's Buffalo sauce & ranch dressing pressed between two pieces of fresh ciabatta.
- The Chicken Caprese$12.75
Seasoned and Grilled white meat chicken, mozzarella, fresh sliced tomato, pesto & balsalmic glaze, panini style on Brioche
- The Q$12.75
Seasoned and Grilled white meat chicken, mozzarella and cheddar, sweet BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, and cilantro pressed on golden Ciabatta
- The Cali$12.75
Fresh sliced turkey, avocado, & mozzarella melted between brioche toast with pesto and sweet onion jam
- Rachel's Chicken Salad$10.95
Fresh Baked chicken, honeycrisp apples, dried cranberries, & rosemary all gather together beautifully on top of a warm buttered croissant
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$8.95
Our Housemade Chicken Salad piled on a bed of Romaine Spears
- The BLTA$11.75
An All American Classic with fresh sliced lettuce, tomato, avocado, & hickory smoked bacon, served on wheatberry brioche spread with housemade herb aioli