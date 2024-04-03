Humble Spirit 411 NE 3rd St
HSNN Spring Chicken Dinner!
HSNN Small Plates
- Buttermilk Biscuits$9.00
Butter, sea salt
- Garden Vegetables$16.00
Fresh & pickled, squash hummus, garden ranch
- Oregon Bay Shrimp Rolls$17.00
Louie sauce, scallion, brioche bun
- Mixed Chicory Caesar$10.00+
Coddled egg dressing, roundbale cheese, herbed breadcrumbs
- TRF Meatballs$17.00
Beef & pork, Madeira mushroom sauce
- Albacore Confit$23.00
Celery, fennel, cucumber, focaccia croutons, scallion mayo
- Corned Beef Heart$18.00Out of stock
HSNN Large Plates
HSNN Sweets
**FIRE**
Humble Spirit Location and Ordering Hours
(503) 472-6148
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4:30PM