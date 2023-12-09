Humboldt Haus 2956-58 west north ave
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Classic Sandwiches
- Party Tray$60.00
- 9" Tuna$11.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion and tuna
- 6" Tuna$9.00
6" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion and tuna
- Haus Turkey$13.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, regular mayo, yellow mustard, turkey, avocado, american and pickles or hot giardiniera
- Nothing but Veggies$11.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo, avocado, cucumber and lettuce
- Boulevard$13.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, haus dressing, roast beef, corned beef, cheddar and pickles
- West Sider$13.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, haus dressing, garlic mayo, oil and vinegar, turkey, pastrami and swiss
- Italian$12.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, salami, pastrami, capicola and provolone with either hot giardiniera or banana peppers
- Beast$14.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, haus dressing, turkey, salami, pastrami, ham, roast beef, mortadella and provolone
- 9" Custom$10.00
9" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, you choose 1 meat, 1 cheese, 1 condiment
- 6" Custom$8.50
6" sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, you choose 1 meat, 1 cheese, 1 condiment
Hot Toasted Sandwiches
- Roast Beef Melt$12.00
toasted focaccia roll with tomato, onion, sriracha aioli, roast beef and provolone
- Turkey Club$14.00
toasted focaccia roll with tomato, onion, garlic mayo, turkey, bacon, avocado and swiss
- B.L.T.$12.00
toasted focaccia roll with tomato, lettuce, regular mayo, bacon and american
- Haus Rueben$12.00
toasted focaccia roll with haus dressing, sauerkraut, turkey, corned beef, and swiss
- Mushroom Melt$12.00
toasted focaccia roll with tomato, onion, grain mustard, avocado, portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers and provolone
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
toasted focaccia roll with 4 kinds of cheese
- Tuna Melt$12.00
toasted focaccia roll with tomato, onion, tuna, pickles and cheddar
Drinks
Beverages
- Coke$1.50
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Sprite$1.50
- Mountain Dew$1.50
- Coke Zero$1.50Out of stock
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Orange Cream - Hanks$3.00
- Cheerwine$3.00
- Green River$3.00
- Bubble Up$3.00
- Root Beer - Hanks$3.00
- Black Cherry Soda$3.00
- Lemmy Lemonade$3.00
- Grapefruit Kiss$3.00
- Grape Soda$3.00
- Orange Soda$3.00
- Red Bull$5.00Out of stock
- Red Bull Lg$6.00Out of stock
- San pellagrino$2.75