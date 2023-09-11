Humpty's Wall of breakFAST 8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502
Popular Items
ScramBowl
Build-Your-Own breakfast bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.
Pesto The Besto
Marinated skirt steak sandwich with sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, house-made southern pesto, and mozzarella cheese on toasted ciabatta bread.
Your Eggcelence
Breakfast Sandwich with egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, vampire salsa and avocado on ciabatta bread.
FOOD
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Build-Your-Own breakfast sandwich with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.
Breakfast Wrap
Build-Your-Own breakfast wrap with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.
ScramBowl
Build-Your-Own breakfast bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.
Lunch
Lunch Sandwich
Build-Your-Own sandwich with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.
Lunch Wrap
Build-Your-Own wrap with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.
Rice Bowl
Build-Your-Own rice bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce. (Cauliflower Rice available also)
Signature Dishes
Your Eggcelence
Breakfast Sandwich with egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, vampire salsa and avocado on ciabatta bread.
Florentina (VT)
Breakfast sandwich with egg, spinach, tomato, feta, and pesto on ciabatta bread.
The Ranch Hand
Breakfast wrap with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, seasoned potatoes, and spicy ranch in a flour tortilla.
Humpty's ScramBowl
Eggs scrambled with Italian sausage, spinach, sauteed mushrooms, green bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese with ragin' cajun sauce.
Pesto The Besto
Marinated skirt steak sandwich with sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, house-made southern pesto, and mozzarella cheese on toasted ciabatta bread.
Chick-a-Pep
Lunch wrap with chipotle chicken, rice, roasted red peppers, green bell peppers, jalapenos, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Southwestern Rice Bowl (GF)
Lemon-Chive Rice with chipotle chicken, bacon, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with ranch and our spicy chili arbol sauce.
Sides
Humpty's WALLfle Sticks (VT)
Humpty's WALLfle Sticks DELUXE (VT)
Our classic WALLfle Sticks just got an upgrade! Offering four new lip-smacking flavors.
Grit Sticks (VT, GF)
Loaded Tater Kegs (GF)
Tater Kegs are loaded with bacon, cheddar, chives, and sour cream, and then deep fried to golden perfection.
Scrambled Eggs n Cheese
A side of eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese.
Side Vampire Salsa (mild) (VG)
Side Ragin Cajun (VT)
Side Chili Arbol (spicy!!) (VG)
Side Ranch (VT)
Side Spicy Ranch (VT)
Side Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli (VT)
Side Southern Pesto (VT)
DRINKS
HOT
HOT Coffee
HOT Espresso
HOT Decaf Espresso
HOT Americano
HOT Latte
HOT Flavor Latte
HOT LaVanilla Latte
Lavender Vanilla Latte
HOT CocoMocha Latte
Coconut Mocha (chocolate) Latte
HOT Golden Latte
HOT Chai Latte
HOT Dirty Chai
Chai latte with espresso
HOT Tea
Your choice of English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Mountain High Chai, Tropical Green tea, Assam, Chamomile, and Jasmine Petal. Please write in your choice in Special Instructions.
HOT Chocolate
HOT Coffee Carafe 96oz
96oz carafe of our premium drip coffee. Includes cups and your choice of milk.
COLD
ICED Coffee
Cold Brew
ICED Espresso
ICED Decaf Esperesso
ICED Americano
ICED Latte
ICED Flavor Latte
ICED LaVanilla Latte
Lavender Vanilla Latte
ICED CocoMocha Latte
Coconut Mocha (chocolate) Latte
ICED Golden Latte
ICED Chai Latte
ICED Dirty Chai
Chai latte with espresso.