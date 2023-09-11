Popular Items

ScramBowl

$10.95

Build-Your-Own breakfast bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

Pesto The Besto

$15.50

Marinated skirt steak sandwich with sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, house-made southern pesto, and mozzarella cheese on toasted ciabatta bread.

Your Eggcelence

Your Eggcelence

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwich with egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, vampire salsa and avocado on ciabatta bread.

FOOD

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Build-Your-Own breakfast sandwich with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

Build-Your-Own breakfast wrap with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

ScramBowl

$10.95

Build-Your-Own breakfast bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

Lunch

Lunch Sandwich

$12.95

Build-Your-Own sandwich with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

Lunch Wrap

$12.95

Build-Your-Own wrap with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce.

Rice Bowl

$12.95

Build-Your-Own rice bowl with your choice of protein, veggies, cheese, and house-made sauce. (Cauliflower Rice available also)

Signature Dishes

Your Eggcelence

Your Eggcelence

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwich with egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, vampire salsa and avocado on ciabatta bread.

Florentina (VT)

Florentina (VT)

$10.95

Breakfast sandwich with egg, spinach, tomato, feta, and pesto on ciabatta bread.

The Ranch Hand

The Ranch Hand

$10.95

Breakfast wrap with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, seasoned potatoes, and spicy ranch in a flour tortilla.

Humpty's ScramBowl

Humpty's ScramBowl

$10.95

Eggs scrambled with Italian sausage, spinach, sauteed mushrooms, green bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese with ragin' cajun sauce.

Pesto The Besto

$15.50

Marinated skirt steak sandwich with sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, house-made southern pesto, and mozzarella cheese on toasted ciabatta bread.

Chick-a-Pep

Chick-a-Pep

$12.95

Lunch wrap with chipotle chicken, rice, roasted red peppers, green bell peppers, jalapenos, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Southwestern Rice Bowl (GF)

Southwestern Rice Bowl (GF)

$12.95

Lemon-Chive Rice with chipotle chicken, bacon, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with ranch and our spicy chili arbol sauce.

Sides

Humpty's WALLfle Sticks (VT)

Humpty's WALLfle Sticks (VT)

$4.25
Humpty's WALLfle Sticks DELUXE (VT)

Humpty's WALLfle Sticks DELUXE (VT)

$4.95

Our classic WALLfle Sticks just got an upgrade! Offering four new lip-smacking flavors.

Grit Sticks (VT, GF)

Grit Sticks (VT, GF)

$4.95
Loaded Tater Kegs (GF)

Loaded Tater Kegs (GF)

$5.95

Tater Kegs are loaded with bacon, cheddar, chives, and sour cream, and then deep fried to golden perfection.

Scrambled Eggs n Cheese

$3.95

A side of eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese.

Side Vampire Salsa (mild) (VG)

$0.50

Side Ragin Cajun (VT)

$0.50

Side Chili Arbol (spicy!!) (VG)

$0.50

Side Ranch (VT)

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranch (VT)

$0.50

Side Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli (VT)

$0.50

Side Southern Pesto (VT)

$0.50

DRINKS

HOT

HOT Coffee

$2.75+

HOT Espresso

$2.50

HOT Decaf Espresso

$2.70

HOT Americano

$2.65+

HOT Latte

$3.50+

HOT Flavor Latte

$3.50+

HOT LaVanilla Latte

$4.75+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

HOT CocoMocha Latte

$4.75+

Coconut Mocha (chocolate) Latte

HOT Golden Latte

$3.55+

HOT Chai Latte

$3.95+

HOT Dirty Chai

$4.50+

Chai latte with espresso

HOT Tea

$2.50

Your choice of English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Mountain High Chai, Tropical Green tea, Assam, Chamomile, and Jasmine Petal. Please write in your choice in Special Instructions.

HOT Chocolate

$2.50+

HOT Coffee Carafe 96oz

$28.00

96oz carafe of our premium drip coffee. Includes cups and your choice of milk.

COLD

ICED Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$3.45+

ICED Espresso

$2.50

ICED Decaf Esperesso

$2.70

ICED Americano

$2.65+

ICED Latte

$3.50+

ICED Flavor Latte

$3.50+

ICED LaVanilla Latte

$4.75+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

ICED CocoMocha Latte

$4.75+

Coconut Mocha (chocolate) Latte

ICED Golden Latte

$3.55+

ICED Chai Latte

$3.95+

ICED Dirty Chai

$4.50+

Chai latte with espresso.

Milk

$1.75+

RETAIL

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.25

Jarritos

$2.25

Ozarka

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Clean Mate

$3.00

Simply Orange Juice

$2.25

Tropicana Juices

$1.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

MERCH

Shirts

Humpty's T-Shirt

$16.95

Coffee Whole Beans

12 oz Humpty's Blend Whole bean Premium Drip Bag

$15.00