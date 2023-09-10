Hunan Springs
Soups
House Wonton Soup for 2
Our wonton soup with shrimp, chicken, roast pork, and vegetables (includes 6 wontons).
Chicken Corn Soup for 2
Chicken Noodle Soup for 2
Pork with Hot Cabbage Soup for 2
Bean curd Vegetable Soup for 2
LG Wonton Soup (TOGO)
Includes 6 wontons. *Wontons contains pork.
SM Wonton Soup (TOGO)
Includes 3 wontons. *Wontons contain pork.
LG Egg Drop Soup (TOGO)
SM Egg Drop Soup (TOGO)
LG Hot and Sour Soup (TOGO)
*Contains pork.
SM Hot and Sour Soup (TOGO)
*Contains pork.
Appetizers
Egg Roll
*Contains Pork
Shrimp Roll
Vegetable Roll
Steamed Dumplings (6)
Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.
Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)
Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.
Bar B Q Spare Ribs (SM)
Bar B Q Spare Ribs (LG)
Cheesepuffs (6)
Teriyaki Beef Sticks (4)
Chicken Wings (8)
Cold Noodles with Sesame Sauce
Panko Crusted Shrimp (4)
Side of Pickled Cucumbers
8 oz. of our sweet pickled cuccumbers
Chef Specialties
Chef's Specialty Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed in a salt & pepper blend with fresh garlic and scallions
🌶 Kung Po Delight
Shrimp, chicken, and beef sautee with peanuts in a spicy hoisin sauce.
🌶 Thai Delight
Chicken, beef, shrimp sauteed with fresh pineapple, snow peas, mushrooms, basil and bell peppers in a spicy sha-cha sauce.
Bird's Nest Supreme
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and scallops, sauteed with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, water chestnuts, napa cabbage, and baby corn in a brown sauce. ***Potato Basket not included with Take-Out***
🌶 Yu-Sheng Delight
Shrimp, chicken, and beef sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and string mushrooms in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.
House Duck Spectacular
Pulled duck breast sauteed with bell peppers and mushrooms in a brown sauce.
Happy Family
Shrimp, roast pork, chicken, and beef sauteed with mixed vegetables in a brown sauce.
Dragon & Phoenix
Chicken and shrimp sauteed with mixed vegetables in a white wine sauce.
Steak
Half Rack of Lamb
New Zealand lamb chops grilled to choice then tossed in a blend of salt, pepper, garlic, and scallions.
Basil Delight
Chicken, beef, and shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, snow peas, and mushrooms in a brown sauce with fresh basil.
Golden Shrimp
Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in golden brown sauce on top of steamed broccoli.
🌶 Shanghai Shrimp
Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in a light spicy sweet and sour sauce with water chestnuts.
Chicken Entrees
Moo-Shu Chicken
Chicken with shredded cabbage, egg, mushrooms, scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes and hoisin sauce.
Chicken with Broccoli
White meat chicken sauteed with broccoli in a white wine sauce.
Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
White meat chicken sauiteed with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, waterchesnuts, baby corn, napa cabbage in a white wine sauce.
🌶 General Tso's Chicken
Crispy chicken thigh tossed in our famous sweet and spicy general tso's sauce.
Sesame Chicken
Crispy white meat chicken tossed in a sweet sesame sauce.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Crispy white meat chicken with a red sweet and sour sauce.
🌶 Kung Po Chicken
Diced chicken thigh meat tossed in a spicy brown hoisin sauce with peanuts.
Chicken Cashew
Diced chicken thigh meat tossed in a hoisin sauce with honey roasted cashews.
Chicken with Asparagus
White meat chicken sauteed with asparagus in our white wine sauce.
Cilantro Chicken
Shredded chicken sauteed with red and green peppers with minced garlic, fresh cilantro on a ed of crispy rice noodles.
🌶 Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Chicken sauteed with bell peppers, onions, string mushrooms in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.
Chicken with Blackbean Sauce
White meat chicken with snowpeas, bell peppers, onions, and waterchestnuts, in a black bean sauce.
🌶 Chicken with Eggplant
Chicken Chow Mein
🌶 Hunan Chicken
Chicken Snow peas
Chicken with snow peas, water chestnuts in a white wine sauce.
Lemon Chicken
Crispy chicken with a sweet and sour lemon sauce.
Orange Chicken
🌶 Jalapeno Chicken
Basil Chicken
🌶 Thai Chicken
Chef Specialty Chicken
Crispy white meat chicken tossed with a blend of salt, pepper, fresh garlic, and scallions.
🌶 Chicken Hot Pepper
Beef Entrees
Moo-Shu Beef
Sliced beef with shreded. cabbage, egg, mushrooms, scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes and hoisin sauce.
Beef with Broccoli
Sliced beef sauteed with broccoli in a brown sauce.
Pepper Steak
Sliced beef sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a brown sauce
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Sliced beef sauteed with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, napa cabbage, baby corn, onions, mushrooms in a brown sauce
🌶 Orange Beef
Crispy fried beef tossed in a sweet and spicy brown citrus sauce.
Beef with Asparagus
Sliced beef sauteeed in a brown sauce.
🌶 Jalapeno Pepper Beef
Sliced beef sauteed with jalapeno and bell peppers.
Beef with Cashews
Sliced beef sauteed in a brown sauced with roasted cashews.
🌶 Beef with Hot and Spicy Sauce
Sliced beef with carrots, celery, in a spicy brown sauce.
🌶 Kung Po Beef
Sliced beef with peanuts in a spicy brown sauce.
🌶 Hunan Beef
Sliced beef sauteed in a spicy black bean sauce on top of steamed broccoli.
🌶 Beef in Garlic Sauce
Beef with Scallions
Beef with Snowpeas
Cilantro Beef
Sha-cha Beef
Pork Entrees
Moo-Shu Pork
Pork with shredded cabbage, egg, mushrooms, scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes and hoisin sauce.
🌶 Double Sauteed Sliced Pork
Pork sauteed with cabbage, bell peppers, and Chinese black mushrooms in a spicy brown hoisin sauce.
🌶 Pork with Garlic Sauce
Pork sauteed with bell peppers, onions, string mushrooms, in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.
Kan Ben Stringbean with Pork
Minced pork sauteed with string beans, pickled cabbage, and fresh garlic.
Roast Pork with Broccoli
Sliced roast pork sauteed with broccoli in a brown sauce.
Roast Pork with Mixed Vegetables
Sliced roast pork sauteed with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, napa cabbage, mushrooms, baby corn, waterchestnuts in a brown sauce.
Pork with Specialty Dried Beancurd
Pork sautéed with bell peppers, garlic, and firm dried bean curd.
🌶Chuang Seung Tofu
Soft tofu with pork, fresh sliced jalapenos, and fresh garlic in a black bean sauce.
Seafood Entrees
Moo-Shu Shrimp
Shrimp, shredded cabbage, egg, mushrooms, and scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes with hoisin sauce.
Shrimp with Broccoli
Shrimp sauteed with broccoli in a white wine sauce.
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Shrimp sauteed with broccoi, carrots, snowpeas, onions, babycorn, mushrooms, napa cabbage in a white wine sauce.
Shrimp with Black bean Sauce
Shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms in a black bean sauce. Served with side of white rice.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp with peas, carrots, waterchestnuts, and baby corn in an egg sauce.
🌶 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, onions, string mushrooms, and waterchestnuts in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.
🌶 Kung Po Shrimp
Shrimp with Asparagus
Shrimp sauteed with asparagus in a white wine sauce.
Shrimp with Cashews
🌶 General Shrimp
🌶 Hunan Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in a spicy black bean sauce over a steamed broccoli. Served with a side of white rice.
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
🌶 Scallops with Garlic Sauce
Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and string mushrooms in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce. Served with side of white rice.
Scallops with Black bean Sauce
Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions. snow peas, mushrooms, and baby corn in a black bean sauce. Served with a side of white rice.
Shrimp Chow Mein
Vegetarian Entrees
Moo-Shu Vegetables
Shredded cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, snowpeas, scallions, egg. Served with 4 homemade pancakes with hoisin sauce.
🌶 Ma Po Tofu
Diced soft tofu sauteed in a spicy blackbean sauce.
Sauteed Broccoli
Broccoli sauteed in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, napa cabbage, baby corn, onions, mushrooms in a white wine sauce.
🌶 Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Eggplant slices sauteed in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce.
🌶 General Tso's Tofu
Fried tofu tossed in our sweet and spicy general tso's sauce with steamed broccoli.
🌶 Kung Po Tofu
Fried tofu tossed in our spicy hoisin sauce with peanuts.
Beancurd Homestyle
Fried tofu sauteed with chinese black mushrooms, carrots, snowpeas, Napa cabbage, water chestnuts in a light brown sauce.
Snowpeas with Waterchestnuts
Snowpeas and waterchesnuts sauteed in a white wine sauce.
🌶 Stringbeans in Garlic Sauce
Stringbeans sauteed in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce.
Kan Ben Stringbean
Stringbeans tossed with minced pickled cabbage, garlic, and blend of spices.
Shanghai Bok Choy
Sautéed Spinach
Basil Tofu
Specialty Dried Beancurd
Sautéed bell peppers, garlic, and firm dried bean curd.
Steamed Dishes
Steamed Chicken and Broccoli
Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
Steamed Shrimp with Broccoli
Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Steamed Chicken and Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Steamed Tofu with Broccoli
Steamed Tofu with Mixed Vegetables
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Steamed Broccoli
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
Beef Fried Rice
With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
Pork Fried Rice
With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
Shrimp Fried Rice
With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
House Fried Rice
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Peas, carrots, onions, scallions, baby corn, snow peas, bean sprouts, and egg.
Egg Fried Rice
With egg only.
Plain Fried Rice
Yong Chow Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp, diced ham, egg, peas, carrots, onions, scallions with WHITE rice.
Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein
With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.
Beef Lo Mein
With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.
Shrimp Lo Mein
With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.
Roast Pork Lo Mein
With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.
House Lo Mein
Chicken, beef, shrimp, roast pork with onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.
Vegetable Lo Mein
With snow peas, carrots, onions, Napa cabbage, celery, beansprouts, and scallions.
Plain Lo Mein
Only Lo mein noodles.
Pad Thai
Chicken Pad Thai
With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
Beef Pad Thai
With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
Shrimp Pad Thai
With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
Roast Pork Pad Thai
With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
House Pad Thai
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork with onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
Vegetable Pad Thai
With onions, scallions, bell peppers, snow peas, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.
Plain Pad Thai
Topped with peanuts and lime slice.
Mei Fun
Chicken Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Beef Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Shrimp Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Roast Pork Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
House Mei Fun
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork with thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Vegetable Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles with carrots, snow peas, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Plain Mei Fun
Singapore Mei Fun
Chicken Singapore Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Beef Singapore Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Shrimp Singapore Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Roast Pork Singapore Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
House Singapore Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Vegetabe Singapore Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles with curry spices, carrots, snow peas, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.
Plain Singapore Mei Fun
Thin rice noodles with curry spices.
Chow Fun
Chicken Chow Fun
Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.
Beef Chow Fun
Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.
Shrimp Chow Fun
Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.
Roast Pork Chow Fun
Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.
House Chow Fun
Chicken, beef, shrimp, roast pork with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.
Vegetable Chow Fun
Thin wide rice noodles with snow peas, carrots, bell peppers, onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, and bean sprouts.
Pan Fried Noodles
Chicken Pan Fried Noodles
Protein choice with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.
Beef Pan Fried Noodles
Protein choice with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.
Roast Pork Pan Fried Noodles
Protein choice with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.
Shrimp Pan Fried Noodles
Protein choice with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.
House Pan Fried Noodles
Chicken, beef, roast pork, and shrimp with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.
Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles
Mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.
Seafood Pan Fried Noodles
Shrimp, scallops, and lobster with mixed vegetables over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.
Sides/Misc.
Side of Sauce
8 oz. Side of Sauce of your choice
Side of Pickled Cucumbers
8 oz. of our sweet pickled cuccumbers
Side of Pineapples
8 oz. of our pineapple cubes
Side of House Duck Sauce (8 oz.)
8 oz. of our house made duck sauce
Side of House Mustard (8 oz.)
8 oz. of our house made hot mustard
Hot Chili Oil (1 oz.)
SM White Rice
LG White Rice
SM Brown Rice
LG Brown Rice
Bag of Crispy Noodles
w/ side of 2 oz. house duck sauce