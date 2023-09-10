Popular Items

🌶 General Tso's Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken thigh tossed in our famous sweet and spicy general tso's sauce.

🌶 Kung Po Chicken

$17.00

Diced chicken thigh meat tossed in a spicy brown hoisin sauce with peanuts.

LG Hot and Sour Soup (TOGO)

$10.00

*Contains pork.


Soups

House Wonton Soup for 2

$10.00

Our wonton soup with shrimp, chicken, roast pork, and vegetables (includes 6 wontons).

Chicken Corn Soup for 2

$10.00

Chicken Noodle Soup for 2

$10.00

Pork with Hot Cabbage Soup for 2

$10.00

Bean curd Vegetable Soup for 2

$10.00

LG Wonton Soup (TOGO)

$8.00

Includes 6 wontons. *Wontons contains pork.

SM Wonton Soup (TOGO)

$4.25

Includes 3 wontons. *Wontons contain pork.

LG Egg Drop Soup (TOGO)

$8.00

SM Egg Drop Soup (TOGO)

$4.25

LG Hot and Sour Soup (TOGO)

$10.00

*Contains pork.

SM Hot and Sour Soup (TOGO)

$5.25

*Contains pork.

Appetizers

Egg Roll

$2.25

*Contains Pork

Shrimp Roll

$2.50

Vegetable Roll

$2.00

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$10.00

Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.

Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)

$10.00

Please add 10-15 min to your "Ready Time" for dumplings.

Bar B Q Spare Ribs (SM)

$15.00

Bar B Q Spare Ribs (LG)

$22.00

Cheesepuffs (6)

$8.50

Teriyaki Beef Sticks (4)

$12.00

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.00
Cold Noodles with Sesame Sauce

$12.00

Panko Crusted Shrimp (4)

$10.00

Side of Pickled Cucumbers

$5.00

8 oz. of our sweet pickled cuccumbers

Chef Specialties

Chef's Specialty Shrimp

$22.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in a salt & pepper blend with fresh garlic and scallions

🌶 Kung Po Delight

$21.00

Shrimp, chicken, and beef sautee with peanuts in a spicy hoisin sauce.

🌶 Thai Delight

$21.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp sauteed with fresh pineapple, snow peas, mushrooms, basil and bell peppers in a spicy sha-cha sauce.

Bird's Nest Supreme

$26.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, and scallops, sauteed with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, water chestnuts, napa cabbage, and baby corn in a brown sauce. ***Potato Basket not included with Take-Out***

🌶 Yu-Sheng Delight

$21.00

Shrimp, chicken, and beef sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and string mushrooms in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

House Duck Spectacular

$23.00

Pulled duck breast sauteed with bell peppers and mushrooms in a brown sauce.

Happy Family

$21.00

Shrimp, roast pork, chicken, and beef sauteed with mixed vegetables in a brown sauce.

Dragon & Phoenix

$21.00

Chicken and shrimp sauteed with mixed vegetables in a white wine sauce.

Steak

$26.00

Half Rack of Lamb

$40.00

New Zealand lamb chops grilled to choice then tossed in a blend of salt, pepper, garlic, and scallions.

Basil Delight

$21.00

Chicken, beef, and shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, snow peas, and mushrooms in a brown sauce with fresh basil.

Golden Shrimp

$22.00

Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in golden brown sauce on top of steamed broccoli.

🌶 Shanghai Shrimp

$22.00

Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in a light spicy sweet and sour sauce with water chestnuts.

Chicken Entrees

Moo-Shu Chicken

$16.50

Chicken with shredded cabbage, egg, mushrooms, scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes and hoisin sauce.

Chicken with Broccoli

$17.00

White meat chicken sauteed with broccoli in a white wine sauce.

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$17.00

White meat chicken sauiteed with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, waterchesnuts, baby corn, napa cabbage in a white wine sauce.

🌶 General Tso's Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken thigh tossed in our famous sweet and spicy general tso's sauce.

Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Crispy white meat chicken tossed in a sweet sesame sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.00

Crispy white meat chicken with a red sweet and sour sauce.

🌶 Kung Po Chicken

$17.00

Diced chicken thigh meat tossed in a spicy brown hoisin sauce with peanuts.

Chicken Cashew

$17.00

Diced chicken thigh meat tossed in a hoisin sauce with honey roasted cashews.

Chicken with Asparagus

$17.00

White meat chicken sauteed with asparagus in our white wine sauce.

Cilantro Chicken

$17.00

Shredded chicken sauteed with red and green peppers with minced garlic, fresh cilantro on a ed of crispy rice noodles.

🌶 Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$17.00

Chicken sauteed with bell peppers, onions, string mushrooms in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Chicken with Blackbean Sauce

$17.00

White meat chicken with snowpeas, bell peppers, onions, and waterchestnuts, in a black bean sauce.

🌶 Chicken with Eggplant

$17.00

Chicken Chow Mein

$17.00

🌶 Hunan Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Snow peas

$17.00

Chicken with snow peas, water chestnuts in a white wine sauce.

Lemon Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken with a sweet and sour lemon sauce.

Orange Chicken

$17.00

🌶 Jalapeno Chicken

$17.00

Basil Chicken

$17.00

🌶 Thai Chicken

$17.00

Chef Specialty Chicken

$17.00

Crispy white meat chicken tossed with a blend of salt, pepper, fresh garlic, and scallions.

🌶 Chicken Hot Pepper

$17.00

Beef Entrees

Moo-Shu Beef

$17.00

Sliced beef with shreded. cabbage, egg, mushrooms, scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes and hoisin sauce.

Beef with Broccoli

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed with broccoli in a brown sauce.

Pepper Steak

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a brown sauce

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, napa cabbage, baby corn, onions, mushrooms in a brown sauce

🌶 Orange Beef

$17.50

Crispy fried beef tossed in a sweet and spicy brown citrus sauce.

Beef with Asparagus

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteeed in a brown sauce.

🌶 Jalapeno Pepper Beef

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed with jalapeno and bell peppers.

Beef with Cashews

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed in a brown sauced with roasted cashews.

🌶 Beef with Hot and Spicy Sauce

$17.50

Sliced beef with carrots, celery, in a spicy brown sauce.

🌶 Kung Po Beef

$17.50

Sliced beef with peanuts in a spicy brown sauce.

🌶 Hunan Beef

$17.50

Sliced beef sauteed in a spicy black bean sauce on top of steamed broccoli.

🌶 Beef in Garlic Sauce

$17.50

Beef with Scallions

$17.50

Beef with Snowpeas

$17.50

Cilantro Beef

$17.50

Sha-cha Beef

$18.50

Pork Entrees

Moo-Shu Pork

$16.00

Pork with shredded cabbage, egg, mushrooms, scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes and hoisin sauce.

🌶 Double Sauteed Sliced Pork

$16.00

Pork sauteed with cabbage, bell peppers, and Chinese black mushrooms in a spicy brown hoisin sauce.

🌶 Pork with Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Pork sauteed with bell peppers, onions, string mushrooms, in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Kan Ben Stringbean with Pork

$17.00

Minced pork sauteed with string beans, pickled cabbage, and fresh garlic.

Roast Pork with Broccoli

$16.00

Sliced roast pork sauteed with broccoli in a brown sauce.

Roast Pork with Mixed Vegetables

$16.00

Sliced roast pork sauteed with broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, napa cabbage, mushrooms, baby corn, waterchestnuts in a brown sauce.

Pork with Specialty Dried Beancurd

$16.00

Pork sautéed with bell peppers, garlic, and firm dried bean curd.

🌶Chuang Seung Tofu

$16.00

Soft tofu with pork, fresh sliced jalapenos, and fresh garlic in a black bean sauce.

Seafood Entrees

Moo-Shu Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp, shredded cabbage, egg, mushrooms, and scallions. Served with 4 homemade pancakes with hoisin sauce.

Shrimp with Broccoli

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with broccoli in a white wine sauce.

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with broccoi, carrots, snowpeas, onions, babycorn, mushrooms, napa cabbage in a white wine sauce.

Shrimp with Black bean Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms in a black bean sauce. Served with side of white rice.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp with peas, carrots, waterchestnuts, and baby corn in an egg sauce.

🌶 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, onions, string mushrooms, and waterchestnuts in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

🌶 Kung Po Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp with Asparagus

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with asparagus in a white wine sauce.

Shrimp with Cashews

$21.00

🌶 General Shrimp

$22.00

🌶 Hunan Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp sautéed in a spicy black bean sauce over a steamed broccoli. Served with a side of white rice.

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$22.00

🌶 Scallops with Garlic Sauce

$23.00

Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and string mushrooms in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce. Served with side of white rice.

Scallops with Black bean Sauce

$23.00

Scallops sautéed with bell peppers, onions. snow peas, mushrooms, and baby corn in a black bean sauce. Served with a side of white rice.

Shrimp Chow Mein

$19.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Lightly fried tofu sautéed with bell peppers, snow peas, and mushrooms in a brown sauce with fresh basil.

Moo-Shu Vegetables

$14.00

Shredded cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, snowpeas, scallions, egg. Served with 4 homemade pancakes with hoisin sauce.

🌶 Ma Po Tofu

$14.00

Diced soft tofu sauteed in a spicy blackbean sauce.

Sauteed Broccoli

$14.00

Broccoli sauteed in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Broccoli, carrots, snowpeas, napa cabbage, baby corn, onions, mushrooms in a white wine sauce.

🌶 Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Eggplant slices sauteed in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

🌶 General Tso's Tofu

$14.00

Fried tofu tossed in our sweet and spicy general tso's sauce with steamed broccoli.

🌶 Kung Po Tofu

$14.00

Fried tofu tossed in our spicy hoisin sauce with peanuts.

Beancurd Homestyle

$14.00

Fried tofu sauteed with chinese black mushrooms, carrots, snowpeas, Napa cabbage, water chestnuts in a light brown sauce.

Snowpeas with Waterchestnuts

$14.00

Snowpeas and waterchesnuts sauteed in a white wine sauce.

🌶 Stringbeans in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Stringbeans sauteed in our sweet and spicy garlic sauce.

Kan Ben Stringbean

$14.00

Stringbeans tossed with minced pickled cabbage, garlic, and blend of spices.

Shanghai Bok Choy

$14.00

Sautéed Spinach

$17.00

Basil Tofu

$15.00

Specialty Dried Beancurd

$15.00

Sautéed bell peppers, garlic, and firm dried bean curd.

Steamed Dishes

Served with choice of sauce on the side.

Steamed Chicken and Broccoli

$17.00

Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$17.00

Steamed Shrimp with Broccoli

$21.00

Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$21.00

Steamed Chicken and Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$21.00

Steamed Tofu with Broccoli

$16.00

Steamed Tofu with Mixed Vegetables

$16.00
Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Steamed Broccoli

$14.00

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.50

With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

Beef Fried Rice

$13.50

With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

Pork Fried Rice

$13.50

With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.50

With peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

House Fried Rice

$14.50

Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork fried rice with peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and egg.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.50

Peas, carrots, onions, scallions, baby corn, snow peas, bean sprouts, and egg.

Egg Fried Rice

$12.00

With egg only.

Plain Fried Rice

$10.00

Yong Chow Fried Rice

$14.50

Chicken, shrimp, diced ham, egg, peas, carrots, onions, scallions with WHITE rice.

Lo Mein

Egg noodles similar to "spaghetti" noodles.

Chicken Lo Mein

$15.00

With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

Beef Lo Mein

$15.00

With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.00

With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$15.00

With onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

House Lo Mein

$16.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, roast pork with onions, scallions, and Napa Cabbage.

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.00

With snow peas, carrots, onions, Napa cabbage, celery, beansprouts, and scallions.

Plain Lo Mein

$11.00

Only Lo mein noodles.

Pad Thai

Thin flat Rice noodles similar to "linguini" noodles.

Chicken Pad Thai

$16.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Beef Pad Thai

$16.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Shrimp Pad Thai

$16.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Roast Pork Pad Thai

$16.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

House Pad Thai

$17.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork with onions, scallions, bell peppers, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Vegetable Pad Thai

$15.00

With onions, scallions, bell peppers, snow peas, and egg. Topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice.

Plain Pad Thai

$13.00

Topped with peanuts and lime slice.

Mei Fun

Thin Rice noodles similar to "angel" hair.

Chicken Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Beef Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Shrimp Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Roast Pork Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

House Mei Fun

$15.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, and roast pork with thin rice noodles, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Vegetable Mei Fun

$12.00

Thin rice noodles with carrots, snow peas, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Plain Mei Fun

$11.00

Singapore Mei Fun

Chicken Singapore Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Beef Singapore Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Shrimp Singapore Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Roast Pork Singapore Mei Fun

$14.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

House Singapore Mei Fun

$15.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Vegetabe Singapore Mei Fun

$12.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices, carrots, snow peas, onions, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Plain Singapore Mei Fun

$11.00

Thin rice noodles with curry spices.

Chow Fun

Thin flat wide Rice noodles.

Chicken Chow Fun

$16.00

Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

Beef Chow Fun

$16.00

Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

Shrimp Chow Fun

$16.00

Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

Roast Pork Chow Fun

$16.00

Choice of meat with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

House Chow Fun

$17.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, roast pork with thin wide rice noodles with onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and sprouts.

Vegetable Chow Fun

$15.00

Thin wide rice noodles with snow peas, carrots, bell peppers, onions, scallions, Napa cabbage, and bean sprouts.

Pan Fried Noodles

Chicken Pan Fried Noodles

$18.00

Protein choice with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.

Beef Pan Fried Noodles

$18.00

Protein choice with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.

Roast Pork Pan Fried Noodles

$18.00

Protein choice with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.

Shrimp Pan Fried Noodles

$18.00

Protein choice with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.

House Pan Fried Noodles

$20.00

Chicken, beef, roast pork, and shrimp with mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.

Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles

$16.00

Mixed vegetables in a light sauce served over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.

Seafood Pan Fried Noodles

$40.00

Shrimp, scallops, and lobster with mixed vegetables over crispy pan-fried Cantonese egg noodles.

Sides/Misc.

Side of Sauce

$3.00

8 oz. Side of Sauce of your choice

Side of Pickled Cucumbers

$5.00

8 oz. of our sweet pickled cuccumbers

Side of Pineapples

$3.00

8 oz. of our pineapple cubes

Side of House Duck Sauce (8 oz.)

$3.00

8 oz. of our house made duck sauce

Side of House Mustard (8 oz.)

$4.00

8 oz. of our house made hot mustard

Hot Chili Oil (1 oz.)

$0.50

SM White Rice

$3.00

LG White Rice

$5.00

SM Brown Rice

$4.00

LG Brown Rice

$6.00

Bag of Crispy Noodles

$2.00

w/ side of 2 oz. house duck sauce

Kids Chicken with Fries

$10.00

French Fries (Plain)

$6.00

Chef’s Specialty French Fries

$8.00