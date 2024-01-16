Hungry Bull Burger Co 381 Farmington Ave
FOOD
Burgers
- All American Burger
american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard$10.00
- RT 10 Burger
vermont cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and bull sauce$11.00
- Turkey Burger
balsamic onions, green leaf, vine ripened tomato, feta cheese, port wine balsamic$11.00
- Meet the Beet Burger
beet and chickpeas burger, cucumbers, vine ripened tomato, green leaf, bull sauce$11.00
- Hungry Bull Burger
bbq smoked brisket, American cheese, onion straws and horse radish crema$13.00
- Bull's Eye Burger
fried egg, Vermont cheddar, avocado, tomato, spicy aioli$12.00
- South of the Border
avocado, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, queso fresco, taco seasoned strips$12.00
- Burger of the week
Triblend burger topped with mozzarella cheese, sweet chili fried cauliflower florets, red onion, green leaf lettuce and cilantro-mint aioli.$15.00
Build Your Own
Starters
- Wings$14.00
- Housemade Soup
- Beef & Bean Chili$5.00
- Disco Fries
house seasoned fries, homestyle pan-jus, fresh mozzarella$8.00
- Sweet Potato App
with savory maple drizzle$8.00
- Loaded Fries
pilsner beer cheese, sour cream, chives$8.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
house-made chili, pilsner beer cheese$9.00
- Loaded Nachos
Yellow corn tortilla loaded with housemade beef chili, fresh pico de gallo, beer cheese sauce and sour cream.$13.00
Local Martin Rosol's Hotdogs
- Hungry Bull Dog
chili, pilsner beer cheese, straw onions$8.00
- RT 10 Dog
sauerkraut, sweet n spicy housemade relish, mustard$7.00
- French Dog
caramelized onions, pilsner beer cheese, fresh chives$7.00
- Baby Bull Dog
pulled pork, housemade slaw, drizzled house sauce$8.00
- Plain Dog
Not so plain, not your average "dog"$6.00
Sandwiches
- Not So Plain-Ville Hot Chicken
crispy chicken coated in a spicy rub and Nashville mayo with slaw and pickles$10.00
- Ranchero
all natural grilled chicken, smoked bacon, tomato, creamy blue ranch$10.00
- Hungry Bull BLT
smoked bbq brisket, blackberry-dijon aioli, lettuce, tomato$13.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
smoked honey ginger pulled pork, house made slaw and pickles$12.00
- Hungry Bull Steak & Cheese
Sirloin steak tips , cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and horseradish crema.$14.00
- Buffalo-Blue cheese Chicken Sandwich
All natural crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and blue cheese dressing. Served on a brioche bun.$10.00
- Meatball sandwich
deliciously seasoned homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese served on a toasted Portuguese roll.$13.00
Mac n Cheese Bowls
- PLAIN-VILLE MAC
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our house cheese sauce topped with hot butter bread crumbs.$12.00
- HUNGRY BULL MAC
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our house cheese sauce topped with smoked bbq brisket topped with crispy onion straws and scallions$16.00
- SOUTHWEST MAC
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our house cheese sauce topped with smoked pulled pork with cajun seasoning, black bean salsa, jalapeños, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips$15.00
- BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our house cheese sauce topped with crispy chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing, topped with blue cheese crumbles and scallions$14.00
Sides
Salads
- House Salad
fresh mixed baby greens, grape tomato, cucumbers, red onion$8.00
- Greek Salad
chopped lettuce, red onion, cucumber, grape tomato, olives, crumbled feta, red wine vinaigrette$10.00
- Grain Bowl
quinoa, barley, seasoned crunchy chickpeas, kale crunch slaw, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber, lime vinaigrette$12.00
- Caesar Salad
crisp romaine, grated parmesan, house croutons, classic dressing$8.00
- Apple-Walnut Salad
Spring mix, candied rosemary walnuts, Granny Smith apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries served with house-made honey balsamic dressing.$15.00
DRINKS
Milkshakes
Bottled drinks
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Mug Root Beer$2.50
- Pure Leaf Lemon$3.00
- Pure Leaf Peach$3.00
- Pure Leaf Raspberry$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pure Leaf Tea & Lemonade$3.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Gatorade Orange$2.50
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$2.50
- Gatorade Cool Blue$2.50
- Dole 100% Apple Juice$3.00
- Celsius Orange$3.50
- Celsius Wild Berry$3.50
- Whole regular milk$2.50
- Choclate milk$2.50