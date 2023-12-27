Hungry Honu
December Specials
Kona Coffee
- Honu Latte$6.00
Amazing espresso with chocolate, mac-nut, & caramel syrups. Garnished with whipped cream.
- Island Holiday Joy Mocha$6.00
Amazing espresso with dark chocolate, coconut & mac-nut syrups. Garnished with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
- Gingerbread Cookie Delight Latte$6.00
Amazing espresso with a gingerbread warmness & smooth vanilla! Garnished with chocolate sauce & whipped cream.
- Peppermint Mocha$6.00
Dark chocolate & peppermint with our Kona coffee will put a smile on your face. Garnished with chocolate drizzle & whipped cream.
- White Pumpkin Mocha$6.00
Sweet white chocolate & spiced pumpkin. Garnished with dark chocolate sauce & whipped cream. Yummm!
Sweet's & Treats
Tea
Smoothies
- Avocado Obsession$9.00
Avocado, spinach, kale, pineapple, lime juice, & milk. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Beach Berry$9.00
Pineapple, Strawberries, and Orange Juice. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Colada$9.00
Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Acai, and Coconut Water. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Cool Breeze$9.00
Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Acai, and Coconut Water. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Island Time$9.00
Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Coconut Cream, and Coconut Milk. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Kona Sunset$9.00
Mango, Strawberries, Pineapples, Lime Juice, and Orange Juice. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Lava Flow$9.00
Strawberries, Pineapple, Coconut Cream, White Chocolate, and Coconut Milk. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Luau$9.00
Mango, Pineapple, Yogurt, Goji Berries, and Orange Juice. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Mango Tango$9.00
Blueberries, Mango, Coconut Water, and Coconut Cream. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Peanut Butter Cup$9.00
Banana, Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate, and Milk. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Protein Power$9.00
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Whey, and Milk. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Relax & Refresh$9.00
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Kale, Ginger, Honey, and Lime Juice. Real fruit, no mixes.
- Immunity Defense Shot$3.00
Immunity Defense Shot with Turmeric & Probiotics
Kona Coffee
- Kona Pour-Over$5.00
Our pour over coffee produces coffee that's much more delicious, rich, and balanced than regular auto drip pots. Experience the ripe flavors, satisfying mouthfeel, and intense aromas of our 100% Kona Coffee. 12 oz cup.
- Espresso$2.50+
Made with Kona coffee beans that are grown on the Big Island of Hawaii, along the western slopes of Mauna Loa and Hualalai. The beans are enjoyably smooth to the palate, having a mildly acidic flavor.
- Cappuccino$4.00
A freshly pulled shot of espresso layered with steamed whole milk and thick rich foam to offer a luxurious velvety texture and complex aroma.
- Cortado$4.00
Two shots topped with warm, silky milk served in a 12oz cup that gives you that needed coffee kick for your day.
- America-Kona$5.00
Freshly pulled shots of Kona Coffee espresso combined with hot water.
- Latte$5.50
Our lattes are made with espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk on top. Customize with your favorite syrup or sauce to take this delicious beverage over the top!
- Cold Brew$5.00
Our cold brew is crafted in small batches of Hualalai Estate Hawaiian ground coffee and steeped in cold water for 24 hours. This brewing method brings out a rich, smooth flavor that you will love, without the bitterness or acidity.
- Pumpkin Pie Crunch$6.50
Super popular in November's special that we decided to keep on the menu through the holidays. Amazing espresso with a warmness that tastes like fresh baked pumpkin pie!
- Mud Pie Latte$6.50
Just what it sounds like, pure chocolatey bliss.
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
Classic dark chocolate & steamed milk. Garnished with whipped cream & chocolate drizzle.
Kona Coffee Packaged
- Chocolate Covered Peaberry Coffee Beans HCC$5.00
Dark roast peaberry coffee beans covered in semisweet chocolate.
- UCC Hawaii Ground Coffee 4 oz$14.00
Ueshima Coffee Company (UCC). Premium, 100% Kona Coffee, Arabica. Product of Hawaii
- Hualalai Estates Whole Bean Coffee Decaf, 7 oz$20.00
Hualalai Estate 100% Kona Coffee Decaffeinated. Medium-Dark Roast.
- Hualalai Estates Whole Bean Peaberry Coffee, 7 oz$30.00
Hualalai Estate Kona Peaberry is considered one of the BEST coffees in the world. Peaberry makes up only 3-4% of the entire crop of Kona Coffee, which makes it extremely rare & sought after.
Beverages
Tea, Lemonade and Orange Juice
- Iced Tea$4.50
We brew our Iced Tea fresh every day! Enjoy a cool, refreshing cup made with 100% filtered water. Comes unsweetened but you can customize your cup with one of our many varieties of syrup flavors or sweeteners.
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$5.50
We fresh squeeze our lemons, add 100% filtered water, and sugar for an amazing country style lemonade. Customize your cup with one of our many varieties of syrup flavors.
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.50
We squeeze our oranges to create an out of this world, amazing, juice! Customize your cup with one of our many varieties of syrup flavors.
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Green tea powder whisked into water or milk.
- Chai Latte$6.00
Black tea with cinnamon, cloves, milk, and foam
- Half 'n Half Lemonade Iced Tea$5.00
Our freshly brewed iced tea combined with our freshly squeezed lemonade. Customize your cup with one of our many varieties of syrup flavors or sweeteners.
- Hot Tea$2.50
Hot Tea, 12 oz
Canned Beverages
Ice
Combo Deals
- 2 Pizza Combo Deal
Food that makes you go yummm. 2 of our delicious pizzas for $30. Cauliflower crust additional charge.
- Melt & Smoothie Combo
Pair a warm melt with a cool & refreshing smoothie & save $2!
- Sammie & Smoothie Combo
Pair one of our delicious Sammies with a cool smoothie & save $2!
- Breakfast & Smoothie Combo
Combine one of our delicious breakfast wraps with a smoothie & save $2!
- Soup & 1/2 Sammie Combo
12 oz bowl soup with a 1/2 sandwich.
All Day Breakfast
Breakfast All Day
- Breads$5.50
Choose your bread and spread.
- Build Your Breakfast Sammie$5.50
Choose your bread & toppings
- Hard-Boiled Eggs & Toast$5.50
2 hard-boiled eggs and 2 slices of toast.
- Power-Up$12.00
Egg, sausage, bacon, and cheddar. Served as wrap with pico on the side.
- Howie's Awesome Breakfast$12.00
Egg, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, and asiago cheese. Served as wrap with ranch on side.
- Jet Lag$12.00
Egg, red onion, mushrooms, spinach, chicken, and cheddar. Served as wrap with ranch on the side.
Cereal
- Froot Loops$4.00
Comes with 5 oz cup of whole milk. Choose alternate milk if desired.
- Frosted Flakes$4.00
Comes with 5 oz cup of whole milk. Choose alternate milk if desired.
- Frosted Mini Wheats$4.00
Comes with 5 oz cup of whole milk. Choose alternate milk if desired.
- Apple Jacks$4.00
Comes with 5 oz cup of whole milk. Choose alternate milk if desired.
Sammies & Wraps
Cold Sandwiches & Wraps
- Hawaiian Chicken Salad$14.00
House-made chicken salad sandwich, made daily with rotisserie chicken, celery, onion, garlic, mayo, pineapple, jalapeño. Your choice of bread with arugula & tomato. Served with house-made pickles. This is a cold sandwich. Sorry, no modifications to the chicken salad, our team makes each batch fresh in the morning & we are unable to remove items.
- Green Goodness$14.00
Turkey, avocado, tomato, red onion, arugula, and mayo. Choice of bread. Served with house-made pickles. This is a cold sandwich.
- Cousin's BLT$14.00
Crispy, crunchy, salty bacon, fresh tomatoes, chilled arugula, mayonnaise, and avocado. A slight change from what youʻre used to...this oneʻs better! Choice of bread. Served with ranch & house-made pickles.
Melts
- Here's the Beef!$15.00
Roast beef, bacon jam, blue cheese, provolone, tomato, & red onion on ciabatta. Served with horseradish mayo & house-made pickles.
- Kalua Pork in Paradise$15.00
Kalua pork, provolone, & slaw on ciabatta. Served with BBQ sauce & house-made pickles.
- Uncle's Turkey Melt$15.00
Turkey, mozzarella, & tomato on ciabatta. Served with pesto & house-made pickles.
- Auntie's Ham & Cheese$15.00
Gooey, melty Havarti, Mozzarella & Provolone cheese with warm ham on a toasty ciabatta roll.
Pizza
- Create Your Own Pizza$20.00
Create your own pizza by choosing a crust, sauce and toppings! Select from 2 crust sizes, 5 sauce choices, over 20 individual toppings (meat and vegetable), and pizza toppers. Additional charges for more than 1 cheese and 3 toppings.
- Spinach Pesto$19.00
Mozzarella & bleu cheese, sausage, spinach, & mushrooms, on pesto sauce. 12"
- Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, & pepperoni on spicy tomato sauce. 12"
- Four Cheese Pizza$17.00
Asiago, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar & garlic, on tomato sauce. 12"
- Tropical BBQ Chicken$19.00
Chicken, pineapple, mozzarella, jalapeño, cheddar & red onions, on BBQ sauce. 12"
Sides & Snacks
Made in-house
Pre-Packaged
Sweet Treats
Sweets & Treats (baked fresh in our cafe)
- Banana Pudding$4.00
Vanilla pudding, bananas, Hawaiian Chocolate Chip Macadamia Shortbread cookies & house-made whipped cream. Rich, creamy, and full of comfort food goodness!
- Fruit Parfait$4.00
Greek yogurt with blueberries, strawberries, tropical Anatolia Granola, & Big Island Bees honey.
- Oreo Fluff$4.00
Layers of house-made whipped cream & Oreo cookie crumble. This dessert melts in your mouth.
- Butter Croissant$4.00
Perfectly delicious with buttery, flaky layers.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Buttery, flaky pastry with layer of chocolate inside.
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
These Chocolate Chunk Cookies are sweet and buttery with wonderfully crisp edges and yet their centers are soft and chewy. Large 5 oz.
- Banana-Walnut Muffin$4.00
This scrumptious Banana Nut Bread is moist with just the right amount of banana flavor, walnuts, and a touch of cinnamon.
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00
Bursting with plump, juicy blueberries surrounded by buttery muffin goodness.
- Orange Blossom Muffin$4.00
Enjoy a burst of citrus flavor from these slightly sweet Orange Blossom Muffins made with orange juice & pieces.
- Chocolate Brownie$4.00
Chocolate yumminess!
- Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie$4.00
Gluten-Free chocolate yumminess with a hint of coffee.
- Pumpkin Streusel$4.00
What could be better than a moist pumpkin bread topped with oats, brown sugar & butter streusel.
Sweets & Treats (pre-packaged)
Lavaloha Chocolate, 2 oz
Candy Bars
Keiki (Kids) Howie's Hatchlings
Sandwiches
Beverages
The Extras
Condiments & Extras
Sauces, 2oz cup
Protein
Cheese
Veggies
Ice
Retail
