Food Menu

Breakfast

A Little Somethin'

$2.50

choice of muffin or croissant with butter and jelly

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

lemon sauce, summer berries, whipped cream

Brkfst Buffet 5yr

Brkfst Buffet Adult

$26.95

Brkfst Buffet Child

$14.95

Creamed Chipped Beef

$12.00

biscuits, cheddar cheese

Delmarva Omelet

$16.00

three farm fresh eggs, virginia ham, maryland crab, spinach, cheddar cheese, side salad

Eggs Your Way

$11.00

two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or scrapple, home fries

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$9.00

housemade granola, assorted berries, greek yogurt

Open Face BLT

$15.00

two eggs sunny side, fried green tomatoes, applewood bacon, red acres baby greens, toasted sliced brioche

Regular Benedict

$15.00

Shore Benedict

$24.00

two eggs poached, petite crab cakes, virginia ham, hollandaise sauce 

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side of Homefries

$2.50

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Scrapple

$3.00

Sunrise Surprise

$12.00

fried scrapple, provolone, fried egg, garlic aioli, brioche bun

The Old Fashioned

$8.00

berry traditional oats, brown sugar, fruit

Toast

$1.50

1 egg

$1.50

Soups

Cup Crab

$9.00

Bowl Crab

$13.00

Cup Turtle

$6.00

Bowl Turtle

$9.50

Cup Day

$6.50

Bowl Day

$9.50

Qt Crab

$25.00

Qt Turtle

$20.00

Qt Day

$20.00

Salads

Cobb/No Chix

$11.00

chopped greens, tomato, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, avocado, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette [GF]

Feisty Fish

$19.00

hot smoked salmon, heritage grains, edith’s salsa, soft boiled egg, avocado, arugula [GF] 

Fried Burrata Salad

$14.00

heirloom tomatoes, arugula, sherry vinaigrette [GF]

Grilled Beef Salad

$18.00

kalamata tomato relish, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, pickled onion, toasted cumin vinaigrette [GF] 

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$16.00

chopped greens, tomato, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, avocado, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette [GF]

House Salad

$11.00

[GF] 

Red, White and Blue

$12.00

butter lettuce, summer berries, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette [GF 

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

[g] 

Small House Salad

$6.50

[GF] 

Tavern Caesar Salad

$11.00

[g] 

Brunch

Meatloaf

$19.00

garlic mash, french beans, red wine jus [GF] 

Baker's Basket

$14.00

muffin, croissant, scone, coffee cake, side of fruit

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

lemon sauce, summer berries, whipped cream

Charleston

$14.00

turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, provolone, tomato, mayo, rye [g]

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

sweet and spicy maple glazed chicken

Chris' Chorizo Fritatta

$14.00

chorizo, onions, peppers, guacamole, lime cream drizzle

Crab Cake on Lettuce

$23.00

lettuce, tomato, remoulade, atop greens [g]

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

lettuce, tomato, remoulade, on a roll [g]

Croque Madame

$16.00

sliced italian ham, guyere cheese, brioche, mornay sauce & sunny side egg

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

sliced italian ham, guyere cheese, brioche, mornay sauce

Delmarva Omelet

$16.00

three farm fresh eggs, virginia ham, maryland crab, spinach, cheddar cheese, side salad

Quiche of the Day

$19.00

Shore Benedict

$24.00

two eggs poached, petite crab cakes, virginia ham, hollandaise sauce 

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

8 oz. bistro tender, over easy eggs, hash, hollandaise sauce* [GF]

Sunrise Surprise

$12.00

fried scrapple, provolone, fried egg, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Tavern Burger

$17.00

8 oz. creekstone patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche or naked* [g]

Apps

Bar lb of shrimp

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

mascarpone, buffalo chicken, monterey jack, cheddar, onions, peppers, bleu cheese

Charcuterie

$23.00

assorted meats and cheeses, pickled vegetables, accoutrements [g]

Eastern Shore Crab & Artichoke Dip

$19.00

jumbo lump, artichokes, spinach, cheddar, crostini, grilled naan [g]

Fried Oyster App

$12.00

Naan bread

$1.50

Nacho Normal Tuna

$17.00

wontons, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, hawaiian bbq, wasabi aioli

Strawberry Bruschetta

$15.00

sunflower butter, whipped ricotta, sunflower seeds, mint, balsamic glaze

Tammy's Fried Green Tomatoes

$16.00

applewood bacon aioli, charred corn relish, jumbo lump crab [GF]

Tavern Mussels

$16.00

southern style, butta’, edwards ham, garlic, shallots, beer, cider vinegar, grilled ciabatta [g]

Lunch

Charleston

$14.00

turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, provolone, tomato, mayo, rye [g]

Copenhagen

$14.00

liverwurst, red onions, champagne mustard, rye [g] 

Crab Cake on Lettuce

$23.00

lettuce, tomato, remoulade, atop greens [g]

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

lettuce, tomato, remoulade, on a roll [g]

Double Clucker

$16.00

two ground chicken patties, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, pickles, smashed avocado, rick’s burger sauce, seeded roll

Eastern Shore Crab Roll

$23.00

md jumbo lump, tomatoes, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, split brioche bun

Fish of the Day

$19.00

I Can't Believe It's Not Chicken

$13.00

crispy chick’n, provolone, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche [g] 

ImpossBurger

$13.00

Meatloaf

$19.00

garlic mash, french beans, red wine jus [GF] 

Quiche of the Day

$19.00

Smoked Tri Tip Beef Tacos

$16.00

red chili mayo, avocado, corn pico, queso, cilantro, flour tortillas [g] 

Soft Shell Tempura

$18.00

Soup/Sand

$15.00

South Side

$15.00

roasted pork, broccoli rabe, garlic, provolone, seeded baguette [g]

Steak Frites

$20.00

8 oz. bistro tender, fries, baby greens, maître d'hôtel butter* [GF] 

Tavern Burger

$17.00

8 oz. creekstone patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche or naked* [g]

Whole Quiche

$70.00

Dinner

Double Crab Cakes

$45.00

crab cake, french beans, mashed potatoes, mustard sauce [GF]

Grilled Prime NY Strip

$55.00

10 oz., smothered in onions, roasted mushrooms, summer tomato bleu cheese salad, baked potato [GF]

Hampton's Lobster Tortellini

$42.00

artisan cheese tortellini, cognac tomato sauce, frisée salad, green oil

Meatloaf

$19.00

garlic mash, french beans, red wine jus [GF] 

Mediterranean Swordfish

$36.00

saffron rice, summer vegetable, green chermoula [GF]

Petite Creekstone Filet Mignon

$42.00

dauphinois potatoes, french beans wrapped with prosciutto, bearnaise [GF]

Rabbit Roulade

$42.00

prosciutto, baby carrots, peas, sweet potato mash, broccoli rabe, chardonnay [GF]

Shrimp & Scallop Diane

$38.00

sautéed colossal shrimp, carolina scallops, green onions, basil, thyme, chili flake, forest mushrooms, popcorn rice [GF]

Single Crab Cake

$26.00

crab cake, french beans, mashed potatoes, mustard sauce [GF]

Southern Fried Airline Chicken

$25.00

chicken breast, red beans and rice, red eye gravy [GF]

Steak Frites

$20.00

8 oz. bistro tender, fries, baby greens, maître d'hôtel butter* [GF] 

Stuffed Crispy Carolina Trout

$28.00

crawfish, lump crab, tomato grits, basil pesto, rocket salad [GF]

Tavern Burger

$17.00

8 oz. creekstone patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche or naked* [g]

Tavern Pork Schnitzel

$28.00

buttered spätzle, red cabbage cole slaw, lemon cream sauce [g]

Veg Ravioli

$24.00

Zucchini Corn Fritters

$24.00

bulgar wheat, lemon basil aioli [g]

Sides

Fries

$6.50

Red Beans & Rice

$6.50

Side Mash

$6.50

Vegetable

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Kids

Big Bite

$12.00

Hamburger with Choice of Cheese

Cluck A Doodle Do

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Steamed Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes

Double F

$12.00

Fresh Fruit and Fries

Italiano Cheese Sandwiche

$12.00

Sourdough, Cheddar Cheese

Sock It Me

$12.00

Grilled Salmon, Fresh Peas, White Rice

Tenders

$12.00

The Monkey Business

$12.00

Bananas and Nutella Sandwich

Triple P

$12.00

Pasta, Peas, Parmesan, Goldfish Crackers

Happy Hour

HH Cauliflower

$7.50

HH Edamame

$7.50

HH Flatbread

$15.00

HH Tacos

$9.00

HH Wings

$8.50

Dessert

Chilled Passionfruit Souffle

$9.00

whipped cream, passionfruit sauce, pineapple chutney

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

red wine ice cream

Cobbler

$9.00

Gelato

GF Dessert

$9.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.00

homemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, cherry

Kat's Meow

$9.00

gianduja chocolate, crushed wafers, whipped chocolate mousse

Lemon Creme Brulee

$9.00

Smith Island Cake

$9.00

Sorbet

Whole Smith Island

$65.00

Specials

$5 Flatbread

$5.00

$5 Wings

$5.00

Decanter Room

$100.00

Local Rav

$30.00

Local Rockfish

$30.00Out of stock

Local Salad

Local Soup

Local Steak

$30.00

Rockfish

$38.00

Soft Shell Dinner

$38.00

ThurBurgerNight

$13.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Add Protein

Add Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Crab Cake

$18.00

Add Fried Oysters

$12.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Steak

$11.00

$0 Add Chicken

$0 Add Smoked Salmon

$0 Grilled Beef

Bar Menu

Beer

$5 Beer

$5.00

Big Truck

$8.00

Big Wave

$8.00

Bitburger

$8.00

Black&Tan

$8.00

Burger Night Beer

$5.00

EvoLot3

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

RAR Naticoke

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Vienna Lager

$8.00

Athletic N/A Golden

$6.00

Athletic N/A IPA

$6.00

Bitburger NA

$4.13

Blue Moon

$4.13

Bud

$4.13

Bud Light

$4.13

Coors Lite

$4.13

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premiere

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hard Cider

$4.13

Heineken

$5.50

HH Bottle

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$4.13

Miller Lite

$4.13

Seltzer Cherry

$4.13

Seltzer Lime

$4.59

Stella NA

$4.13

Yuengling

$4.13

Seltzer Mango

$4.13

Wine

GL Alex Cab

$14.00

GL Carmel Cab

$10.00

GL Colores Malbec

$10.00

GL Line 39 PN

$10.00

GL St.Cosme Syrah

$12.00

GL Elouan PN

$13.00

HH red wine

$6.00

$5 red wine

$5.00

Alexander Valley Cab

$60.00

Carmel Rd Cab

$38.00

Colores Malbec

$38.00

Line 39 PN

$40.00

St.Cosme Syrah

$45.00

Petite Petit Michael David

$45.00

La Crema PN

$50.00

Adelshiem PN

$60.00

Beringer Cab

$65.00

Shafer Cab

$170.00

Chateau Selectus

$50.00

ElLibertador Malbec

$45.00

Belle Glos PN

$125.00

Honig Cab

$70.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$125.00

Elouan PN

$48.00

Alexander Valley Sin Zin

$40.00

$20 Bottle

$20.00

GL Moscato

$10.00

Sangria

$12.00

$5 Wine

$5.00

HH white wine

$6.00

GL Son Cutrer Chard

$14.00

GL Ava Chard

$9.00

GL Alverdi PG

$9.00

Gl Crossings SB

$10.00

GL Senda Verde

$12.00

GL Matanzas SB

$12.00

GL White Zin

$8.00

GL Riesling

$9.00

$5 white wine

$5.00

Mas Spkl Rose

$12.00

Studio Rose

$12.00

Mas Spkl Rose

$45.00

Studio Rose

$45.00

Mirabelle Rose

$70.00

Whispering Angle Rose

$60.00

GL Champagne

$12.00

GL Tiamo Procecco

$10.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Mimosa Flight

$30.00

Champagne

$45.00

Tiamo Procecco

$38.00

Mumm Brut

$60.00

Veuve Cliquot

$125.00

Cocktails

$5 crush

$5.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blood Orange Crush

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

French 75

$12.00

Fussy Navel

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Side Car

$12.00

Tavern Crush

$10.00

Tavern Punch

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Martinis

Appletini

$10.00

Choc Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Peartini

$11.00

Signatures

Balistic Basil

$14.00

Be Your Huckleberry

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Easy Squeezy

$12.00

FireFruit Rita

$12.00

Just Peachy

$14.00

Man Crush

$12.00

Mango&Beast

$12.00

PeanutButter Cup

$12.00

PickMeUp

$10.00

RoseallDay

$14.00

Sipping Sunshine

$12.00

Summer Paradise

$12.00

Whiskey Business

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Barr Hill Vodka

$14.00

Belvedere Vodka

$10.00

BLK infusion Apricot

$9.00

BLK infusion Cherry

$9.00

BLK infusion Fig

$9.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Pear LITER

$11.00

Hanson Cucumber

$9.00

House vodka

$7.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Citroen

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos Handmade Vodka

$9.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$9.00

Gin

House Gin

$7.00

Botanist

$11.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Gray Whale Gin

$10.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

McClintock Forager

$9.00

Bombay Sapph

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Koval Cranberry Gin

$10.00

Mirabeau ROSE GIN

$10.00

Rum

Myers

$8.00

Mt Gay

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Capt. Morgan

$9.00

Gosling Black Rum

$8.00

Orchata Cinn Cream Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Lyon Dark Rum

$9.00

Tequila

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

LOBO

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Exotico Blanco

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$15.00

Angels Envy RYE

$20.00

Basil Hayden bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

Basil Hayden TOAST

$13.00

Bib & Tucker

$15.00

Blanton Bourbon

$22.00

Booker Bourbon

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Cask&Crew Orange Roasted Whiskey

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$8.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Howler head banana

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jeffersons

$14.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

John Sullivan Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark Cask

$18.00

Paddy Old Irish Whsky

$9.00

Sagamore Cask

$15.00

Sagamore Rye

$11.00

Sagamore Rye double oak

$13.00

Screwball PB whiskey

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Suntory jap. Whiskey

$9.00

Whistlepig 10yr

$18.00

Whistlepig 12 Old World

$40.00

Whistlepig 15 yr

$50.00

Whistlepig Boss Hog

$70.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$25.00

Whistlepig Piggy

$12.00

Widow Jane

$18.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$18.00

WidowJaneRye

$14.00

Woodford DBL Oak

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

WoodfordFlight

$25.00

Scotch

Abelour 16year

$18.00

Balvenie 12 year

$14.00

Balvenie 14yr Carribean Cask

$18.00

Balvenie 15 yr.

$20.00

Benromach

$12.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr 1L

$10.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$14.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glendronach 12yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12 year

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14 year

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15 year

$18.00

GlenFiddich 21yr Rum Cask

$30.00

Glenlivet 12 year

$14.00

Glenlivet 14 year

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$30.00

Glenmorangie 25yr

$70.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Blue

$50.00

JW Red

$12.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$18.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$12.00

MacCallan 12 year

$17.00

MacCallan Rare Cask

$45.00

Oban 14yr

$15.00

Oban 18yr

$23.00

Tullibardine 12yr

$12.00

Tullibardine 15yr

$16.00

Usquaebach Reserve

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Disarrono

$9.00

Aperol Aperitivo

$10.00

B & B

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Black Button Cream Bourbon

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$6.00

Dows Port 10yr

$12.00

Dows Port 20yr

$18.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello Di Amore

$9.00

Montenegro Amaro

$9.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Sambuca

$9.00

St. Remy XO Brandy

$18.00

Limoncello Di Amore

$18.00

Montenegro Amaro

$18.00

Baileys

$18.00

St. Remy XO Brandy

$36.00

Jagermeister

$16.00

Black Button Cream Bourbon

$16.00

Campari

$18.00

Dows Port 20yr

Amaretto Disarrono

$18.00

B & B

$20.00

Hennessy VS

$20.00

Remy VSOP

$24.00

Sambuca

$18.00

Dows Port 10yr

$24.00

Frangelico

$18.00

Aperol Aperitivo

$20.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$12.00

Benedictine

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$22.00

Drambuie

$20.00

Kahlua

$16.00

NA Beverages

22oz Sparkling Water

$4.50

22oz Still Water

$4.50

34oz Sparkling Water

$5.50

34oz Still Water

$5.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet pepsi

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Virgin Cocktail

$6.50

Gingerbeer

$4.50

N/A Beverages

NA Beverages (Copy)

22oz Sparkling Water

$4.50

22oz Still Water

$4.50

34oz Sparkling Water

$5.50

34oz Still Water

$5.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet pepsi

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Virgin Cocktail

$6.50

Gingerbeer

$4.50