Hunters' Tavern - Tidewater Inn Tidewater Inn,101 E Dover St
Food Menu
Breakfast
A Little Somethin'
choice of muffin or croissant with butter and jelly
Belgian Waffle
lemon sauce, summer berries, whipped cream
Brkfst Buffet 5yr
Brkfst Buffet Adult
Brkfst Buffet Child
Creamed Chipped Beef
biscuits, cheddar cheese
Delmarva Omelet
three farm fresh eggs, virginia ham, maryland crab, spinach, cheddar cheese, side salad
Eggs Your Way
two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or scrapple, home fries
Fresh Fruit Parfait
housemade granola, assorted berries, greek yogurt
Open Face BLT
two eggs sunny side, fried green tomatoes, applewood bacon, red acres baby greens, toasted sliced brioche
Regular Benedict
Shore Benedict
two eggs poached, petite crab cakes, virginia ham, hollandaise sauce
Side Bacon
Side of Homefries
Side Sausage
Side Scrapple
Sunrise Surprise
fried scrapple, provolone, fried egg, garlic aioli, brioche bun
The Old Fashioned
berry traditional oats, brown sugar, fruit
Toast
1 egg
Soups
Salads
Cobb/No Chix
chopped greens, tomato, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, avocado, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette [GF]
Feisty Fish
hot smoked salmon, heritage grains, edith’s salsa, soft boiled egg, avocado, arugula [GF]
Fried Burrata Salad
heirloom tomatoes, arugula, sherry vinaigrette [GF]
Grilled Beef Salad
kalamata tomato relish, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, pickled onion, toasted cumin vinaigrette [GF]
Grilled Chicken Cobb
chopped greens, tomato, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, avocado, bleu cheese, red wine vinaigrette [GF]
House Salad
[GF]
Red, White and Blue
butter lettuce, summer berries, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette [GF
Small Caesar Salad
[g]
Small House Salad
[GF]
Tavern Caesar Salad
[g]
Brunch
Meatloaf
garlic mash, french beans, red wine jus [GF]
Baker's Basket
muffin, croissant, scone, coffee cake, side of fruit
Belgian Waffle
lemon sauce, summer berries, whipped cream
Charleston
turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, provolone, tomato, mayo, rye [g]
Chicken & Waffles
sweet and spicy maple glazed chicken
Chris' Chorizo Fritatta
chorizo, onions, peppers, guacamole, lime cream drizzle
Crab Cake on Lettuce
lettuce, tomato, remoulade, atop greens [g]
Crab Cake Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, remoulade, on a roll [g]
Croque Madame
sliced italian ham, guyere cheese, brioche, mornay sauce & sunny side egg
Croque Monsieur
sliced italian ham, guyere cheese, brioche, mornay sauce
Delmarva Omelet
three farm fresh eggs, virginia ham, maryland crab, spinach, cheddar cheese, side salad
Quiche of the Day
Shore Benedict
two eggs poached, petite crab cakes, virginia ham, hollandaise sauce
Steak & Eggs
8 oz. bistro tender, over easy eggs, hash, hollandaise sauce* [GF]
Sunrise Surprise
fried scrapple, provolone, fried egg, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Tavern Burger
8 oz. creekstone patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche or naked* [g]
Apps
Bar lb of shrimp
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
mascarpone, buffalo chicken, monterey jack, cheddar, onions, peppers, bleu cheese
Charcuterie
assorted meats and cheeses, pickled vegetables, accoutrements [g]
Eastern Shore Crab & Artichoke Dip
jumbo lump, artichokes, spinach, cheddar, crostini, grilled naan [g]
Fried Oyster App
Naan bread
Nacho Normal Tuna
wontons, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, hawaiian bbq, wasabi aioli
Strawberry Bruschetta
sunflower butter, whipped ricotta, sunflower seeds, mint, balsamic glaze
Tammy's Fried Green Tomatoes
applewood bacon aioli, charred corn relish, jumbo lump crab [GF]
Tavern Mussels
southern style, butta’, edwards ham, garlic, shallots, beer, cider vinegar, grilled ciabatta [g]
Lunch
Charleston
turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, provolone, tomato, mayo, rye [g]
Copenhagen
liverwurst, red onions, champagne mustard, rye [g]
Crab Cake on Lettuce
lettuce, tomato, remoulade, atop greens [g]
Crab Cake Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, remoulade, on a roll [g]
Double Clucker
two ground chicken patties, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, pickles, smashed avocado, rick’s burger sauce, seeded roll
Eastern Shore Crab Roll
md jumbo lump, tomatoes, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, split brioche bun
Fish of the Day
I Can't Believe It's Not Chicken
crispy chick’n, provolone, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche [g]
ImpossBurger
Meatloaf
garlic mash, french beans, red wine jus [GF]
Quiche of the Day
Smoked Tri Tip Beef Tacos
red chili mayo, avocado, corn pico, queso, cilantro, flour tortillas [g]
Soft Shell Tempura
Soup/Sand
South Side
roasted pork, broccoli rabe, garlic, provolone, seeded baguette [g]
Steak Frites
8 oz. bistro tender, fries, baby greens, maître d'hôtel butter* [GF]
Tavern Burger
8 oz. creekstone patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche or naked* [g]
Whole Quiche
Dinner
Double Crab Cakes
crab cake, french beans, mashed potatoes, mustard sauce [GF]
Grilled Prime NY Strip
10 oz., smothered in onions, roasted mushrooms, summer tomato bleu cheese salad, baked potato [GF]
Hampton's Lobster Tortellini
artisan cheese tortellini, cognac tomato sauce, frisée salad, green oil
Meatloaf
garlic mash, french beans, red wine jus [GF]
Mediterranean Swordfish
saffron rice, summer vegetable, green chermoula [GF]
Petite Creekstone Filet Mignon
dauphinois potatoes, french beans wrapped with prosciutto, bearnaise [GF]
Rabbit Roulade
prosciutto, baby carrots, peas, sweet potato mash, broccoli rabe, chardonnay [GF]
Shrimp & Scallop Diane
sautéed colossal shrimp, carolina scallops, green onions, basil, thyme, chili flake, forest mushrooms, popcorn rice [GF]
Single Crab Cake
crab cake, french beans, mashed potatoes, mustard sauce [GF]
Southern Fried Airline Chicken
chicken breast, red beans and rice, red eye gravy [GF]
Steak Frites
8 oz. bistro tender, fries, baby greens, maître d'hôtel butter* [GF]
Stuffed Crispy Carolina Trout
crawfish, lump crab, tomato grits, basil pesto, rocket salad [GF]
Tavern Burger
8 oz. creekstone patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche or naked* [g]
Tavern Pork Schnitzel
buttered spätzle, red cabbage cole slaw, lemon cream sauce [g]
Veg Ravioli
Zucchini Corn Fritters
bulgar wheat, lemon basil aioli [g]
Kids
Big Bite
Hamburger with Choice of Cheese
Cluck A Doodle Do
Grilled Chicken, Steamed Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes
Double F
Fresh Fruit and Fries
Italiano Cheese Sandwiche
Sourdough, Cheddar Cheese
Sock It Me
Grilled Salmon, Fresh Peas, White Rice
Tenders
The Monkey Business
Bananas and Nutella Sandwich
Triple P
Pasta, Peas, Parmesan, Goldfish Crackers
Dessert
Chilled Passionfruit Souffle
whipped cream, passionfruit sauce, pineapple chutney
Chocolate Lava Cake
red wine ice cream
Cobbler
Gelato
GF Dessert
Hot Fudge Sundae
homemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, cherry
Kat's Meow
gianduja chocolate, crushed wafers, whipped chocolate mousse