Hush Hush Cafe
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Hummus Beiruti
A spicy version of our hummus, A delightful dip of pureed garbanzo beans, blended with tahini & lemon. Topped with extra virgin olive oil.$11.95
- Labneh
Creamy cheese dip, made of middle Eastern strained yogurt. garnished with mint, and extra virgin olive oil.$9.95
- Ful Medames
A hearty dip of fava beans simmered until tender, and flavored with garlic, lemon and olive oil.$9.95
- Hummus
A delightful dip of pureed garbanzo beans, blended with tahini, & lemon. Topped with extra virgin olive oil.$9.95
- Baba Ghanouj
Charcoal broiled eggplant with a great smoky flavor, blended with lemon & tahini. Topped with extra virgin olive oil.$9.95
- Makdous
Pickled baby eggplants, stuffed with walnuts, jalapeño, parsley, and garlic. Topped with extra virgin olive oil.$9.95
- Grape Leaves
Homemade grape leaves rolled with a flavorful stuffing of rice, diced tomatoes, and onions. (NO bread)$9.95
- Falafel Plate
Crispy, warm & delicious homemade chickpea veggie patties. Mixed with chopped parsley, onions, and garlic. Served with a side of tahini sauce.$9.95
- Kibbeh$12.95
- Cheese Rolls$9.95
Meza
From the Oven
- Spinach Pie
Freshly baked tart pie pastries, stuffed with spiced spinach and onions. Served with tzatziki sauce.$8.50
- Za'ater Safeeha
Traditional flatbread, freshly baked, and topped with Middle Eastern herb mix of thyme, roasted sesame seeds, and oregano.$9.95
- Cheese Safeeha
Fresh Baked flatbread, topped with cheese.$9.95
- Meat Pie$11.95
Soup & Salads
- Lentil Soup$7.00
- Gyro Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, Gyro Meat(Lamb & Beef), spicy garlic sauce and house salad dressing. Topped with feta cheese and parsley.$14.95
- Fatoush Salad
Fresh lettuce, fried pita, tomato, cucumber, red onions, garlic, sumac spice. Mixed with extra virgin olive oil.$10.95
- Tabouli Salad
Finely chopped parsley, mint, tomato, green onions, and crushed wheat. Mixed with extra virgin olive oil & lemon dressing.$10.95
- Chicken Kebab Salad
Fresh lettuce, Chicken kabobs with garlic sauce, tomato and cucumbers. Mixed with our house salad dressing.$16.95
- Falafel Salad
Fresh lettuce, falafel, tomato, cucumber, parsley and tahini. Mixed with our house salad dressing.$12.95
- Greek Feta Salad
Fresh lettuce, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onions, black olives, and extra virgin olive oil & lemon dressing.$12.95
- Chicken Shawarma Salad
Fresh lettuce, Chicken shawarma with garlic sauce, tomato and cucumbers. Mixed with our house salad dressing.$15.95
- Lamb Shawarma Salad
Fresh lettuce, seasoned lamb, sauteed in tomato sauce,with tahini sauce, tomato and cucumbers. Mixed with our house salad dressing.$16.95
Sandwhich Wraps
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Thinly shaved slices of tender vertical grilled chicken, topped with garlic sauce.$13.95
- Gyro Wrap
Thin slices of seasoned lamb and beef with onions, feta cheese, spicy garlic sauce and tzatziki sauces.$13.95
- Lamb Shawarma Wrap
Seasoned lamb, sautéed in tomato sauce, topped with onion, parsley and tahini sauce.$14.95
- Kafta Wrap
Charbroiled seasoned ground sirloin beef with onions, stuffed with hummus,and fresh parsley. Topped with tahini sauce.$13.95
- Chicken Kebab Wrap
Our famous chicken kabobs, topped with garlic sauce.$16.95
- Jumbo Gyro Wrap
Thin slices of seasoned lamb and beef with onions, stuffed with our crispy fries, feta cheese, spicy garlic sauces and tzatziki sauces.$14.95
- Jumbo Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Thinly shaved slices of tender veritcal grilled chicken, stuffed with our crispy fries, topped with garlic sauce.$14.95
Grilled Wraps
Veggie Wraps
Entrees
- Lamb Shank
Tender lamb shank braised with traditional spices, served with basmati rice and house salad.$26.95
- Gyro Plate
Thin slices of seasoned lamb and beef, served over a bed of basmati rice with spicy garlic sauce and feta cheese.$17.95
- Kafta Kebab Plate
Charbroiled seasoned ground sirloin beef mixed onions, parsley and special spices.$18.95
- Chicken Shawarma Plate
Chicken vertically grilled in special spices, served over basmati rice with our homemade garlic sauce.$17.95
- Chicken Kebab Plate
Large pieces of charbroiled seasoned chicken breast. Served with basmati rice and house salad.$18.95
- Lamb Shawarma Plate
Seasoned lamb, sauteed in tomato sauce, topped with fresh parsley, and tahini sauce. Served with basmati rice.$18.95
- Lamb Kebab Plate
Charbroiled seasoned tender lamb, topped with parsley, Served with basmati rice and house salad.$19.95
- Daily Lunch Box
Chicken Shawarma, Gyro meat, or 4pc Falafel. Served with rice , veggies, bread, and hummus.$17.95
- Mixed Grill Kebab Plate
Combination kabob plate - chicken, lamb, and kafta!$33.95
- Veggie Shish Kebab Plate
Seasonal fresh vegetables, slowly marinated for maximum flavor and cooked to perfection.$18.95
- Grilled Shrimp Kebab Plate
Jumbo shrimp, marinated in lemon & garlic, seasoned in Mediterranean spices and charbroiled for extra flavor.$24.95
- Hummus Plate$15.95
- Baba Ghanouj Plate$15.95
Extra & Sides
- Extra Skewer of Chicken Kebab$11.95
- Extra Skewer of Lamb Kebab$13.95
- Extra Skewer of Kafta Kebab$11.95
- Extra Skewer of Shrimp Kebab$15.95
- Extra Side Chicken Shawarma$8.95
- Extra Side Gyro$8.95
- Extra Side Lamb Shawarma$9.95
- Side Pita Bread
Made fresh to order every day.$1.75
- Basket Fries$4.95
- Spicy Garlic Fries
Comes with feta cheese and spicy garlic sauce.$5.95
- Side Fries$3.95
- Side Basmati Rice$6.95
- Extra Falafel Piece$1.50
- Extra Grape Leave Piece$1.50
- Side Salad$5.95
- Side Veggies (Cucumbers)$2.95
- Side Pickles$2.95
Kids Menu
Extra Sauces
- Extra Side Garlic$0.75
- Extra Side Spicy Garlic$0.75
- Extra Side Salad Dressing$0.75
- Extra Side Lemon Oil Dressing$0.75
- Extra Side Taziki$0.75
- Extra Side Tahini$0.75
- Extra Side Green Saue$0.75
- Extra Side Red Shatta$0.75
- Big Side Garlic$4.95
- Big Side Spicy Garlic$4.95
- Big Side Salad Dressing$4.95
- Big Side Lemon Oil Dressing$4.95
- Big Side Taziki$4.95
- Big Side Tahini$4.95
- Big Side Green Sauce$4.95
- Big Side Red Shatta$4.95