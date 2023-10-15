Hushpuppies 1097 N Main St
Popular Items
Pups, Starters, & Salads
"OG" Pups
homemade cream corn, grated sweet vidalia onion, and green bell peppers. Served with pup sauce and honey butter
Farmers Salad
mixed greens, boiled egg, cowboy bacon, red onion, cucumber, & fried avocado. ADD chicken, shrimp, or mahi!
Loaded Seafood Fries
french fries topped with shrimp, blue crab, creamy cheese sauce, and bacon.
Rangoon Rolls
blue crab, cream cheese, and green onions wrapped in a spring roll and fried to perfection. Served with a sweet and spicy chile sauce
Seafood Croquette APP with pup sauce
blue crab, shrimp, and pimiento cheese fried to golden brown perfection served with pup sauce for dipping
Seafood Mac & Cheese
our signature Mac & Cheese topped with blue crab claw meat, jumbo shrimp, & creamy cheese sauce
Seafood Salad
shrimp & blue crab lightly dressed & served over mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and garlic bread.
Grit Bowls
Sandwiches and Burgers
Crab Grilled Cheese
blue crab & pimiento cheese on garlic Texas Toast grilled to melty perfection with choice of one side
Shrimp & Crab Roll
blue crab and jumbo shrimp lightly dressed and served on a toasted roll with bibb lettuce and tomato with choice of one side
Smash Burger
two 1/4lb smashed patties, American cheese, carmelized onions, & pup sauce with choice of one side
Chicken Tender Sandwich
crispy chicken tenders, bread & butter pickles, and pup sauce with choice of one side
Flounder Sandwich
crispy fried flounder fillet, lettuce, pickles, red onion, and tarter sauce with choice of one side
Mahi Sandwich
grilled mahi fillet, bibb lettuce, fresh pico, and pup sauce with choice of one side
Baskets & Platters
Chicken Tender
1/2lb of hand breaded crispy tenders. Served with hushpuppies, dipping sauce, & one side
Fried Flounder
8oz. jumbo crisyp flounder fillet served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side
Fried Oyster
half pound of juicy oysters lightly breaded & fried. Served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies & choice of one side
Fried Shrimp
dozen perfectly fried jumbo shrimp served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side
Seafood Croquettes
blue crab, shrimp, and pimiento cheese fried to golden brown perfection. Served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side
Baby Shark Platter
half dozen fried shrimp & one fried flounder fillet served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies & choice of one side
Mommy Shark Platter
half dozen fried shrimp, half dozen fried oysters, and one fried flounder fillet served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side
Daddy Shark Platter
half dozen fried shrimp, half dozen oysters, seafood croquette, and one fried flounder fillet served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side
Granny Shark Platter
grilled mahi, grilled shrimp, & seared scallops finished with a cajun brown sugar butter. Served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side
Grilled Mahi
grilled mahi with choice of cajun brown sugar butter, cilantro lime butter, or blackened. Served with hushpuppies and choice of one side
Grilled Shrimp
dozen jumbo shrimp with choice of cajun brown sugar butter, cilantro lime butter, or blackened. Served with hushpuppies and choice of one side
HP Kids Menu
Kids Tenders
comes with choice of french fries or chips
Kid's Grilled Cheese
comes with choice of french fries or chips
Kid's Cheese Burger
comes with choice of french fries or chips
Kid's Shrimp
comes with choice of french fries or chips
Kid's Burger - NO CHEESE
comes with choice of french fries or chips