Popular Items

Seafood Croquettes

$20.00

blue crab, shrimp, and pimiento cheese fried to golden brown perfection. Served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

dozen perfectly fried jumbo shrimp served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side

Daddy Shark Platter

$32.00

half dozen fried shrimp, half dozen oysters, seafood croquette, and one fried flounder fillet served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side


Pups, Starters, & Salads

"OG" Pups

$5.00+

homemade cream corn, grated sweet vidalia onion, and green bell peppers. Served with pup sauce and honey butter

Farmers Salad

$15.00+

mixed greens, boiled egg, cowboy bacon, red onion, cucumber, & fried avocado. ADD chicken, shrimp, or mahi!

Loaded Seafood Fries

$16.00

french fries topped with shrimp, blue crab, creamy cheese sauce, and bacon.

Rangoon Rolls

$16.00

blue crab, cream cheese, and green onions wrapped in a spring roll and fried to perfection. Served with a sweet and spicy chile sauce

Seafood Croquette APP with pup sauce

$16.00

blue crab, shrimp, and pimiento cheese fried to golden brown perfection served with pup sauce for dipping

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$20.00

our signature Mac & Cheese topped with blue crab claw meat, jumbo shrimp, & creamy cheese sauce

Seafood Salad

$22.00

shrimp & blue crab lightly dressed & served over mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and garlic bread.

Grit Bowls

Hot Honey Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

stone ground gouda grits with pan seared shrimp & sweet and spicy hot honey garlic butter sauce

Fish & Grits

$15.00

Fried flounder filet on top of stone ground gouda or pepperjack grits.

Sandwiches and Burgers

Crab Grilled Cheese

$16.00

blue crab & pimiento cheese on garlic Texas Toast grilled to melty perfection with choice of one side

Shrimp & Crab Roll

$19.00

blue crab and jumbo shrimp lightly dressed and served on a toasted roll with bibb lettuce and tomato with choice of one side

Smash Burger

$15.00

two 1/4lb smashed patties, American cheese, carmelized onions, & pup sauce with choice of one side

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$13.00

crispy chicken tenders, bread & butter pickles, and pup sauce with choice of one side

Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

crispy fried flounder fillet, lettuce, pickles, red onion, and tarter sauce with choice of one side

Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

grilled mahi fillet, bibb lettuce, fresh pico, and pup sauce with choice of one side

Baskets & Platters

Chicken Tender

$14.00

1/2lb of hand breaded crispy tenders. Served with hushpuppies, dipping sauce, & one side

Fried Flounder

$15.00

8oz. jumbo crisyp flounder fillet served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side

Fried Oyster

$22.00

half pound of juicy oysters lightly breaded & fried. Served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies & choice of one side

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

dozen perfectly fried jumbo shrimp served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side

Seafood Croquettes

$20.00

blue crab, shrimp, and pimiento cheese fried to golden brown perfection. Served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side

Baby Shark Platter

$22.00

half dozen fried shrimp & one fried flounder fillet served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies & choice of one side

Mommy Shark Platter

$26.00

half dozen fried shrimp, half dozen fried oysters, and one fried flounder fillet served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side

Daddy Shark Platter

$32.00

half dozen fried shrimp, half dozen oysters, seafood croquette, and one fried flounder fillet served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side

Granny Shark Platter

$35.00

grilled mahi, grilled shrimp, & seared scallops finished with a cajun brown sugar butter. Served with ‘OG’ hushpuppies and choice of one side

Grilled Mahi

$18.00

grilled mahi with choice of cajun brown sugar butter, cilantro lime butter, or blackened. Served with hushpuppies and choice of one side

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

dozen jumbo shrimp with choice of cajun brown sugar butter, cilantro lime butter, or blackened. Served with hushpuppies and choice of one side

HP Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$9.00

comes with choice of french fries or chips

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

comes with choice of french fries or chips

Kid's Cheese Burger

$8.00

comes with choice of french fries or chips

Kid's Shrimp

$10.00

comes with choice of french fries or chips

Kid's Burger - NO CHEESE

$8.00

comes with choice of french fries or chips

HP Sides

HP Mac & Cheese - Side

$4.00

HP French Fries - Side

$4.00

HP Sweet Potato Fries - Side

$4.00

HP Street Corn - Side

$4.00

**contains bacon

HP Cole Slaw - Side

$4.00

HP Gouda Grits - Side

$4.00

HP Pepperjack Grits - Side

$4.00

HP Chips Plain

$3.00

HP Chips BBQ

$3.00

HP Chips Salt & Vinegar

$3.00

Drinks

Soda - Self Serve

$3.00

Tea - Self Serve

$3.00

Desserts

Key Lime Cup Dessert

$6.00

pumpkin Cup Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

EXTRA SAUCE

Pup Sauce - Extra

$0.45

Cocktail Sauce - Extra

$0.45

Tarter Sauce - Extra

$0.45

Ranch - Extra

$0.45

Honey Mustard - Extra

$0.45

Sweet Chile Sauce - Extra

$0.45