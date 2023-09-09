Hot Wings Express 508 13th St
Dinner Menu
Wings
Wings
Traditional hot-size wings with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce. Note: 1 dipping sauce per 6pc wing order (Ex. 18 wings = 3 ranch on the side)
Wing Combos
Choose between 6, 12, or 18pc wing order. Choice of side includes medium fry, fried rice, soft pretzel stick, dessert pretzel stick, or medium hushpuppy. Also includes choice of 20oz house drink. One dipping sauce included per 6 wings. (Example: 18 wings = 3 ranch dressings) Note: No celery is included with rice orders.
Wing Platters
50pc Wings
50 wings split between up to two flavors, 6 dipping sauces, and celery.
50pc Wing Platter
50 wings split between up to two flavors, 6 dipping sauces, celery, and a large fry.
100pc Wings
Choose up to 4 flavors (25 wings/flavor)! Order comes with celery and 12 dipping sauces. Note: If you choose 2 different dipping sauces, such as ranch and blue cheese, you'll receive 6 of each.
100pc Wing + Sides Platter
Choose up to 4 flavors (25 wings/flavor)! Wings come with celery and 12 dipping sauces. This platter is side happy, complete with a large fry and 5 soft pretzel sticks. Bonus: Upgrade to an extra fry at a special, discounted price!
150pc Wing Party Platter
Choose up to 6 flavors (25 wings/flavor)! Wings come with celery and 18 dipping sauces. This platter is protein heavy, stacked high with 10 corndogs and 10 chicken tenders. (Chicken tenders come with 4 additional dipping sauces.) Plus, sides are covered with 2 large fries!
Cheesesteaks & Fried Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
Philly cheesesteaks done right. Choose one of two styles: — Classic: American cheese, mayo, and onions — South Philly: Melted cheddar cheese and onions
Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken tender on a hamburger bun with a slice of American cheese, mayo, and pickles. Plus, add a wing flavor spread for no extra charge!
Fish Filet
Fried tilapia filet on a hamburger bun with tartar sauce and grilled onions.
Cheesesteak Combo
Philly cheesesteaks done right. Choose one of two styles: — Classic: American cheese, mayo, and onions — South Philly: Melted cheddar cheese and onions Combos include a choice of side and a 20oz house drink.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
Crispy chicken tender on a hamburger bun with a slice of American cheese, mayo, and pickles. Plus, add a wing flavor spread for no extra charge! Combos include a choice of side and a 20oz house drink.
Fish Filet Sandwich Combo
Fried tilapia filet on a hamburger bun with tartar sauce and grilled onions. Combos include a choice of side and a 20oz house drink.
Bonus Meals
Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce. Note: A 4pc tender order comes with one dipping sauce on the side; the 6pc comes with two.
Corndog
State Fair brand classic corn dog.
Chicken Tender Meal
Choose either a 4pc or 6pc crispy chicken tender basket. Served with choose of side and a 20oz house drink. Note: A 4pc tender order comes with one dipping sauce on the side; the 6pc comes with two.
3 Corndog Combo
State Fair brand classic corn dogs. Served with a choice of side and 20oz house drink.
Fried Fish Meals
Popcorn Shrimp
Includes a medium fry, 2 hush puppies, a side of raw onions and pickles, and a choice of dipping sauce.
Tilapia
Includes 2 tilapia filets, a medium fry, 2 hush puppies, a side of raw onions and pickles, and a choice of dipping sauce.
Catfish
Includes 2 whole butterflied catfish a medium fry, 2 hush puppies, a side of raw onions and pickles, and a choice of dipping sauce. Note: This fish order contains small bones.
Korean Specials
Mama's Egg Roll
Large Korean style egg roll. Stuffed with beef, cabbage, onions, and carrots.
Side Fried Rice
Side of fried rice with a light mix of veggies (corn, carrots, peas, and green beans).
Egg Fried Rice
Full fried rice entrée with a light mix of veggies, onions, and extra eggs.
Chicken Fried Rice
Full fried rice entrée with a light mix of veggies, onions, egg, and chicken shrimp.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Full fried rice entrée with a light mix of veggies, onions, egg, and shrimp.
HWE House Rice
Full fried rice entrée with a mix of veggies, onions, egg, chicken, and shrimp.