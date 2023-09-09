Dinner Menu

Wings

Wings

$6.99+

Traditional hot-size wings with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce. Note: 1 dipping sauce per 6pc wing order (Ex. 18 wings = 3 ranch on the side)

Wing Combos

$11.49+

Choose between 6, 12, or 18pc wing order. Choice of side includes medium fry, fried rice, soft pretzel stick, dessert pretzel stick, or medium hushpuppy. Also includes choice of 20oz house drink. One dipping sauce included per 6 wings. (Example: 18 wings = 3 ranch dressings) Note: No celery is included with rice orders.

Wing Platters

50pc Wings

$49.99

50 wings split between up to two flavors, 6 dipping sauces, and celery.

50pc Wing Platter

$54.49

50 wings split between up to two flavors, 6 dipping sauces, celery, and a large fry.

100pc Wings

$99.99

Choose up to 4 flavors (25 wings/flavor)! Order comes with celery and 12 dipping sauces. Note: If you choose 2 different dipping sauces, such as ranch and blue cheese, you'll receive 6 of each.

100pc Wing + Sides Platter

$119.99

Choose up to 4 flavors (25 wings/flavor)! Wings come with celery and 12 dipping sauces. This platter is side happy, complete with a large fry and 5 soft pretzel sticks. Bonus: Upgrade to an extra fry at a special, discounted price!

150pc Wing Party Platter

$199.99

Choose up to 6 flavors (25 wings/flavor)! Wings come with celery and 18 dipping sauces. This platter is protein heavy, stacked high with 10 corndogs and 10 chicken tenders. (Chicken tenders come with 4 additional dipping sauces.) Plus, sides are covered with 2 large fries!

Cheesesteaks & Fried Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$9.49+

Philly cheesesteaks done right. Choose one of two styles: — Classic: American cheese, mayo, and onions — South Philly: Melted cheddar cheese and onions

Crispy Chicken

$4.49

Crispy chicken tender on a hamburger bun with a slice of American cheese, mayo, and pickles. Plus, add a wing flavor spread for no extra charge!

Fish Filet

$5.99

Fried tilapia filet on a hamburger bun with tartar sauce and grilled onions.

Cheesesteak Combo

$13.49+

Philly cheesesteaks done right. Choose one of two styles: — Classic: American cheese, mayo, and onions — South Philly: Melted cheddar cheese and onions Combos include a choice of side and a 20oz house drink.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$8.49

Crispy chicken tender on a hamburger bun with a slice of American cheese, mayo, and pickles. Plus, add a wing flavor spread for no extra charge! Combos include a choice of side and a 20oz house drink.

Fish Filet Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Fried tilapia filet on a hamburger bun with tartar sauce and grilled onions. Combos include a choice of side and a 20oz house drink.

Bonus Meals

Chicken Tenders

$7.99+

Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce. Note: A 4pc tender order comes with one dipping sauce on the side; the 6pc comes with two.

Corndog

$2.25

State Fair brand classic corn dog.

Chicken Tender Meal

$12.49+

Choose either a 4pc or 6pc crispy chicken tender basket. Served with choose of side and a 20oz house drink. Note: A 4pc tender order comes with one dipping sauce on the side; the 6pc comes with two.

3 Corndog Combo

$9.99

State Fair brand classic corn dogs. Served with a choice of side and 20oz house drink.

Fried Fish Meals

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.99

Includes a medium fry, 2 hush puppies, a side of raw onions and pickles, and a choice of dipping sauce.

Tilapia

$12.99

Includes 2 tilapia filets, a medium fry, 2 hush puppies, a side of raw onions and pickles, and a choice of dipping sauce.

Catfish

$15.99

Includes 2 whole butterflied catfish a medium fry, 2 hush puppies, a side of raw onions and pickles, and a choice of dipping sauce. Note: This fish order contains small bones.

Korean Specials

Mama's Egg Roll

$4.99

Large Korean style egg roll. Stuffed with beef, cabbage, onions, and carrots.

Side Fried Rice

$4.99

Side of fried rice with a light mix of veggies (corn, carrots, peas, and green beans).

Egg Fried Rice

$7.99

Full fried rice entrée with a light mix of veggies, onions, and extra eggs.

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.99

Full fried rice entrée with a light mix of veggies, onions, egg, and chicken shrimp.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.99

Full fried rice entrée with a light mix of veggies, onions, egg, and shrimp.

HWE House Rice

$15.99

Full fried rice entrée with a mix of veggies, onions, egg, chicken, and shrimp.

Kids Menu

Value Tenders

$4.99

2 chicken tenders, 4 hush puppies, and choice of an 8oz drink. (No substitutions.)

Value Corndog

$3.49

Served with 4 hushpuppies and an 8oz drink. (No substitutions.)

Value Sides

$3.49

A small fry, 4 hushpuppies and an 8oz drink. (No substitutions.)

Sides and Extras

Dressings and Sauces

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Melted Cheddar

$0.75+

Cream Cheese Frosting

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Spicy BBQ

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Sweet BBQ

$0.75

Mango Chipotle

$0.75

Sides

Fries

$2.75+

Soft Pretzel Stick

$2.99

Covered in sea salt and served with a side of melted cheese.

Dessert Pretzel Stick

$2.99

Covered in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of cream cheese frosting.

Hush Puppies

$2.99+

Drinks

House Drinks

Pink Lemonade

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Arnold Palmer

$1.99+

Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Bottled Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.49

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49