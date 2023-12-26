Hyderabad House Lousville 12412 Shelbyville Road
Specials
- Tandoori Chicken Wings$14.00
- Majestic - Veg$13.00
- Majestic - NonVeg$16.00
- Ginger - Veg$13.00
- Ginger - NonVeg$16.00
- Korma$16.00
- Fish Mappas$17.00
- Chilli Garlic Naan$5.00
Flatbread baked in a clay oven and sprinkled with garlic & cilantro
- Gobi 65 Biryani$16.00
- Paneer 65 Biryani$18.00
- Chicken 65 Biryani$18.00
- Rayalaseema Kodi Biryani$18.00
- Nawabi Goat Biryani$21.00
- Rayalaseema Kodi Pulav$18.90
- Sweet Paan$3.00
Folded paan leaf filled with sweet jam, fennel seeds, and chopped dried fruits
- Cassata Ice Cream$6.00
Different flavors of ice cream layered on the cake and topped with chopped fruits and nuts
Alcoholic Beer
Alcoholic Wines
Beverages
Street Food
Appetizers (Veg)
- Masakali$13.00
Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with special aromatic spices
- Garlic$13.00
Deep-fried & tossed in black pepper and garlic
- Monagadi Fry$13.00
Chef specialty. Deep-fried & tossed in spicy South Indian sauce
- Chili$13.00
Deep-fried & cooked in spicy Indo-Chinese sauce
- Green Chili$13.00
Deep-fried & tossed in special spicy green sauce
- Manchurian$13.00
Deep-fried & sauteed with sweet & spicy sauce
- Curry Leaf$13.00
Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with house-special curry leaf sauce
- Karampodi$13.00
Deep-fried & tossed with a house-special spicy savory sauce
- 65$13.00
Deep-fried and sauteed in a hot red sauce
Appetizers (Non-Veg)
- Goat Sukka (bone-In)$20.00
Chef specialty. Goat cubes pan-fried with onions, curry leaf & spices
- Lamb Pepper Roast$18.00
Boneless lamb cubes pan-fried with onions, curry leaf & spices
- Masala Fish Fry$17.00
Fish coated in masala batter and deep-fried
- Apollo Fish$17.00
Chef specialty. Deep-fried fish sauteed in hot red sauce
- Monagadi Shrimp Vepudu$17.00
Chef specialty. Shrimp deep-fried & cooked in spicy South Indian sauce
- Monagadi Kodi Vepudu$14.00
Chef specialty. Chicken deep-fried & cooked in spicy South Indian sauce
- Rayalaseema Kodi Vepudu$14.00
Chef creation of a spicy chicken appetizer
- Chicken Masakali$14.00
Deep-fried chicken tossed with chef-special sauce
- Chicken Pakora$14.00
Chicken coated in masala batter and deep-fried
- Karampodi Chicken$14.00
Chef specialty. Deep-fried & tossed with a house-special spicy savory sauce
- Chicken Manchurian$14.00
Crispy chicken sauteed with a sweet & spicy sauce
- Chicken 65$14.00
Deep-fried chicken sauteed in hot red sauce
- Chili*$14.00
Deep-fried & cooked in spicy Indo-Chinese sauce
- Green Chili*$14.00
Deep-fried & tossed in special spicy green sauce
- Curry Leaf*$14.00
Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with house-special curry leaf sauce
- Garlic*$14.00
Deep fried & tossed in black pepper and garlic
Tandoori Specials
- Tandoori Chicken$16.00
Chicken spicy chicken leg pieces (bone-in) marinated in yogurt and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven)
- Chicken Tikka Kebabs$17.00
Spicy boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)
- Malai Chicken Kebabs$17.00
Mildly spiced boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)
- Paneer Tikka Kebabs$15.00
Indian cheese cubes marinated in spiced yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)
Entrees (Veg)
- Nawabi Paneer Masala$17.00
House special paneer curry
- Navratan Korma$16.00
Vegetables cooked in creamy cashew sauce with spices and herbs
- Malai Kofta$16.00
Vegetable balls cooked with creamy cashew sauce, butter, and spices
- Saag Paneer$16.00
Chopped spinach and paneer cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices
- Tikka Masala$14.00
Veggies/paneer cooked with herbs and spices in a tomato and onion-based sauce
- Butter Masala$14.00
A creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews, and spices
- Kadai$14.00
Veggies/paneer cubes, sautéed onions, tomatoes in medium spicy sauce
- Karaikudi$14.00
Veggies/paneer cubes cooked in mild sauce and spices in Chettinad style
- Gutti Vankai Curry$16.00
Stuffed eggplant/brinjal curry in traditional Andhra style
- Channa Masala$15.00
Chickpeas cooked in a tangy tomato-based sauce
- Aloo Gobi$15.00Out of stock
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs in creamy cashew sauce
- Dal Tadka$14.00
Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cilantro and spices
Entrees (Non-Veg)
- Roghan Josh$16.00
An aromatic curry dish of Kashmiri origin and made with your choice of meat
- Vindaloo$16.00
Choice of meat cooked in spicy, tangy gravy with potatoes
- Butter Masala*$16.00
Choice of meat cooked in a creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews, and spices
- Tikka Masala*$16.00
Choice of meat cooked in a creamy tangy tomato sauce with spices
- Karaikudi Curry$16.00
Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked with coconut milk and spices in Chettinad style
- Kadai Curry$16.00
Thick curry with chunks of choice of meat sauteed with onion, and tomato
- Andhra Curry$16.00
Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked in Andhra home style
- Gongura Curry$16.00
Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked in spicy, South Indian sauce made from Gongura leaves
- Goat Dum Ka Keema$20.00
Ground goat cooked with onion, tomato, and special spices
- Mutton Rara$20.00
Chef specialty. Goat pieces & ground goat cooked together with minced onions and tomatoes
- Nawabi Goat Masala$19.00
House special goat curry
- Chicken Nawabi Murgh$17.00
House special chicken curry
- Egg Curry (Ande Ka Salan)$14.00
Eggs cooked in spicy onion tomato gravy
- Saag Lamb$18.00
Chopped spinach and lamb cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices
- Saag Chicken$16.00
Chopped spinach and chicken cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices
Uthappams - Desi Delights
Puri - Desi Delights
Idli & Vada - Desi Delights
- Idli$10.00
Soft, pillowy steamed savory cakes made from rice and lentil batter
- Podi Ghee Idli$12.00
Idly coated with clarified butter and spiced lentil powder
- Idli Sambar$12.00
Idli dipped in sambar (lentil soup)
- Idli and Vada Combo$14.00
Idli and vada served together
- Medu Vada$10.00
Crisp and fried doughnut-shaped fritters made with urad dal, herbs, and spices
- Sambar Vada$12.00
Vada dipped in sambar (lentil soup)
Dosas - Desi Delights
- Plain Dosa$12.00
- Masala Dosa$14.00
Dosa stuffed with spiced potatoes
- Mysore Masala Dosa$16.00
Dosa coated with spicy lentil powder & stuffed with spiced potatoes
- Onion Masala Dosa$16.00
Dosa stuffed with sauteed red onions & spiced potatoes
- Egg Dosa$16.00
- Kara Dosa$14.00
Spicy chutney spread on dosa
- Podi Dosa$14.00
Dosa coated with spicy lentil powder
- Dosa with Chicken Curry$18.00
- Dosa with Goat Curry$20.00
- Dosa with Goat Keema$21.00
- Dosa with Lamb Curry$19.00
Breads
- Plain Naan$3.00
Flatbread baked in a clay oven
- Butter Naan$4.00
Flatbread baked in a clay oven and topped with butter
- Garlic Naan$4.50
Flatbread baked in a clay oven and sprinkled with garlic & cilantro
- Roti$3.00
A round flatbread made from whole wheat flour
- Bhature$6.00
Deep-fried bread made from white flour
- Puri$4.00
A deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour
- Parotta$4.50
Flaky flatbread with layers
Biryanis - Veg
- Veg Dum Biryani$14.00
- Ulavacharu Veg Biryani$16.00
- Gongura Veg Biryani$16.00
- Avakai Vegetable Biryani$16.00
- Vijayawada Vege Biryani$16.00
- Gutti Vankaya (Eggplant) Biryani$16.00
- Veg Kheema Biryani$17.00
- Bucket - Veg Dum Biryani$48.00
- Bucket - Ulavacharu Veg Biryani$52.00
- Bucket - Gongura Veg Biryani$52.00
- Bucket - Avakai Vegetable Biryani$52.00
- Bucket - Vijayawada Veg Biryani$52.00
- Bucket - Gutti Vankaya (Eggplant) Biryani$52.00
- Bucket - Veg Kheema Biryani$54.00
Biryanis - Paneer
- Paneer Biryani$16.00
- Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani$18.00
- Gongura Paneer Biryani$18.00
- Avakai Paneer Biryani$18.00
- Masakali Paneer Biryani$18.00
- Bucket - Paneer Biryani$54.00
- Bucket - Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani$58.00
- Bucket - Gongura Paneer Biryani$58.00
- Bucket - Avakai Paneer Biryani$58.00
- Bucket - Masakali Paneer Biryani$58.00
Biryanis - Egg
Biryanis - Chicken
- Chicken Dum Biryani$16.00Out of stock
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$18.00Out of stock
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$18.00
- Avakai Chicken Biryani$18.00
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani (Boneless)$18.00
- Masakali Chicken Biryani (Boneless)$18.00
- Chicken Fry Piece Biryani$18.00
- Bucket - Chicken Dum Biryani$54.00Out of stock
- Bucket - Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$58.00
- Bucket - Gongura Chicken Biryani$58.00
- Bucket - Avakai Chicken Biryani$58.00
- Bucket - Vijayawada Chicken Biryani (Boneless)$58.00
- Bucket - Masakali Chicken Biryani (Boneless)$58.00
- Bucket - Chicken Fry Piece Biryani$58.00
Biryanis - Goat
- Goat Dum Biryani$18.00
- Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$21.00
- Gongura Goat Biryani$21.00
- Avakai Goat Biryani$21.00
- Goat Fry Biryani$20.00
- Goat Kheema Biryani$21.00Out of stock
- Bucket - Goat Dum Biryani$62.00
- Bucket - Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$68.00
- Bucket - Gongura Goat Biryani$68.00
- Bucket - Avakai Goat Biryani$68.00
- Bucket - Goat Fry Biryani$64.00
- Bucket - Goat Keema Biryani$68.00Out of stock
Biryanis - Lamb
- Lamb Fry Biryani (Boneless)$20.00
- Ulavacharu Lamb Biryani (Boneless)$21.00
- Gongura Lamb Biryani (Boneless)$21.00
- Avakai Lamb Biryani (Boneless)$21.00
- Bucket - Lamb Fry Biryani (Boneless)$64.00
- Bucket - Ulavacharu Lamb Biryani (Boneless)$68.00
- Bucket - Gongura Lamb Biryani (Boneless)$68.00
- Bucket - Avakai Lamb Biryani (Boneless)$68.00
Biryanis - Seafood
Pulavs (Fri- Sun Only)
- Vijayawada Veg Pulav$16.00
- Veg Keema Pulav$17.00
- Gutti Vankaya Pulav$16.00
- Masakali Paneer Pulav$17.00
- Egg Pulav$15.00
- Vijayawada Chicken Pulav (Boneless)$18.00
- Masakali Chicken Pulav (Boneless)$18.00
- Rajugari Kodi Pulav$18.00
- Rajugari Goat Pulav$20.00
- Goat Keema Pulav$21.00
- Lamb Fry Pulav (Boneless)$20.00
- Rajugari Shrimp Pulav$20.00
- Bucket - Vijayawada Veg Pulav$52.00
- Bucket - Veg Keema Pulav$54.00
- Bucket - Gutti Vankaya Pulav$52.00
- Bucket - Masakali Paneer Pulav$54.00
- Bucket - Egg Pulav$52.00
- Bucket - Vijayawada Chicken Pulav (Boneless)$58.00
- Bucket - Masakali Chicken Pulav (Boneless)$58.00
- Bucket - Rajugari Kodi Pulav$58.00
- Bucket - Rajugari Goat Pulav$64.00
- Bucket - Goat Keema Pulav$68.00
- Bucket - Lamb Fry Pulav (Boneless)$64.00
- Bucket - Rajugari Shrimp Pulav$64.00
Indo Chinese Fried Rice
Indo Chinese Noodles
Sides
Desserts
- Gulab Jamun$5.00
Milk-based dough balls, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup
- Rasmalai$5.00
Soft milk patties soaked in sweetened milk and topped with pistachio bits
- Kulfi$4.00
Indian ice-cream served on a popsicle stick
- Double Ka Meetha$7.00
- Dippin Dots$4.00