Hyderabad wala
Rice/Biryani
Biryani Specials
- Veg Dum Biryani$11.99
Hyderabadi veg dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and different veggies.
- Paneer Dum Biryani$13.99
Hyderabadi Paneer dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Cottage cheese.
- Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Hyderabadi Chicken dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Chicken leg quarters.
- Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
Hyderabadi Mutton dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Baby goat cubes.
- Egg Dum Biryani$12.99
Hyderabadi Egg dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and Fried Eggs.
- Special Chicken Dum Biryani$16.99
Hyderabadi Spl Chicken dum biryani is a style of biryani originating from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice , Chicken leg quarters and topped with some spl boneless chicken.
Biryani Family Pack
- Veg Dum Biryani$32.99
- Paneer Dum Biryani$36.99
- Chicken Dum Biryani$36.99
- Goat Dum Biryani$44.99
- Special Chicken Biryani$44.99
- EGG Dum Briyani$34.99
Instant Cooker Pulavs
- Veg Pulav$14.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and others.
- Gongura Pulav$14.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, Gongura sauce (sorrel leaves) and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and others.
- Paneer Pulav$16.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat,and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and topped with indian cottage cheese.
- Gongura Paneer Pulav$16.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat,and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and topped with indian cottage cheese.
- Chicken Yakhni Pulav$16.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and Chicken.
- Gongura Chicken Pulav$16.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, Gongura sauce (sorrel leaves) and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and Chicken.
- Chicken Fry Pulav$16.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and topped with fried Chicken.
- Mutton Yakhni Pulav$18.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, Gongura sauce (sorrel leaves) and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and baby goat.
- Gongura Mutton Pulav$18.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, Gongura sauce (sorrel leaves) and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and baby goat.
- Mutton Fry Pulav$18.49
Rice dish, cooked instantly in seasoned broth with rice, meat, and an array of spices including coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cloves and topped with fried baby Goat.
Main Entrees
Veg
- Dal Tadka$10.99
Dal Tadka is cooked lentils which are tempered with oil or ghee, fried spices & herbs.
- Dal Makhani$11.99
Whole black Dal with red Kidney bean mixed up with onions and indian spices.
- Chana Masala$11.99
Chickpeas Slow Cooked With Onion, Ginger, Fresh Tomatoes, Cilantro And Spices.
- Palak Chana Masala$11.99
Chickpeas Slow Cooked With Onion, Ginger, Fresh Tomatoes, Cilantro, Spices and Spinach.
- Gongura Chana Masala$11.99
Chickpeas Slow Cooked With Onion, Ginger, Fresh Tomatoes, Cilantro, Spices and sorrel leaves sauce.
- Veg Kholapuri$11.99
Different vegetables mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices.
- Veg Korma$12.99
vegetables mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices and creamy sauces.
- Paneer Makhanwala$13.99
Indian cottage cheese mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, Curry and Malai sauce. Contains NUTS
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.99
Indian Cottage cheese Roasted And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Onion Sauce.
- Butter Paneer$13.99
Indian Cottage cheese Roasted And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Curry Sauce.
- Palak Paneer$12.99
Indian Cottage cheese Roasted And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Curry Sauce.
- Kadai Paneer$12.99
Indian Cottage cheese Roasted And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream, Curry Sauce combined with veggies like onion, bell pepper and tomatoes. Contains Nuts(Can make without Nuts).
- Mutter Paneer$12.99
Indian Cottage cheese Roasted And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Tomato and Curry Sauce and mixed up with peas. Contains Nuts(Can make without Nuts).
- Malai Kofta$12.99
Indian cottage cheese mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, Curry and Malai sauce. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Egg Masala$10.99
Boiled and Fried Eggs mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala, spices, Curry and Malai sauce. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Gutti Vankaya Curry$12.99
A Hyderabadi Specialty Made With Whole Brinjal Stuffed With Blend Of Peanut And Herbs Paste Immersed In A Tangy Brown Sauce.
Non Veg
- Nawabi Chicken Curry$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Kadai Chicken$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Hyderabad Dum Chicken -Red Chicken Curry$13.99
Leg Quarters chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and sauces and nuts. Contains NUTS.
- Hyderabadi Haryali Chicken-Green Chicken Curry$13.99
Leg Quarters chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and green chilli sauce and nuts. Contains NUTS.
- Malai Chicken Curry$13.99
Boneless grilled chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and creamy sauces. Contains NUTS.
- Chicken Korma$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with vegetable's, flavourful and homemade indian masala and creamy sauces. Contains NUTS(Can Make Without Nuts).
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Boneless Grilled Chicken Chunks Roasted In A Clay Oven And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Onion Sauce.
- Butter Chicken$13.99
Boneless Grilled Chicken Chunks Roasted In A Clay Oven And Cooked In A Rich Blend Of Cream And Curry Sauce
- Saag Chicken$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion and nuts, Cilantro, Spices and Spinach.. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Gongura Chicken$13.99
A typical South Indian style Boneless Chicken cooked in a spicy, flavorful, freshly Sorrel paste.
- Murgh Mushalam$29.99
Whole chicken cooked with flavourful and homemade indian masala and creamy sauces. Contains NUTS(Can Make Without Nuts).
- Nawabi Mutton Curry$16.99
baby Goat mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Kadai Mutton$16.99
baby Goat mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Mutton Korma$16.99
Baby Goat mixed with vegetables', flavourful and homemade indian masala and creamy sauces. Contains NUTS(Can Make Without Nuts).
- Lamb Tikka Masala$15.99
Boneless Lamb Mixed up with ground spices, onions, tomatoes, cream and herbs.
- Lamb Korma$15.99
Boneless Lamb mixed with vegetable's, flavourful and homemade indian masala and creamy sauces. Contains NUTS(Can Make Without Nuts).
- Gongura Goat Curry$16.99
A typical South Indian style Baby Goat cooked in a spicy, flavorful, freshly Sorrel paste.
- Chicken Vindaloo$13.99
Boneless chicken mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion, potatoes and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Lamb Vindaloo$15.99
Boneless lamb mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion, potatoes and nuts. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Lamb Saag$15.99
Boneless Lamb mixed with flavourful and homemade indian masala and spices, onion and nuts, Cilantro, Spices and Spinach.. Contains NUTS( can make without NUTS)
- Goat kheema$14.99
Breads
Naan
Paratha
Indo-Chinese
Noodles
Fried Rice
Appetizers
Veg
- Samosa$5.99
3 Pieces crispy turnover stuffed with a savory filling, such as spiced potatoes and peas.
- Onion Pakora$5.99
Thin Sliced onion are dipped in Mildly spiced in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger and spices.
- Stuffed Mirchi Bajji$5.99
Spicy peppers are dipped in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger, spices and stuffed with thinly chopped onion, cilantro and peanuts.
- Paneer Pakora$9.99
Paneer(Indian cottage cheese) are dipped in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger, spices tossed with some finely chopped cilantro and served with Mint sauce.
- Paneer Green Chilly$12.99
Indian Cottage cheese cubes Fried And Tossed With Peppers, And Chef special Chili Sauce.
- Paneer 65$12.99
Indian Cottage cheese cubes Fried And Tossed With Curry leaves, And Chef special 65 Sauce.
- Veg Manchurian$10.99
Crispy veg ballas fried & Tossed In A Spicy Sweet & Sour Manchurian Sauce
- Gobi 65$11.99
Slightly Battered & Cauliflower Fried With curry leaves, chilli and served with mint sauce.
- Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Crispy Cauliflower Fried & Tossed In A Spicy Sweet & Sour Manchurian Sauce.
- Gobi Green Chilly$11.99
Cauliflower Fried And Tossed With Peppers, And Chef special Chili Sauce.
- Veg Cutlet$5.99
veggie patty, consists of a mix of various steamed vegetables.
- Cut Mirchi$5.99
Spicy peppers are cut into small dices and dipped in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger, spices.
- Mirchi Bajji$4.99
Spicy peppers are dipped in chickpea batter mixed up with garlic, ginger, spices.
- Crispy Corn$9.99
sweet corn are mixed up with spices, flour, herbs and lemon juice and deep fried.
- Karampodi Gobi$11.99
Crispy Cauliflower Fried & Tossed In Chef special spicy powder made of different indian spices and chillies.
Non-Veg
- Chicken Pakora$11.99
Slightly Battered & Bone less Chicken Fried With curry leaves, chilli and served with mint sauce.
- Chicken Majestic$12.99
Tender Fried Bone less Chicken tossed with Chopped Garlic, In Spiced Yoghurt Sauce With Curry Leaves
- Chicken 65$12.99
Tender Fried Bone less Chicken tossed with Chopped Garlic, In Spiced 65 Yoghurt Sauce With Curry Leaves and chillies.
- Green Chilly Chicken$12.99
Tender Fried Bone less Chicken Tossed In Spiced Chilli Yoghurt Sauce With Curry Leaves and green chillies.
- Chicken Manchurian$12.99
Tender Fried Chicken fried & Tossed In A Spicy Sweet & Sour Manchurian Sauce.
- Chicken Roast$13.99
Marinated Bone In Chicken is fried with chilli powder, South Indian spices, herbs and curry leaf.
- Apollo Fish$13.99
Fish Fried And Tossed With Yogurt, honey And Indian Sauce.
- Shrimp Fry$13.99
Prawns Marinated & Tossed In indian spices Flavoured With Chillies & Curry Leaves.
- Goat Sukka$15.99
Tender Goat Cubes Cooked On A Slow Flame With A Strong Influence Of Whole Indian Spices.
- Chilli Shrimp$13.99
Prawns Marinated & Tossed with Chopped Garlic, Flavoured With Chilli Sauce & Curry Leaves.
- Goat Pepper Fry$15.99
Tender Goat Cubes Cooked On A Slow Flame With A Strong Influence Of Whole Indian Spices and black pepper corns.
- Karampodi Chicken$13.99
Bone in Chicken Fried & Tossed In Chef special spicy powder made of different indian spices and chillies.
- Karvepaku Chicken (curry leaf)$13.99
Bone in Chicken Fried & Tossed In Chef special dry curry leaves powder made of different indian spices, chillies and curry leaves.
- Half tandoor$15.99