Hypnotic Chicken

$3.99

4 Tenders

$15.99

Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, 2 sauces + 1 side

3 Tenders

$12.99

Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, 1 sauce + 1 side

Chicken

4 Tenders

$15.99

Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, 2 sauces + 1 side

6 Tenders

$20.99

Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, cole slaw, 2 sauces + 1 side

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

3 tenders stacked on a buttered brioche bun with our signature Hippy sauce topped with cole slaw and pickles. Served with 1 side

Chicken & Waffles

$15.99

3 tenders served with a Belgian waffle dusted in powdered sugar with butter and syrup. Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot.

*NEW* Tender Lovin' Tacos

$9.99

2 flour tortilla tacos with fried tenders, slaw, creamy avocado poblano sauce topped with queso fresco. Served with a lime wedge.

Wings

6 Piece Wings

$16.99

1 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 1 dipping sauce.

8 Piece Wings

$21.99

2 flavor choices. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauces.

10 Piece Wings

$25.99

2 flavor choices. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauce.

Thunder Thighs

*NEW* Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce!

6 Piece Thunder Thighs

$12.99

Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce! 1 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 1 dipping sauce.

8 Piece Thunder Thighs

$16.99

Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce! 2 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauces.

10 Piece Thunder Thighs

$20.99

Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce! 2 flavor choices. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauce.

Salads

Henrietta House Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine, cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheese + side of dressing

What The Kale Salad

$11.99

Chopped kale tossed with pepitas, cabbage, carrots, cranberries, and candied ginger tossed in a sesame vinaigrette

Shareables

Fried Pickles

$8.79

Basket of battered and fried pickles with ranch for dipping

Spicy Cheese Curds

$10.99

Kids Meals

Choice of fries or carrots. Includes choice of drink. For kids 12 and under.

Kids 2 Tender

$8.99

2 tenders with choice of fries or carrot sticks. Comes with a drink (milk, juice, small fountain drink)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled cheese sandwich with choice of fries or carrot sticks. Comes with a drink (milk, juice, small fountain drink)

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99

Desserts

Peach "Gobbler"

$4.99

our version of peach cobbler

Add Scoop

$1.99

Sides

$3.99

Sauces

$0.79

1 Tender

$2.99

Waffle

$7.99

Waffle Only

Toast

$1.49

Carrots

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Sticker

$0.92

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink (Self-Serve)

$3.49

Our self-serve soda fountain includes: STUBBORN Draft Cola, Zero Sugar Cola, Agave Vanilla Cream and Classic Rootbeer. Traditional flavors include Mountain Dew, Tropicana Lemonade, Dr. Pepper and Sierra Mist. We also have Freshly Brewed Sweet and Unsweetened Tea.

Kid's Drinks

$2.49

Topo Chico

$3.49

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kombucha

$8.00

Draft Beer

Storm Peak Maestro

$6.00

Storm Peak Hoochie Mama

$6.00

Storm Peak Urban Sombrero

$6.00

Stone - Delicious IPA

$6.00

YVBC - Sandhill Crane Red

$6.00

Odell Lagerado

$6.00

SKA - Tropical Hazy

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$5.00

Draft Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Kyiv Mule

$8.00

Hibiscus Paloma

$8.00

Long Island Peach Tea

$9.00

Bottled Drinks

Snow Capped Cider

$7.00

Red Wine

$8.00

White Wine

$8.00Out of stock

Wine

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Citra Hops Hoplark

$6.00Out of stock

Really Hoppy Hoplark

$6.00Out of stock

Run Wild IPA Athletic Brewing

$6.00

Upside Dawn Athletic Brewing

$6.00