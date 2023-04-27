Hypnotic Chicken
FOOD
Chicken
3 Tenders
Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, 1 sauce + 1 side
4 Tenders
Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, 2 sauces + 1 side
6 Tenders
Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot Chicken. Comes with Texas toast, pickles, cole slaw, 2 sauces + 1 side
Chicken Sandwich
3 tenders stacked on a buttered brioche bun with our signature Hippy sauce topped with cole slaw and pickles. Served with 1 side
Chicken & Waffles
3 tenders served with a Belgian waffle dusted in powdered sugar with butter and syrup. Choose Original or Hypnotic Hot.
*NEW* Tender Lovin' Tacos
2 flour tortilla tacos with fried tenders, slaw, creamy avocado poblano sauce topped with queso fresco. Served with a lime wedge.
Wings
Thunder Thighs
6 Piece Thunder Thighs
Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce! 1 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 1 dipping sauce.
8 Piece Thunder Thighs
Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce! 2 flavor choice. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauces.
10 Piece Thunder Thighs
Boneless, breadless, chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce! 2 flavor choices. Comes with Celery and Carrots and 2 dipping sauce.
Salads
Shareables
Kids Meals
A LA CART
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Fountain Drink (Self-Serve)
Our self-serve soda fountain includes: STUBBORN Draft Cola, Zero Sugar Cola, Agave Vanilla Cream and Classic Rootbeer. Traditional flavors include Mountain Dew, Tropicana Lemonade, Dr. Pepper and Sierra Mist. We also have Freshly Brewed Sweet and Unsweetened Tea.