I Dream of Weenie 1021 Russell St, Suite 105
Hot Dogs and Sausages
- Plain Weenie$4.00
For the purist! Just a hot dog in a bun.
- Frank and to the Point$4.50
Classic mustard, ketchup, relish, and chopped red onion
- Dill Weenie$5.00
yellow mustard, dill pickle spear,chopped red onions
- Kraut Weenie$5.00
spicy brown mustard, kraut
- Slaw Weenie$5.00
yellow mustard, creamy southern slaw, chopped red onions
- Chili Cheese Weenie$5.50
yellow mustard, beef chili sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped red onion
- Chili Slaw Weenie$5.50
yellow mustard, beef chili sauce, creamy southern slaw, chopped red onion
- Flamin'Frank$6.50
yellow mustard, beef chili sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, hot salsa, jalapenos, chopped red onion
- Rebel Yelp$6.50
yellow mustard, Tennessee hot chow chow, jalapenos, chopped red onions
- Pimento Cheese Weenie$5.50
our housemade pimento cheese
- Beanie Weenie$5.50
spicy brown mustard, maplebaked beans, crispy onions
- Mac and Cheese Weenie$6.00
our housemade cheddar mac and cheese
- Bratwurst$5.50
topped with spicy brown mustard
- Tot Dog/Dog Dog$2.50
a naked dog without a bun for your human or fur kid
- Corn Dog$6.00
- Windy City Weenie$6.50
- Hot Southern Mess$7.00
- Burnt Ends Special$7.00
- Jalapeno Cheese Weenie$6.00
Sides
Weenie Brunch
Brunch Weenies
- Hashbrown Casserole Weenie$5.50
A hot dog topped with our housemade creamy,cheesy hashbrown casserole
- Eggs Benedict Weenie$5.50
Conecuh brand smoked sausage in a bun, topped with a poached egg and housemade hollandaise sauce
- French Toast Weenie$5.50
a hot dog bun given the French toast treatment on the inside, filled with grilled breakfast sausage links, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar
- Weenie,Egg,and Cheese$6.00
A hot dog topped with cheddar cheese and a fresh egg cooked to order
- Triple H$6.50
Hashbrown Casserole, Hollandaise sauce, and Jalapenos.
- Triple B$8.25
The Breakfast Buffet in a Bun: A French-toasted hot dog bun, your choice of smoked or breakfast sausage links, hashbrown casserole, maple syrup, an egg cooked to order, hollandaise sauce, and sea salt
- Andouille Eggs Benedict$8.50